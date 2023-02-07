ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland man arrested in Willoughby as part of drug trafficking investigation

A Cleveland man was arrested in Willoughby as the result of a multi-department drug trafficking investigation. According to a post on the Willoughby Police Department Facebook page, on Feb. 1, Lake County Narcotics Agency agents, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies, Willoughby Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested a 33-year-old Cleveland man in the parking lot of a Willoughby shopping center.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
WKBN

3 indicted in deadly Warren arson

A man waiting to be brought back to Trumbull County following his arrest in Virginia in connection to a deadly fire in Warren has been indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury.
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

Crack cocaine, marijuana seized in Ravenna after 6-month investigation

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A six-month drug investigation led to the seizure of crack cocaine, marijuana, and a gun from a Ravenna Township home, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The search warrant was executed by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Portage...
RAVENNA, OH
newsnationnow.com

Traffic stop leads to $1.3M drug bust in Ohio

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (NewsNation) — A man was arrested during a traffic stop in Portage County, Ohio, earlier this month when police discovered approximately $1.3 million worth of illegal drugs in his vehicle, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the Portage Aggressive Crime...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Man shot to death in East Cleveland, police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the city on Wednesday. Police were called about 6:30 p.m. to the area of Eddy and Hartshorn roads for calls that shots had been fired. Officers found a man on the ground in front of an apartment building in the 1700 block of Hartshorn Road, police added. The victim had been shot multiple times.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
wakr.net

A Massive Drug Bust in Cleveland Featured

The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics and Laundering Task Force announced a massive drug bust stemming from warrants issued in Cleveland and Painesville earlier this week. Law enforcement seized more than 80 pounds of suspected fentanyl and other drugs. Officials say the net amount of fentanyl seized is valued at $5.2 million and is enough to kill 20 million people.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter

At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

