Jumio Supporting Sisal’s Winning Online Gaming Experience

 3 days ago
Jumio, the leading provider of automated, end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC solutions, has partnered with leading international gaming operator Sisal to streamline KYC for its players online.

Based in Italy, Sisal currently operates in Italy, Morocco and Turkey, with a range of offerings that includes lotteries, betting and gaming machines, and a strong focus on product and digital innovation.

Jumio offers industry-leading identity verification solutions to help gaming operators like Sisal verify the age of players, detect online fraud, fight account takeover and simplify the onboarding experience.

Jumio leverages the power of biometrics, AI and the latest technologies to quickly and automatically verify the digital identities of Sisal players at three key times: when they first open an account, when they request a payout of their winnings, and when their ID document on file with Sisal expires. With Jumio, Sisal is able to meet compliance mandates and fight fraud while increasing player conversions and minimizing the need for time-consuming manual review.

Since Sisal started using Jumio, the time spent on identity verification has already dropped by 80%.

“We chose Jumio based on their reputation, the quality and performance of their solutions, and because they can help us deliver the best user experience for our players,” said Silvio Carnevali, customer operations senior manager at Sisal. “With Jumio we’re further improving our customer experience, giving immediate feedback on identity verification results and reducing our manual efforts to very few cases.”

“We’re proud to partner with Sisal to help them know and trust their online players,” said Emeka Ezeyi, head of gaming at Jumio. “Offering a great experience is essential to keeping Sisal’s players interested, and that experience begins with how a new player creates an account and continues whenever they interact with the platform.”

ICE London attendees are invited to visit Stand N8-330 to learn more about Jumio and its award-winning, AI-powered solutions.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio KYX Platform provides advanced risk signals, identity proofing and compliance solutions that help you accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging advanced technology including automation, biometrics, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit jumio.com.

