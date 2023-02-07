MAFS star Martha Kalifatidis has revealed the gender of her unborn baby in the most Martha-esque way possible, with a diamond ring. Martha and her fiance Michael Brunelli finally revealed the gender of their child in a sweet video they posted to Instagram yesterday. In the video, Martha and Michael can be seen visiting a doctor’s office with their family and looking at sonograms together. Michael later presents Martha with a jewelery box and when she opens it there is a diamond ring with blue stones inside, indicating that she and her partner are having a boy.

17 HOURS AGO