Students Explore Cornell’s Social, Pre-Professional and Extracurricular Organizations at Spring ClubFest

Cornell Daily Sun
Cornell Includes Median Grades on Students’ Transcripts
A college transcript is one of the most vital components of any application, whether to graduate school or a company. At Cornell, student transcripts list course names, grades received and, most notably, the median grade achieved in each class. Cornell officially began including median grades on the registrar’s website in...
Cornell Daily Sun
Test-Optional Policies Emphasize Diversity, Holistic Applications for Prospective Class of 2027
During the height of the pandemic, Cornell University was the first Ivy League school to go test-optional, not requiring applicants to submit ACT or SAT scores as tests were canceled and rescheduled. The University declared that it would remain test-optional through the 2023-24 admissions cycle, impacting the Classes of 2027 and 2028.
Cornell Daily Sun
Niche Language Courses Bring Cultures from Around the Globe to Classrooms
There are nearly 7,100 languages spoken in the world today — more than 50 of which are offered as courses at Cornell. Most Cornellians are familiar with “au revoir” and “adiós” from standard romance language offerings. But they can also learn to say “hamba kahle” and “paalam” in less commonly taught languages like Zulu and Tagalog, respectively.
Yale Daily News
YCC extracurricular grant sparks conversation on club accessibility for FGLI Students
Club running team president Marcus Lisman ’25 is always thinking about how to make the sport more financially accessible — and with the Yale College Council’s new $10,000 extracurricular grant, current and future members will be able to subsidize the additional expenses of club sports. For decades,...
Cornell Daily Sun
KEMPFF | What Cornell Got Wrong About Housing
I don’t like it. It’s hard to make friends. This is now familiar commentary from residents about life on West Campus. When I first heard this, I asked them: How could this be? Wasn’t it clearly much better than my shoebox in the infamous Mary Donlon Hall?
Chanting Harvard students walk out of lecture by professor accused of groping and harassment
Harvard University students staged a walk-out from professor John Comaroff’s class on Tuesday over allegations in a lawsuit that he groped and harassed three female graduate students.More than 100 students entered Mr Comaroff’s classroom as he prepared to deliver his first lecture of the semester and began chanting “justice for survivors”, according to a report in the Ivy League university’s student-run publication The Harvard Crimson.Mr Comaroff, a professor of African anthropology, was placed on administrative leave by the university last year after three students alleged they had been subject to forcible kissing and groping.The three women filed a lawsuit last...
Get your kid the heck out of traditional public schools: Journalist exposes teachers hiding CRT
Accuracy in Media president Adam Guillette exposes what's happening in America's public schools regarding critical race theory on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Why Nearly Half of Black Students Have Considered Stopping College
From balancing full-time work and caregiving for family at twice the rate of their peers, to regularly feeling unsafe because of racial discrimination, Black students are forced to navigate disproportionate challenges while earning a college degree, according to a new national report. And 45% of Black students considered stopping their coursework in 2022, weighing dropping […]
Washington Examiner
Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report
The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
Colleges where graduates have the most student debt
In August 2022, President Biden announced his plan for student loan forgiveness, garnering elation from many borrowers and criticism from those who felt the measure did not go far enough to alleviate the financial burden. However, the plan's rollout did not go smoothly. As millions of borrowers' applications flooded in—and the student loan debt crisis surpassed $1.74 trillion—student loan forgiveness is projected to hit a snag—or several. Several court cases have continued to stall forgiveness efforts, tying up the execution of debt cancellation in legal...
Public education without students? New movement could transform America’s schools
What if they offered public education and no one came?
University Fires Back at Striking Students by Charging Them Tuition
Students who join the strike "will no longer receive compensation and their work-related benefits," university officials said.
SUNY Colleges Now Require Incoming Students To Take Racial Equity Course To Complete Degree
There’s a new agenda for students at SUNY schools. The New York Post reports the State University of New York college system is requiring incoming freshman to take a “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Social Justice”-themed class in order to earn their degrees. Documents from the college systems...
Indiana Daily Student
IU students express concerns with IU disability accommodations
Over the last few weeks, multiple students have begun speaking out about disability accommodations at IU. Many students at IU work with the Disability Services office to get accommodations, including in-person captioning, accessibility vans, extended test time, or anything else they might need to succeed in classes. Some of these students feel like accommodation is not being provided.
If Affirmative Action Ends, College Admissions May Be Changed Forever
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — In 1964, hoping to erase its image as a privileged cloister for white rich families, Wesleyan University contacted 400 Black high school students from around the country to persuade them to apply.
k12dive.com
Students who met with counselors more likely to apply for college aid
Students were more likely to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and receive need-based grants when they met with high school counselors about college financial aid, according to a longitudinal study of more than 23,000 students who were 9th graders in 2009, a data point from the National Center for Education Statistics released last month shows.
TODAY.com
What is a 'borg' and why should college parents know about it?
The borg — “blackout rage gallon” — has become the drink of choice on college campuses across the country. Made with half water, half vodka, a caffeinated flavor enhancer and a dash of powdered electrolytes, the drink has been hailed by many students on TikTok as a hangover-proof party staple.
High costs and discrimination: US study details obstacles for Black students
Black students have lower six-year completion rates for any kind of degree or certificate program than students in any other racial or ethnic group, a new study has found. According to the study by Gallup and Lumina Foundation, which was released on Thursday, Black students must contend with various challenges to completing post-secondary programs including high costs and racial discrimination.
Cornell Daily Sun
SENZON | Equity Within Cornell’s Pre-professional Scene
Getting back into the usual swing of things can be especially hard when coming back from winter break — for all college students. While my usual setting back home in New Jersey isn’t drastically different in terms of climate, there’s something about the air in Ithaca that feels so different. Nonetheless, it’s just that. A feeling.
Black families are changing the educational landscape through communal home-schooling
On Martin Luther King Day in 2016, Tralandra Stewart asked her three children a simple question. She wanted to know what they had learned in elementary school in Cypress, Texas, about the civil rights pioneer. “They said, ‘I don’t know. I think he was a man who made a speech,’”...
