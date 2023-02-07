Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Camp Cope, CIVIC, Leon Vynehall & more to headline Brunswick Music Festival
It’s not like you needed another reason to attend the much-loved Brunswick Music Festival, but if you did, Camp Cope will be performing their last show together at the event. The shocking news of the popular band’s break up comes on the same day as the release of Brunswick...
thebrag.com
Ball Park Music are going on an intimate theatre tour
After teasing fans for a week about a special announcement, Ball Park Music have unveiled a run of intimate theatre shows. The Brisbane indie favourites held a press conference this morning to reveal the ‘Get The F**king Nerds Back On! Tour’. The wonderfully-named tour will see Ball Park...
thebrag.com
Spacey Jane are going on a massive regional tour
Spacey Jane are going on a massive regional tour of Australia. Following 13 shows in the U.K. and Europe this month, the Western Australian indie rockers will return home for a regional run of dates in May and June. Beginning in Wollongong on Wednesday, May 24th, the four-piece will visit...
thebrag.com
Girl in Red on her favourite artists at Laneway Festival
Girl in Red is partway through her shows at Laneway Festival and she’s shared her excitement about touring the country with some of her favourite artists. The Norwegian singer-songwriter performed at Brisbane and Sydney’s Laneway Festivals last weekend, and is gearing up to play at the iconic event in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth this coming weekend.
thebrag.com
Track by track: Circa Waves break down ‘Never Going Under’
Getting just one album into the top 20 on the U.K. Albums Chart is a tremendous feat; getting five albums into the top 20 is another thing entirely. It’s even more impressive when it means all of your albums have made the top 20, which is what Circa Waves achieved upon the release of their new record, Never Going Under, last month.
thebrag.com
Budjerah charts the frustrations of a relationship on new single, ‘Therapy’
Ahead of his supporting slot on Ed Sheeran’s Australian tour, Budjerah has dropped his new single, ‘Therapy’, a song that resonates with his personal experiences. “When I first heard the demo for ‘Therapy’, it hit me at the perfect time,” Budjerah explains. “I was going through a few things and the song really nailed how I was feeling at the time.
thebrag.com
Get ready for an unforgettable afternoon with hip hop artist Drapht thanks to Jim Beam Welcome Sessions
Jim Beam Welcome Sessions is back for another year, which means another stacked lineup of Aussie talent in a one-of-a-kind setting featuring up-close experiences with artists, refreshing drinks, and good vibes. The ongoing live series is grounded in the brand’s conviction that live music has the power to bring people together, turning strangers into friends and friends into family.
thebrag.com
Ricki Lee & Amy Shark used to wag school to go to Maccas together
Ricki Lee and Amy Shark have both been beaming into Australia’s living rooms in recent weeks as they are both working on the reboot of Australia Idol. However, their relationship goes back much further – the two went to school together on the Gold Coast. In a recent...
thebrag.com
Track by track: Lawson Hull breaks down ‘Mountain Days’
Well-worn paths are, you realise when you head down one, well-worn for a reason. It’s the same in music: songs about love never become hackneyed because of their timelessness. Lawson Hull knows how to write these songs better than most. The Newcastle-born singer-songwriter has returned with his new EP,...
thebrag.com
There’s always live action at the Mustang Bar
The Mustang bar has had a real commitment to live music from its beginnings way back in 1999, with a niche yet thoroughly diverse gig guide. “The foundation of what we wanted to do was always live music,” owner Mike Keiller says. “When we first started, and we were...
thebrag.com
Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith cover AC/DC at iconic Aussie bar
It was a wild night in Melbourne on Wednesday when Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith became the latest famous face to hit up Cherry Bar. With a little free time on his hands between two massive shows at the city’s Marvel Stadium, Smith made his way to the iconic rock ‘n roll spot for some open mic action.
thebrag.com
A young Australian actor has died suddenly
Young Aussie actress Sariah Saibu, who starred in the award-winning film Beautiful They has died suddenly. Sariah’s family confirmed on social media that she passed on January 30th but didn’t share her cause of death. “This morning we lost our darling Sariah,” her aunt Cassandra Colvin wrote on...
thebrag.com
Martha K revealed the gender of her baby with a diamond ring
MAFS star Martha Kalifatidis has revealed the gender of her unborn baby in the most Martha-esque way possible, with a diamond ring. Martha and her fiance Michael Brunelli finally revealed the gender of their child in a sweet video they posted to Instagram yesterday. In the video, Martha and Michael can be seen visiting a doctor’s office with their family and looking at sonograms together. Michael later presents Martha with a jewelery box and when she opens it there is a diamond ring with blue stones inside, indicating that she and her partner are having a boy.
thebrag.com
Phoebe Bridgers hates Margaret Court, pass it on
Phoebe Bridgers took time out of her Melbourne show last night to blast Australia’s controversial tennis legend Margaret Court. While playing at – you guessed it – the city’s Margaret Court Arena, Bridgers suddenly came for the arena’s namesake during her set (as per NME).
Comments / 0