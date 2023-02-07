ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

thevistapress.com

California Center For Arts New CEO

Escondido, CA –A Special Welcome From Our New CEO. It is with great excitement that I begin my journey at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. What an amazing facility you have right here in Escondido, backed by a phenomenal team of dedicated staff who are passionate about what they do and share my belief that access to the arts is absolutely vital to the health and well being of any vibrant city. I look forward to getting to know you and listening to your thoughts and ideas. I look forward to creating memories with you that live on through future generations. I look forward to sharing the unreplicatable experiences that only the arts can create, and together building the community that we all want to live in.
ESCONDIDO, CA
thevistapress.com

Film Hub February Newsletter

WORKSPACE – PRODUCTION SPACE – EVENT SPACE. Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Vista, is our extraordinary venue with a professional community that sparks creativity. Our venue is in a class of its own! Artistic, Elegant, and Classic as well as versatile to meet all our guest’s needs. Along with our unique and inviting space, we offer friendly and professional staff to ensure a most memorable gathering.
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

Oceanside Theatre Company

Oceanside Theatre Company & Six String Society Add Matinee Performance of The 27 Club Due to Popular Demand. WHO: Oceanside Theatre Company and Six String Society. WHAT: Theatrical concert honoring the musical legends from The 27 Club. WHEN: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 4 pm (8 pm show is sold out.)
OCEANSIDE, CA
thevistapress.com

Carlsbad City Library

San Diego Museum Month is back! Take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy half-price admission during the month of February at over 60 museums in the San Diego area. All three Carlsbad City Library locations will distribute Museum Month passes while supplies last. Passes are valid from now until Feb. 28. Visit your favorite library location or sign up to receive a digital pass.
CARLSBAD, CA
thevistapress.com

Westfield North County Mall Has New Owner

Escondido, CA -One of the most valuable pieces of real estate in Escondido, the Westfield North County Fair Mall, known to one and all as “North County Fair,” since it opened in the mid-1980s has a new owner and a new name: North County Mall. That name is unlikely to be permanent but will serve until a more suitable one is chosen—with the input of stakeholders and local residents.
ESCONDIDO, CA
thevistapress.com

February VeloCity News

Velocity Internship Program– The Velocity Summer Internship Program seeks to pair incoming Vista high school seniors, graduating class of 2024, with Vista companies based on the student’s interests. This is a great opportunity for companies to have an intern in the summer at no charge, the Vista Chamber...
VISTA, CA
KPBS

Local chef brings the flavor of New Orleans to San Diego

One way to honor Black History Month is by celebrating Black culture. That's something San Diego Chef Quinnton Austin does every day in the food he cooks. His restaurants, Louisiana Purchase in North Park and Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Oceanside, take diners on culinary trips to New Orleans and the creole and cajun food Austin grew up with.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Panel Discussion “The Herstory Of Black Women Of The American West”

Oceanside, CA -Oceanside Museum of Art (OMA), North County African American Women’s Association. (NCAAWA) and Oceanside Public Library (OPL) are partnering to present a free lecture for the community, “The Herstory of Black Women in the American West: Renowned Historian, Experts, and Descendants Panel Discussion.” This event will be held on Sunday, February 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Oceanside Museum of Art, 704 Pier View Way, in honor of Black History Month.
OCEANSIDE, CA
thebudgetsavvybride.com

Top 10 Best Wedding Venues in San Diego

Are you searching for the best wedding venues in San Diego, California? Then, we’ve got you covered. After a bride-to-be asked for suggestions, the internet responded to deliver this list of incredible San Diego wedding venue options. 1. Safari Park. “I got married at Safari Park,” shared one. “We...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Vista Community Clinic -“Love Your Heart”

Vista Community Clinic (VCC) Mobile Medical in collaboration with County San Diego joins the “Love Your Heart” movement to build better health, living safely, and a thriving region. Vista, CA -February is recognized as American Heart Health Month, a time to focus on cardiovascular health. During this month...
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

Palomar Hosts Black History Month Workshops

SAN MARCOS, CA (February, 2023) — For the third year, educators and students from Palomar College and around the country are exploring the history and creativity of Black History Month with a series of workshops available on Zoom and in person at the College’s San Marcos campus.+. “To...
SAN MARCOS, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

A green February walk at Mission Trails.

Today was the perfect day for a walk at Mission Trails Regional Park. It’s February. The sun was out . . . a pleasant breeze . . . temperature low 70’s. The trails were almost dry after our recent winter rain. The footing was neither muddy nor dusty.
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

New owners, new name for mall

ESCONDIDO, CA

