Doug Gigliotti
Doug Gigliotti, 65, of Elyria, peacefully passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 surrounded by loved ones, after a 25 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Doug was born in Amherst, to Dr. Tom and Arlene Gigliotti on November 5, 1957. He grew up in Amherst with his nine siblings, all helping out at his father’s animal clinic, the Amherst Animal Clinic.
Louise Jacqueline (Baker) Gossman
Beloved mother and grandmother, Louise Jacqueline (Baker) Gossman, 78, of Wellington, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Louise grew up in Spencer and graduated from Black River High School in 1962. She married Raymond (Tony) Gossman in 1965 and they made their home in Wellington. During her life, Louise worked for 25 years as a hairdresser at Nancy's beauty salon. She volunteered her time listening to children read at Westwood Elementary, taught Sunday school to the primary aged children, actively participated in her church and spent time with family and caring for her three grandchildren.
Mary H. Koviak-Tkalcec
Mary H. Koviak-Tkalcec was born July 9, 1930 to Martin and Edith Haas in North Ridgeville. Mary passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Wesleyan Village in Elyria. Mary enjoyed taking care of her family as they were her pride and joy. She was an active parishioner at...
Susan Ellen Barson
Susan Ellen Barson (nee Halstead), 89, of Amherst, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at her home, following a full and meaningful life. She was born a coal miner's daughter on November 18, 1933 in Peytona, West Virginia. For most of her life, Amherst has been her home. Susan and...
Agnes A. Young
Agnes A. Young (nee Shaffron), 83, of Lorain, passed away at the New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph, Lorain, after a brief illness on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born June 23, 1939 in Wood, Pennsylvania. In 1959, she and her husband, Donald, Sr., moved to Lorain so...
George S. Dutczak
George S. Dutczak, 75, of North Ridgeville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Bogner Family Funeral Home, North Ridgeville.
Dennis Michael Balzer
Dennis Michael Balzer, 77, a lifelong resident of Sheffield Township, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at the home of his daughter, Christine, in Amherst. He was born March 18, 1945 and led a faith-filled and fulfilling life. Dennis was employed in banking and sales for many years. His career...
James R. 'Jim' Reynolds
James R. 'Jim' Reynolds, 90, affectionately also known as J.R., of Ashland, passed away Monday morning, February 6, 2023 in his home with his family by his side. He was born December 23, 1932 in Ashland, the son of the late Joseph Samuel and Florence (nee Norris) Reynolds. Jim graduated...
Zane E. Brushaber
Zane E. Brushaber, 95, of Grafton, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home following a brief illness. Arrangements will be announced by the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Elyria.
Riddell, Lundy spent more than $100,000 each in commissioners race
Newly elected Lorain County Commissioner Jeff Riddell, a Republican, and former Commissioner Matt Lundy, a Democrat, each spent more than $110,000 in last year's campaign for commissioner. Pre-election campaign finance reports obtained from the Lorain County Board of Elections revealed the extent of fundraising efforts both men went to —...
Timothy James McDaniel
Timothy James McDaniel, 19, of Nova, died Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Akron Children's Hospital. Born on June 11, 2003, he was the son of Jeramy and Marie (nee Jankowski) McDaniel. Tim grew up in the Elyria area before moving with his family to Nova a few years ago. Tim...
Shayne Edwards remembered on 15th birthday
ELYRIA — Balloons flew high into the sky above West Park on Tuesday as family and friends of Shayne Edwards remembered him on what would’ve been his 15th birthday. Gathering in a circle, dozens of guests sang happy birthday and shared stories, remembering him for his infectious smile, goofy sense of humor and the value he placed in others.
Boys basketball: Blake Hopkins saves Black River from loss to Wellington
SULLIVAN TWP. — The story of Blake Hopkins' life played out on the basketball court Tuesday night: He showed up late but quickly became the life of the party. Generously listed at 6-foot — maybe when his poofy, curly hair is factored in — the muscular star linebacker entered in the second quarter, threw his body around like a ragdoll and almost single-handedly saved sluggish Black River from itself against scrappy backyard rival Wellington.
Elyria seeks federal grants for radios, ambulance
ELYRIA — The Elyria Fire Department is joining other Lorain County communities in a federal grant to purchase upgraded radios. On Monday Elyria City Council agreed to move forward on an application for the Elyria Fire Department seeking 50 L3 Harris radios, joining Eaton Township, Grafton Village, Grafton Township and LaGrange for the grant offered through the firefighter assistance program from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Administration.
Lorain Community Music Theater searches for lighting designer
LORAIN — The Lorain Community Music Theater is looking for an experienced lighting designer for the production of "Godspell" at the Lorain Performing Arts Center at Lorain High School in July. Productions are July 27-30. The lighting designer is responsible for attending production meetings, hanging/moving lights, designing lighting plots...
Former Lorain police captain filed complaint against the chief
LORAIN — A former Lorain police captain filed a lengthy complaint against the chief prior to his retirement. Recently retired Capt. Roger Watkins filed a complaint against Chief Jim McCann prior to his separation from the department. The complaint, filed in late 2022, alleged McCann attempted to influence employee disciplinary hearings and “used his authority to target those who have opposed him or whom he views as opposing him.”
Jeff Armbruster named county administrator; J.R. White to become HR director
Longtime North Ridgeville politician and current Safety Service Director Jeff Armbruster will take over as Lorain County administrator starting Feb. 21, the county Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday. Armbruster has been the city's safety service director since late 2009. He was the Republican mayor of North Ridgeville for two terms...
Elyria starts evaluating street resurfacing plans
ELYRIA — Elyria City Council’s utilities committee took the first steps Wednesday in finalizing the list of streets to be resurfaced in 2023. The city has budgeted about $1.9 million in Issue 6 funding for resurfacing, a $300,000 increase from 2022 and averaging out to about $271,000 in resurfacing for each ward.
Medina Gazette Movie Listing
Through Thursday unless otherwise noted. A Man Called Otto (PG-13) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG) Avatar: The Way of Water 3-D (PG-13) Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania 3-D (PG-13) Thursday: 4:15 and 7:15 p.m. REGAL MEDINA. 200 West Reagan Parkway, Medina. (844)...
Lorain lays out roadwork for next two years
LORAIN — Lorain plans to pave about 60 roads in the city between 2023 and 2025, according to a list provided to City Council. Deputy Director of Engineering Guy Singer sent a list of planned projects in every ward ahead of Monday’s Council meeting. Those include repaving projects done in-house by the city’s Street Department and work outsourced by the Engineering Department, he said.
