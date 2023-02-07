ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

The Independent

Kevin McCarthy doesn’t stand or applaud as Biden condemns Jan 6 riot

When President Joe Biden condemned the January 6 Capitol riot and praised the resilience of American democracy at the beginning of his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, plenty in the House chamber stood and applauded.Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the House, did not. Mr McCarthy, who took over as Speaker after a grueling battle last month, sat silently behind Mr Biden’s podium as the president referenced the failure of an insurrection that would have prevented him from ever taking office and instead kept former President Donald Trump in charge. “Two years ago, democracy faced its greatest...
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
The Center Square

Hochul issues executive order

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Democrat, issued one new executive order between Jan. 31-Feb. 6. As of Feb. 6, Hochul has issued five executive orders in 2023—one fewer than she did at this point a year ago. Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6, the nation’s governors issued 13 executive orders. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, issued the most with three. Governors in 40 states issued zero. Republican governors issued seven of the 13 orders,...
New York Post

Biden sure sounds like he’s hiding something on classified docs

We still don’t know what’s in the classified documents that’ve popped up in President Joe Biden’s home and old office, but he’s sure sounding like he has something to hide. After weeks of insisting that he doesn’t know what’s in the cache after cache of classified documents squirreled away at his think-tank office and private home, and his lawyers have told him not to ask, he suddenly said to PBS they’re just “stray papers” from 1974.  He’s also insisting it must have been staffers that did any wrong. That might explain him recalling nothing — except some of the docs were...
The Week

A majority of U.S. adults feel Biden has not accomplished much: Poll

Just 36 percent of U.S. adults think President Biden has accomplished a "great deal" or "a good amount" since taking office, a new poll from The Washington Post and ABC News has found. Sixty-two percent of Americans think the president has accomplished "not very much" or "little to nothing." The less-than-deal results come as Biden prepares to deliver his 2023 State of the Union address, at which he will highlight his administration's achievements thus far, including the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the bipartisan gun safety package. When asked in both 2010 and 2012, 52 percent of adults...
US News and World Report

American Wealth Has Declined for All Income Groups – Except Those at the Bottom

During the State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden plans to tout the success of his economic strategy, one the administration says is rooted in the principle that “we must build the economy from the bottom up and middle out, not the top down.”. When it...
Washington Examiner

Biden on verge of imposing historic regulation agenda

Even before President Joe Biden unveils a new and costly regulation agenda in Tuesday night's State of the Union address, he has already raced past his two predecessors in imposing one of the most oppressive and costly sets of government rules ever, according to experts. In a new report previewed...
Washington Examiner

Top Twitter executive reveals key information on Hunter Biden censorship decision

Ex-top Twitter executive Yoel Roth revealed key new information about the Big Tech company’s Hunter Biden laptop censorship in 2020 came from another tech company, not the FBI. The New York Post reported in October 2020 that emails from the laptop showed evidence of shady business dealings by the...

