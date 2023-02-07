Beloved mother and grandmother, Louise Jacqueline (Baker) Gossman, 78, of Wellington, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Louise grew up in Spencer and graduated from Black River High School in 1962. She married Raymond (Tony) Gossman in 1965 and they made their home in Wellington. During her life, Louise worked for 25 years as a hairdresser at Nancy's beauty salon. She volunteered her time listening to children read at Westwood Elementary, taught Sunday school to the primary aged children, actively participated in her church and spent time with family and caring for her three grandchildren.

WELLINGTON, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO