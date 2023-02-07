ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KCBY

Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
MARION COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Man gets 12 years in nearly fatal stabbing attack in Beaverton

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to brutally stabbing a Beaverton woman last March, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Bryan Andrew Aguilera shoplifted a butcher knife and a meat cleaver from the Fred...
BEAVERTON, OR
KCBY

Gang member sentenced to more than 2 years in prison for illegally possessing gun

PORTLAND, Ore. — A gang member was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for illegal gun possession, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said. Along with 25 months in prison, 20-year-old Kahlani Hamilton Jones will serve three years of post-prison supervision for the single count of illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

Oregon Zoo offers discounted admission week of Presidents Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting on Presidents Day weekend and lasting through the following Friday, the Oregon Zoo will offer adult admission tickets at about half off, the Zoo announced Thursday in a news release. From February 18-24, admission is $12 per person. Tickets must be reserved online in advance,...
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

Century High School basketball coach Scott Kellar battles cancer

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Century High School’s longtime head basketball coach Scott Kellar now has more than 400 wins as head coach. He’s happy to be with the team and coaching; however, he’s battling cancer as well. He was diagnosed with kidney cancer last May and had surgery, but he found out last month it has been spreading.
HILLSBORO, OR

