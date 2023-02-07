Read full article on original website
Related
Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose Speaks On Wrestling Again
WWE NXT has operated without its women's division centerpiece for just under two months now. Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was released from the company hours after losing her championship to Roxanne Perez on a December edition of WWE NXT. This cut was made due to Rose's FanTime account, a paid service she was ...
Why The Rock Is Making A Huge Career Mistake By Not Returning For WrestleMania 39
Dwayne Johnson has allegedly decided not to return for WrestleMania 39, and I think that's a huge mistake.
WWE Reveals End of Toxic Attraction During Bayley's NXT Return
Tonight's WWE NXT featured a very special return in the form of Bayley, who brought Ding Dong, Hello! back and had Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on as guests. The show revolved around their continued friendship after turning on each other in their match against Roxanne Perez, and it really seemed like Bayley ...
wrestlinginc.com
Trish Stratus Names Two Women Deserving Of WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Described by Jim Ross as "one of Canada's greatest exports," Trish Stratus was the face of the WWE women's division from roughly 2001 until 2006. A seven-time women's champion and four-time Pro Wrestling Illustrated Woman of the Year, Stratus is one of only 25 women enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Morton Willing To Induct Tag Team Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Ricky Morton is in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his Rock 'n Roll Express partner Robert Gibson — however, his focus at the moment is getting another iconic tag team inducted. Morton tweeted out: "If the Midnight Express are inducted into the #WWEHallofFame I will be front row this year, or I will induct them! @WWE"
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Reacts To Reports Of Her Taking A Break From WWE
Alexa Bliss has seemingly refuted reports that she's currently taking time off from WWE. "Don't believe things you read," Bliss tweeted late Tuesday night. "Unless it comes directly from me...it's not real lol." On Tuesday, Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite reported that Bliss hasn't been backstage at any WWE shows...
nodq.com
Seth Rollins addresses where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Rejected AJ Lee’s Pitch To Work With Former Star
Despite multiple requests by AJ Lee to work with a specific former WWE superstar, she was always turned down. AJ Lee made it right to the top of the tree in WWE, becoming Divas Champion whilst also being voted Diva Of The Year on two occasions. Lee retired from in-ring competition in April 2015, shortly after she had teamed with Saraya (known as Paige at the time) to defeat The Bella Twins at WrestleMania 31.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Was Taken Aback By WWE NXT's Jay Briscoe Nod
One AEW star was pleasantly surprised when WWE showed its respect following the passing of Jay Briscoe. The former 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion and two-time ROH World Champion was killed in a traffic accident on January 17. During a recent episode of his "Swerve City Podcast," Swerve Strickland admitted he was taken aback when Briscoe's passing was acknowledged on "NXT." He talked about the significance of that moment.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On JBL's WWE Status
For the past few months, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has accompanied Baron Corbin to the ring for his matches, touting the former United States Champion as the "Modern Day Wrestling God." However, JBL's opinion on Corbin drastically changed following his pinfall loss to Dexter Lumis on the February 6 edition of "WWE Raw," as he told Corbin backstage after the match that he was done with him. PWInsider have since reported that moving forward, JBL is not currently scheduled to be appearing on "Raw" or WWE TV at all moving forward.
wrestlingrumors.net
Please Don’t Be Bad: WWE Star May Have Suffered An Injury This Week On Monday Night Raw
That could be serious. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and you never know when you are going to see someone put on the shelf for any amount of time. Seeing an injury of any kind is a bad thing as you don’t know when someone might be back in the ring. The tricky thing with wrestling is that there are storyline injuries as well, and now we don’t know which kind we are seeing.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Once Screamed At WWE Superstar For Dropping Their Phone Backstage
Vince McMahon’s unhinged reputation proceeds him whatever he goes. Nobody wants to work for someone with an explosive personality, especially when they’re a perfectionist with dominant, controlling tendencies. Naturally, this led to several occasions when Vince McMahon blew up backstage for any number of reasons. WWE introduced a...
WWE's Pitch For a Third Brother of Destruction
The Undertaker/Kane storyline is one of the most well-known in all of WWE history. "The Big Red Machine" first debuted at Badd Blood: In Your House in 1997, interfering in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match by ripping off the cage door and attacking The Undertaker. This set the stage for their match at ...
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman Passed On Drafting Top WWE Star In 2019
In 2019, WWE had a draft where stars such as Braun Strowman and Sasha Banks switch from "Raw" to "SmackDown," and Randy Orton and Kevin Owens move from "SmackDown" to "Raw." Paul Heyman was in charge of the "Raw" talent, while Eric Bischoff was in charge of the "SmackDown" brand — as they were the executive producers heading into this draft. On "83 Weeks," Bischoff revealed which top talent Heyman passed up on that he's now working very closely alongside in WWE's most prominent storyline involving The Bloodline.
wrestlinginc.com
Dax Harwood Says Fellow AEW Star Was 'Too Nice' For WWE
Across its long history, the wrestling industry has earned a reputation for politicking behind the scenes, from small independents to major companies like WWE. Though things seem to have improved in many ways over the last several years, it's no secret that sometimes one has to aggressively stand up for themselves to truly thrive in the business. According to Dax Harwood on a recent episode of "FTR," one friend was too much of a good guy to excel at that part of the game.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Sent Mandy Rose's Lawyer A Request Shortly Before Release
WWE released Mandy Rose in December 2022 because of adult-themed content posted on FanTime by the 32-year-old. The details emerged the day after Rose's 413-day reign as "NXT" Women's Champion ended at the hands of Roxanne Perez. The former WWE Superstar has now disclosed whether she received any official warning prior to the company terminating her contract.
New AEW World Tag Team Champions Crowned on the Feb. 8 Episode of AEW Dynamite
This week's AEW Dynamite, dubbed AEW Dynamite: Championship Fight Night, closed out with new AEW World Tag Team Champions being crowned as The Gunns defeated The Acclaimed in a shocking upset to win the gold. While all signs pointed to Billy Gunn betraying The Acclaimed to realign with his sons, he actually stopped the pair ...
WWE Superstar Facing Suspension
In the midst of WWE WrestleMania 39 season, WWE's developmental territory is building to its own culminating clash. NXT hosted NXT Vengeance Day this past weekend, headlined by Bron Breakker retaining his NXT Championship against Grayson Waller in a steel cage match. This victory continued Breakker's lengthy run with the white and gold's top prize, ...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (2/10): The Usos Vs. Braun Strowman And Ricochet For The SmackDown Tag Team Championship, More
Will Jey Uso show up for tonight's "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship match in Uncasville, Connecticut? The Usos are set to defend the gold against "SmackDown" Tag Team Contenders Tournament winners Braun Strowman and Ricochet. However, Jimmy Uso may have to draft in Solo Sikoa as a replacement using the Freebird Rule after his brother walked out on The Bloodline following the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. That incident saw a distressed Jey exit the ring after refusing to attack Sami Zayn, who had smashed Reigns in the back with a steel chair moments earlier. Jey hasn't appeared on WWE programming since that dramatic turn of events.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Believes Lita's Raw Return Got Overlooked
"WWE Raw" this week featured the return of Lita. The Hall Of Famer got involved in the main event, helping Becky Lynch defeat Bayley in a Steel Cage match by dealing with the rest of Damage CTRL outside the ring. While Lita's comeback was a big moment, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas claimed on his latest "Reffin Rant" that Lita's WWE return was something "that got overlooked."
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
136K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1