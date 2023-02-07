ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Students Explore Cornell’s Social, Pre-Professional and Extracurricular Organizations at Spring ClubFest

By Jonathan Mong
Cornell Daily Sun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Cornell Daily Sun

Cornell Includes Median Grades on Students’ Transcripts

A college transcript is one of the most vital components of any application, whether to graduate school or a company. At Cornell, student transcripts list course names, grades received and, most notably, the median grade achieved in each class. Cornell officially began including median grades on the registrar’s website in...
Cornell Daily Sun

Niche Language Courses Bring Cultures from Around the Globe to Classrooms

There are nearly 7,100 languages spoken in the world today — more than 50 of which are offered as courses at Cornell. Most Cornellians are familiar with “au revoir” and “adiós” from standard romance language offerings. But they can also learn to say “hamba kahle” and “paalam” in less commonly taught languages like Zulu and Tagalog, respectively.
Cornell Daily Sun

KEMPFF | What Cornell Got Wrong About Housing

I don’t like it. It’s hard to make friends. This is now familiar commentary from residents about life on West Campus. When I first heard this, I asked them: How could this be? Wasn’t it clearly much better than my shoebox in the infamous Mary Donlon Hall?
The Independent

Chanting Harvard students walk out of lecture by professor accused of groping and harassment

Harvard University students staged a walk-out from professor John Comaroff’s class on Tuesday over allegations in a lawsuit that he groped and harassed three female graduate students.More than 100 students entered Mr Comaroff’s classroom as he prepared to deliver his first lecture of the semester and began chanting “justice for survivors”, according to a report in the Ivy League university’s student-run publication The Harvard Crimson.Mr Comaroff, a professor of African anthropology, was placed on administrative leave by the university last year after three students alleged they had been subject to forcible kissing and groping.The three women filed a lawsuit last...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The 74

Why Nearly Half of Black Students Have Considered Stopping College

From balancing full-time work and caregiving for family at twice the rate of their peers, to regularly feeling unsafe because of racial discrimination, Black students are forced to navigate disproportionate challenges while earning a college degree, according to a new national report. And 45% of Black students considered stopping their coursework in 2022, weighing dropping […]
Washington Examiner

Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report

The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Herald News

Colleges where graduates have the most student debt

In August 2022, President Biden announced his plan for student loan forgiveness, garnering elation from many borrowers and criticism from those who felt the measure did not go far enough to alleviate the financial burden. However, the plan's rollout did not go smoothly. As millions of borrowers' applications flooded in—and the student loan debt crisis surpassed $1.74 trillion—student loan forgiveness is projected to hit a snag—or several. Several court cases have continued to stall forgiveness efforts, tying up the execution of debt cancellation in legal...
Indiana Daily Student

IU students express concerns with IU disability accommodations

Over the last few weeks, multiple students have begun speaking out about disability accommodations at IU. Many students at IU work with the Disability Services office to get accommodations, including in-person captioning, accessibility vans, extended test time, or anything else they might need to succeed in classes. Some of these students feel like accommodation is not being provided.
k12dive.com

Students who met with counselors more likely to apply for college aid

Students were more likely to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and receive need-based grants when they met with high school counselors about college financial aid, according to a longitudinal study of more than 23,000 students who were 9th graders in 2009, a data point from the National Center for Education Statistics released last month shows.
TODAY.com

What is a 'borg' and why should college parents know about it?

The borg — “blackout rage gallon” — has become the drink of choice on college campuses across the country. Made with half water, half vodka, a caffeinated flavor enhancer and a dash of powdered electrolytes, the drink has been hailed by many students on TikTok as a hangover-proof party staple.
The Guardian

High costs and discrimination: US study details obstacles for Black students

Black students have lower six-year completion rates for any kind of degree or certificate program than students in any other racial or ethnic group, a new study has found. According to the study by Gallup and Lumina Foundation, which was released on Thursday, Black students must contend with various challenges to completing post-secondary programs including high costs and racial discrimination.
Cornell Daily Sun

SENZON | Equity Within Cornell’s Pre-professional Scene

Getting back into the usual swing of things can be especially hard when coming back from winter break — for all college students. While my usual setting back home in New Jersey isn’t drastically different in terms of climate, there’s something about the air in Ithaca that feels so different. Nonetheless, it’s just that. A feeling.
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy