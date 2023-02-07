ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shania Twain’s ‘Queen Of Me’ Leads Midweek U.K. Chart

By Lars Brandle
Shania Twain’s Queen Of Me (via EMI) is all set to be crowned on the U.K. albums chart.

The iconic Canadian country star lead the midweek chart with Queen , her sixth studio album and just her second across two decades.

It if holds its course, Queen of Me will become Twain’s third U.K. chart leader following Come On Over (1998) and Now (2017), her last studio album.

According to the Official Charts Company, Raye is “hot on Shania’s heels” with My 21st Century Blues (Human Re Sources), the British singer and songwriter’s debut LP. Blues features the U.K. No. 1 hit “Escapism,” featuring 070 Shake.

Indie rock trio Young Fathers is on track to complete the podium with Heavy Heavy (Ninja Tune), their fourth studio album. It’s new at No. 3 on the Official Chart Update, for what would be a career-best for the Scots, and an all-new top three.

Based on midweek data, Sam Smith’s Grammy Award-winning fourth album Gloria (Capitol) will be bumped from the summit after one week, tumbling 1-11.

Further down the list, The Waeve look to make a splash with their eponymously titled debut, via Transgressive. Formed by Blur guitarist and singer Graham Coxon and former the Pipettes singer Rose Elinor Dougall, the Waeve’s debut is set to debut at No. 5 on the Official U.K. Chart. As a member of Blur, the OCC reports, Graham has 10 U.K. top 40 albums under his belt. He also contributed to Duran Duran’s Future Past , which opened and peaked at No. 3 in 2021.

Finally, Beyonce is on the bounce following the announcement of a U.K. leg to her Renaissance World Tour. The U.S. superstar singer’s Renaissance (Columbia/Parkwood Ent) album could return to the top 20, at No. 19, following news of her U.K. stadium run, set for in May and June 2023.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Albums Chart is revealed late Friday.

