Mortgage rates rise on inflation concerns
CNN — Mortgage rates rose this week after four weeks of declines, as a stronger-than-expected jobs report suggested the Federal Reserve would continue hiking its benchmark lending rate in its battle against inflation. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.12% in the week ending February 9, up from 6.09% the...
UK avoided recession last year by narrowest of margins. It might not be so lucky in 2023
CNN — The UK economy flatlined in the fourth quarter of 2022, meaning that it just managed to avoid falling into a recession. Gross domestic product (GDP) had fallen 0.2% in the July-September period, and two consecutive quarters of contraction would have pushed the country into a recession. GDP for the December quarter showed zero growth.
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
Russia to cut oil output by 5% as sanctions bite
CNN — Russia will cut crude oil production by half a million barrels per day next month, a little over two months after the world's major developed economies imposed a price cap on the country's seaborne exports. "We will not sell oil to those who directly or indirectly adhere...
A subsidy arms race is kicking off between Europe and America
CNN — When US President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, he enacted the biggest climate investment in American history — a landmark moment for a nation that pumps more carbon into the atmosphere than any country bar China. "Our Department of Energy estimates that...
Stock buybacks could beat last year's record $1.2 trillion
CNN — Companies have been eager to please Wall Street in what has so far been a lackluster earnings season by repurchasing shares and boosting dividends for shareholders. What's happening: Buyback announcements reached a new record of $1.22 trillion last year, and they're already on track to beat that high in 2023.
