ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Oregon sports figures implore Commissioner Engelbert for WNBA franchise at round table

By Brenna Greene
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36PMss_0keooozx00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s not every day you see Oregon women’s basketball head coach Kelly Graves and Oregon State women’s basketball head coach Scott Rueck fist bump, but WNBA expansion is something the two parties see eye-to-eye on.

“The W to Portland is just a massive W. It just is,” said Rueck on Monday, who is a Portland native.

“I think this is a no-brainer. Portland is a great city, great people, great fans,” said Graves.

A major earthquake could impact Portland at any time. Here’s how you can prepare

On Monday, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden brought a who’s who of Oregon sports figures together to talk to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert about bringing a WNBA team to Rip City. Rueck and Graves were two of them, along with Blazers executives Joe Cronin and Dewayne Hankins.

“Portland is such an incredible basketball city and there’s such a void without a team here,” said Cronin, who is the Blazers’ general manager. “This group here shows the passion and the energy and how successful and how exciting this would be.”

“We would love to see the WNBA come to Portland,” said Hankins, who is the Blazers’ President of basketball operations. “We’d be right behind it to make sure that it was a success.”

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert spoke to the media after the event, saying that expansion is anywhere from two to four years out, which did not thrill league fans online.

She also said she hopes to add two teams whenever the league does expand, and that they’re currently narrowing down the list of cities down who could host an expansion team to 10 from 20.

As for if Portland is a finalist for one of those two expansion squads?

“This event tonight has been great to see the love and the fandom. What the Senator has pulled together here as far as advocates around the Portland ecosystem, I think is really important. I wouldn’t be there if it wasn’t on the list,” said Engelbert.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

High School Athletes Are Getting Paid

When Oregon decided last year to allow high school athletes to partake in NIL deals—a partnership which allows student athletes to profit from a brand using their “name, image, and likeness”—sports apparel brands like Portland Gear had to act fast. Marcus Harvey knew who his first calls would be.
PORTLAND, OR
Robbie Newport

What is the oldest golf course in Oregon?

There is an easy answer to this question, as the oldest golf course in Oregon is even arguably the oldest golf course west of the Mississippi, and there is no argument it is the oldest continually running golf course west of the Mississippi.
OREGON STATE
wisportsheroics.com

Can Wisconsin Bring Home a Captivating 2024 Four-Star RB?

The Wisconsin Badgers have worked frivolously to secure the state as their own. Starting and maintaining pipelines requires an expert amount of skill and a balance of attention between all areas. Wisconsin has been a battle in particular for top recruits, but the Badgers may have shifted their sights to one specific 2024 in-state recruit.
MADISON, WI
portlandobserver.com

Oregon hopes mass timber will boost housing, jobs

(AP) — Inside a warehouse at the industrial Port of Portland lies what some believe could be the answer to Oregon’s housing crisis — a prototype of an affordable housing unit made from mass timber. Once mass-produced at the factory being planned at the port, the units...
OREGON STATE
newschoolbeer.com

Cooper Mountain Ale Works opening in Sherwood, Oregon

In Oregon when one brewery closes another is often right there to take its space, which is a sign of a continually thriving but competitive craft beer industry. Beaverton, Oregon’s nano operation Cooper Mountain Ale Works did just that when they snapped up Max’s Fanno Creek Brewpub in Tigard in June 2020 and became their own full-fledged brewpub. Now they are doing the same with one of 2022’s long list of recent Oregon closures in Sherwood, Oregon’s Smockville Brewhouse.
SHERWOOD, OR
Channel 6000

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After shuttering close to 150 stores in recent weeks, the American retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will close another 150 stores, including six more locations in Oregon and Washington. In its Business & Strategic Update Presentation from Aug. 31, 2022, the...
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

53K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy