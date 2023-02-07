Man I it's hard to believe anybody because pastors are scammers too just for a dollar. That stuff looks old and unused for a long period of time. Idk
This entire story sounds sketchy once the insurance was mentioned. like, really! Who would want to vandalize a church?. This is kind of unheard of. Even the youth, they are busy entertaining other violent activities, not targeting a church. What would they get out of doing this? Sounds like the pastors is looking for a payout. If anything I hope the Police do an extensive investigation, meaning, investigate the pastor to. The pastor most likely paid someone to make it look this way so he could get the insurance money. Even the amount was mentioned, more then 70,000$ in damages. That's the last thing a Pastor would be concerned with if his church was genuinly vandalized. If I am wrong then my sincerest apologies and I hope the pastor can be compensated to rectify matters. Today we don't know what's the truth or what's a lie, people are doing very desperate things for money. I blame the government for this madness!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
