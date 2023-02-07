We still don’t know what’s in the classified documents that’ve popped up in President Joe Biden’s home and old office, but he’s sure sounding like he has something to hide. After weeks of insisting that he doesn’t know what’s in the cache after cache of classified documents squirreled away at his think-tank office and private home, and his lawyers have told him not to ask, he suddenly said to PBS they’re just “stray papers” from 1974. He’s also insisting it must have been staffers that did any wrong. That might explain him recalling nothing — except some of the docs were...

22 HOURS AGO