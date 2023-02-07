Read full article on original website
Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergEscondido, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Another major retail store closing in TemeculaKristen WaltersTemecula, CA
Unique dessert parlor opens in Murrieta just in time for Valentine's DayKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
California Center For Arts New CEO
Escondido, CA –A Special Welcome From Our New CEO. It is with great excitement that I begin my journey at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. What an amazing facility you have right here in Escondido, backed by a phenomenal team of dedicated staff who are passionate about what they do and share my belief that access to the arts is absolutely vital to the health and well being of any vibrant city. I look forward to getting to know you and listening to your thoughts and ideas. I look forward to creating memories with you that live on through future generations. I look forward to sharing the unreplicatable experiences that only the arts can create, and together building the community that we all want to live in.
Film Hub February Newsletter
WORKSPACE – PRODUCTION SPACE – EVENT SPACE. Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Vista, is our extraordinary venue with a professional community that sparks creativity. Our venue is in a class of its own! Artistic, Elegant, and Classic as well as versatile to meet all our guest’s needs. Along with our unique and inviting space, we offer friendly and professional staff to ensure a most memorable gathering.
Oceanside Theatre Company
Oceanside Theatre Company & Six String Society Add Matinee Performance of The 27 Club Due to Popular Demand. WHO: Oceanside Theatre Company and Six String Society. WHAT: Theatrical concert honoring the musical legends from The 27 Club. WHEN: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 4 pm (8 pm show is sold out.)
Carlsbad City Library
San Diego Museum Month is back! Take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy half-price admission during the month of February at over 60 museums in the San Diego area. All three Carlsbad City Library locations will distribute Museum Month passes while supplies last. Passes are valid from now until Feb. 28. Visit your favorite library location or sign up to receive a digital pass.
Westfield North County Mall Has New Owner
Escondido, CA -One of the most valuable pieces of real estate in Escondido, the Westfield North County Fair Mall, known to one and all as “North County Fair,” since it opened in the mid-1980s has a new owner and a new name: North County Mall. That name is unlikely to be permanent but will serve until a more suitable one is chosen—with the input of stakeholders and local residents.
February VeloCity News
Velocity Internship Program– The Velocity Summer Internship Program seeks to pair incoming Vista high school seniors, graduating class of 2024, with Vista companies based on the student’s interests. This is a great opportunity for companies to have an intern in the summer at no charge, the Vista Chamber...
This popular Los Angeles flea market can now be found in San Diego
San Diegans would used to have to travel up north to get to one of these quintessential Los Angeles marketplaces, but not anymore as one of the most popular of these bazaars, Silverlake Flea, has come down south with a new satellite location: Moonlight Marketplace in Encinitas.
Local chef brings the flavor of New Orleans to San Diego
One way to honor Black History Month is by celebrating Black culture. That's something San Diego Chef Quinnton Austin does every day in the food he cooks. His restaurants, Louisiana Purchase in North Park and Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Oceanside, take diners on culinary trips to New Orleans and the creole and cajun food Austin grew up with.
Panel Discussion “The Herstory Of Black Women Of The American West”
Oceanside, CA -Oceanside Museum of Art (OMA), North County African American Women’s Association. (NCAAWA) and Oceanside Public Library (OPL) are partnering to present a free lecture for the community, “The Herstory of Black Women in the American West: Renowned Historian, Experts, and Descendants Panel Discussion.” This event will be held on Sunday, February 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Oceanside Museum of Art, 704 Pier View Way, in honor of Black History Month.
Inside the $125 million renovation of Copley Symphony Hall
The restored, 94-year-old venue will reopen Nov. 4, 2023. 🎻
Hot Chicks Opening Soon in Mission Valley
Team Behind Crack Taco Shop Opening Louisiana-Style Hot Chicken Restaurant
YMCA locker room controversy continues in Santee
A large group of people showed up to the city council demanding the YMCA’s closure after a 17-year-old girl complained about seeing a transgender woman in the woman’s locker room.
Top 10 Best Wedding Venues in San Diego
Are you searching for the best wedding venues in San Diego, California? Then, we’ve got you covered. After a bride-to-be asked for suggestions, the internet responded to deliver this list of incredible San Diego wedding venue options. 1. Safari Park. “I got married at Safari Park,” shared one. “We...
Vista Community Clinic -“Love Your Heart”
Vista Community Clinic (VCC) Mobile Medical in collaboration with County San Diego joins the “Love Your Heart” movement to build better health, living safely, and a thriving region. Vista, CA -February is recognized as American Heart Health Month, a time to focus on cardiovascular health. During this month...
Palomar Hosts Black History Month Workshops
SAN MARCOS, CA (February, 2023) — For the third year, educators and students from Palomar College and around the country are exploring the history and creativity of Black History Month with a series of workshops available on Zoom and in person at the College’s San Marcos campus.+. “To...
A green February walk at Mission Trails.
Today was the perfect day for a walk at Mission Trails Regional Park. It’s February. The sun was out . . . a pleasant breeze . . . temperature low 70’s. The trails were almost dry after our recent winter rain. The footing was neither muddy nor dusty.
New owners, new name for mall
Viral video shows riders stuck on sinking boat at Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride
A viral TikTok revealed riders on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Disneyland had to be rescued after the ride stopped and the boat began to sink.
New affordable rental apartments open in San Diego
New affordable rental apartments will become available to those looking for a home in the Chollas View neighborhood, housing officials announced Thursday.
