Missouri State

Related
Man convicted in St. Paul bar shootout that killed 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man involved in a gunfight at a crowded bar that left one person dead and more than a dozen wounded in St. Paul was convicted Thursday of eight counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors said Devondre Phillips, 30, of Las Vegas, and another man,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
California proposal would reinstate prisoners' voting rights

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California voters could decide whether to reinstate voting rights to people in prison on felony convictions under a newly proposed constitutional amendment. It would be a major expansion of suffrage for incarcerated people if passed. California would join Maine and Vermont, as well as the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Montana bill would let students misgender classmates

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana schools would not be able to punish students who purposely misgender or deadname their transgender peers under a Republican-backed legislative proposal that opponents argue will increase bullying of children who are already struggling for acceptance. The proposal, co-sponsored by more than two dozen GOP...
MONTANA STATE
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Texas

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration.
TEXAS STATE
Georgia lawmakers seek to regulate solar panel installers

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are looking to regulate the installation of rooftop solar panels, saying some companies are ripping off consumers. The House Energy, Telecommunications and Utilities Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to advance House Bill 73, which would require companies that install panels at residences to be certified by the state Public Service Commission and make certain basic disclosures to consumers.
GEORGIA STATE

