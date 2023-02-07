Read full article on original website
Cleveland man arrested in Willoughby as part of drug trafficking investigation
A Cleveland man was arrested in Willoughby as the result of a multi-department drug trafficking investigation. According to a post on the Willoughby Police Department Facebook page, on Feb. 1, Lake County Narcotics Agency agents, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies, Willoughby Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested a 33-year-old Cleveland man in the parking lot of a Willoughby shopping center.
3 indicted in deadly Warren arson
A man waiting to be brought back to Trumbull County following his arrest in Virginia in connection to a deadly fire in Warren has been indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury.
Neighbors outraged after attack on local man with disabilities
Residents of Cleveland's Puritas-Longmead neighborhood are rallying behind a man with disabilities beaten and robbed by teenagers.
Suspect in fishing tourney scandal now charged in Hermitage counterfeiting probe
A Hermitage man awaiting trial in Cleveland for allegedly cheating in a fishing tournament , who is as well accused of stalking and harassing a woman in Mercer County faces a new charge for allegedly giving his son two phony $100 bills to spend at a bowling alley. Hermitage Police...
PHOTOS: 24 lbs. of Mexican cartel drugs seized in Portage
The driver admitted he brought the pills from out of state, and he was headed to a destination near Portage County in Ohio.
Energy drink robbery suspect spits in Family Dollar employee’s face, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of spitting in a Family Dollar employee’s face as he stole energy drinks is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The robbery happened around 4:30 pm. on Feb. 5 at 14035 Puritas Ave., according to police.
Crack cocaine, marijuana seized in Ravenna after 6-month investigation
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A six-month drug investigation led to the seizure of crack cocaine, marijuana, and a gun from a Ravenna Township home, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The search warrant was executed by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Portage...
Traffic stop leads to $1.3M drug bust in Ohio
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (NewsNation) — A man was arrested during a traffic stop in Portage County, Ohio, earlier this month when police discovered approximately $1.3 million worth of illegal drugs in his vehicle, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the Portage Aggressive Crime...
FBI seizes 88 pounds of drugs worth $5.2 million from Cleveland and Painesville
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force seized 88 pounds of suspected fentanyl and other drugs valued at $5.2 million from a series of search warrants executed in Cleveland and Painesville, Cleveland Police confirmed on Feb. 6. The investigation also led to the...
Quick-thinking residents foil fraud: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Jan. 10, a Harvest Lane resident came to the police station to report fraud. The man said earlier that day, his wife received an email from Chase Bank reviewing a checking application. This was confusing because they hadn’t put in for a checking account. Later that afternoon, the...
Man shot to death in East Cleveland, police say
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the city on Wednesday. Police were called about 6:30 p.m. to the area of Eddy and Hartshorn roads for calls that shots had been fired. Officers found a man on the ground in front of an apartment building in the 1700 block of Hartshorn Road, police added. The victim had been shot multiple times.
37-year-old man allegedly killed by girlfriend in Cleveland Heights following 'altercation'
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was allegedly killed by his girlfriend on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. City officials told 3News that officers responded...
‘Breaks my heart’: Man jailed for failing to make repairs to Cleveland home
Jeffrey Ivey is normally very busy in the month of February, taking pictures at art shows and other Black History events in Cleveland. This year, however, the 60-year-old freelance photographer is locked up in the Cuyahoga County jail for failing to make timely repairs to a century home that once belonged to his grandmother.
A Massive Drug Bust in Cleveland Featured
The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics and Laundering Task Force announced a massive drug bust stemming from warrants issued in Cleveland and Painesville earlier this week. Law enforcement seized more than 80 pounds of suspected fentanyl and other drugs. Officials say the net amount of fentanyl seized is valued at $5.2 million and is enough to kill 20 million people.
Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter
At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
East Cleveland Council president under investigation after video shows her unplugging clerk’s computer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- East Cleveland Council President Korean Stevenson is under investigation after a city hall security camera captured her entering the clerk of council’s office in December and unplugging the computer while the clerk, whom Stevenson claimed to have fired, worked from home. The clerk, Tracy Udrija-Peters, was...
PHOTOS: 2 seriously injured in fiery crash in Parma
Responders had to use hydraulics to cut a 19-year-old man from his wrecked vehicle after it caught fire Thursday afternoon.
Woman found dead inside of vehicle in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman whose body was found Wednesday inside a car in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood has been identified. Jovon Lynch, 34, of Cleveland was found about 9:30 a.m. in the passenger side of a vehicle in the 16000 block of Huntmere Avenue, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner.
‘They’re scum’: Neighborhood outraged after resident beaten in robbery
Residents in a neighborhood on Cleveland's west side are up in arms after learning that 56-year-old Joe Lewis, who has been a fixture in their lives for decades, was beaten during a robbery early Wednesday morning.
Video shows gunmen open fire inside Ohio barber shop; 5 wounded
People who live and work in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood have some tough questions for police about a barber shop shooting last October that hurt five people.
