Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
Kevin McCarthy doesn’t stand or applaud as Biden condemns Jan 6 riot
When President Joe Biden condemned the January 6 Capitol riot and praised the resilience of American democracy at the beginning of his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, plenty in the House chamber stood and applauded.Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the House, did not. Mr McCarthy, who took over as Speaker after a grueling battle last month, sat silently behind Mr Biden’s podium as the president referenced the failure of an insurrection that would have prevented him from ever taking office and instead kept former President Donald Trump in charge. “Two years ago, democracy faced its greatest...
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Hochul issues executive order
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Democrat, issued one new executive order between Jan. 31-Feb. 6. As of Feb. 6, Hochul has issued five executive orders in 2023—one fewer than she did at this point a year ago. Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6, the nation’s governors issued 13 executive orders. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, issued the most with three. Governors in 40 states issued zero. Republican governors issued seven of the 13 orders,...
Biden sure sounds like he’s hiding something on classified docs
We still don’t know what’s in the classified documents that’ve popped up in President Joe Biden’s home and old office, but he’s sure sounding like he has something to hide. After weeks of insisting that he doesn’t know what’s in the cache after cache of classified documents squirreled away at his think-tank office and private home, and his lawyers have told him not to ask, he suddenly said to PBS they’re just “stray papers” from 1974. He’s also insisting it must have been staffers that did any wrong. That might explain him recalling nothing — except some of the docs were...
LARRY KUDLOW: Biden has virtually no probability to be a steward of a new economic prosperity
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow analyzes President Joe Biden's performance ahead of the 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday's "Kudlow."
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Mr. President: Americans Don't Need Good Vibes. We Need an America First Agenda | Opinion
Americans need a native-born labor sourcing plan, not a promise of jobs we can see from our backyards but will never hold.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre blames Trump economy for people still struggling
When White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked on The View about the record number of people who claim to be struggling more financially, she attributed it to the economy handed to President Joe Biden by former President Donald Trump.
A majority of U.S. adults feel Biden has not accomplished much: Poll
Just 36 percent of U.S. adults think President Biden has accomplished a "great deal" or "a good amount" since taking office, a new poll from The Washington Post and ABC News has found. Sixty-two percent of Americans think the president has accomplished "not very much" or "little to nothing." The less-than-deal results come as Biden prepares to deliver his 2023 State of the Union address, at which he will highlight his administration's achievements thus far, including the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the bipartisan gun safety package. When asked in both 2010 and 2012, 52 percent of adults...
Biden Says Voters 'Aren't Going to Pay Attention to Investigations into His Family, Influence Selling Probe Won't Go Far
During a Wednesday interview with PBS, President Joe Biden dismissed the Republican investigation into claims of his family's influence peddling, suggesting that the public doesn't have any interest in it.
US News and World Report
American Wealth Has Declined for All Income Groups – Except Those at the Bottom
During the State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden plans to tout the success of his economic strategy, one the administration says is rooted in the principle that “we must build the economy from the bottom up and middle out, not the top down.”. When it...
AOC goes off at congressional hearing, says Hunter Biden controversy fake news by GOP
The US House Oversight Committee's hearing on Twitter's decision to repress the Hunter Biden laptop story in the fall of 2020 was conducted on Wednesday. When it was her turn to speak, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "AOC", progressive liberal firebrand, began screaming at republicans.
Washington Examiner
Biden on verge of imposing historic regulation agenda
Even before President Joe Biden unveils a new and costly regulation agenda in Tuesday night's State of the Union address, he has already raced past his two predecessors in imposing one of the most oppressive and costly sets of government rules ever, according to experts. In a new report previewed...
Large numbers of Americans want a strong, rough, anti-democratic leader
A large proportion of Americans is willing to support leaders who would violate democratic principles.
Stimulus Update: Biden Doubles Down on Economic Progress in State of the Union Speech
The president is pleased with the state of the economy. That's not a great thing from a stimulus perspective.
Washington Examiner
Top Twitter executive reveals key information on Hunter Biden censorship decision
Ex-top Twitter executive Yoel Roth revealed key new information about the Big Tech company’s Hunter Biden laptop censorship in 2020 came from another tech company, not the FBI. The New York Post reported in October 2020 that emails from the laptop showed evidence of shady business dealings by the...
