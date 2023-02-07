ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Watts Water (WTS) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

WTS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.42 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.90%. A...
Zacks.com

Adient (ADNT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

ADNT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to loss of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -15%. A...
Zacks.com

Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

CSII - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.20 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Weber (WEBR) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

WEBR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.43 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

FMAO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.80%. A...
Zacks.com

S&P Global (SPGI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

SPGI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.83%. A...
Zacks.com

Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Lags Q4 FFO Estimates

HPP - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.49 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

FLUX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com

Delta Apparel (DLA) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

DLA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.51 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.54. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Inspire Medical (INSP) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates

INSP - Free Report) delivered earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022 against the year-over-year loss of 9 cents per share. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 54 cents per share. Full-year loss per share was $1.60, wider than...
Zacks.com

Moelis & Company (MC) Q4 Earnings Miss as Revenues Plunge

MC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line reflects a plunge of 76.8% from the prior-year quarter. Results largely benefited from a decrease in expenses. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in...
Zacks.com

Alpine Income (PINE) Q4 FFO Lag Estimates

PINE - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.37 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.42 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com

LiveOne (LVO) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

LVO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com

AbbVie (ABBV) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Misses on Sales

ABBV - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $3.60 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, beating both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate, which stood at $3.54. The reported earnings also exceeded the guidance of $3.51-$3.55. Earnings rose 16.9% year over year. ABBV’s revenues of $15.12 billion...
Zacks.com

NuStar Energy (NS) Beats on Q4 Earnings and Revenues

NS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per unit of 34 cents, which was above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents and improved significantly from the year-ago figure of 14 cents. This was primarily on account of all-time high Permian volumes, which averaged 584000 daily during the quarter.
Zacks.com

Tapestry (TPR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

TPR - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top line marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the bottom line beat the same. This house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands witnessed a net sales decline but year-over-year growth in earnings per share. The parent of Coach and Kate Spade brands raised earnings view for the fiscal year on gains from operational efficiency.
Zacks.com

Disney Surges on Fiscal Q1 Earnings Beat: 5 ETFs to Stream

DIS - Free Report) reported robust first-quarter 2023 results after the closing bell on Wednesday, wherein it beat estimates for both earnings and revenues. However, the company posted subscriber losses in Disney+ streaming services for the first time since launching in late 2020. Given the earnings beat, shares of Disney...
Zacks.com

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Meets Q4 FFO Estimates

AIRC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.59 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company...
Zacks.com

Mesa Air (MESA) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

MESA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.52. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy