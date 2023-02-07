Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Shedrick 'stays ready' and delivers Virginia a boost
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The message has remained the same since the preseason, Tony Bennett telling a deep Virginia roster to 'stay ready' and Kadin Shedrick provided the perfect reason why against NC State. "It's a great lesson why you just keep working and you stay ready," Bennett said...
cbs19news
Cavaliers driven by example of last season's NCAA champs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As back-to-back NCAA champions, Lars Tiffany and Virginia thought they knew where the bar was to win another championship last spring, but Maryland showed the Cavaliers otherwise. "We knew it was tough to get back there, the land of great is lonely, to get back...
cbs19news
Squash tournament held at Boar's Head
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference held its championships at Boars Head Resort this past weekend. Boar's Head teamed up with the University of Virginia to put on the event, and the result is that Charlottesville is now being referred to as the "hub of squash in the south."
cbs19news
Student Athlete of the Week: Carter Wesson
ALBEMARLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)--On the Albemarle basketball court, Carter Wesson doesn't just standout, he leaps above the competition. "He came in mainly as a three point shooter and then he jumped so well he got a lot of dunks," explained Albemarle head coach Greg Maynard, "So those were his main two attributes to the team early on but this year and even last year he really developed as a great defensive player, rebounder, passer, gets a lot of steals in our press he just does everything to help the team."
cbs19news
Local ticket wins $100,000 for Powerball drawing
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Someone in Charlottesville is holding a ticket worth $100,000. Virginia Lottery reports that Monday's Powerball drawing resulted in more than 46,000 prize-winning tickets being bought across the state, including this one in Charlottesville. The $100,000 ticket was purchased at the Speedway on Seminole Lane. There...
cbs19news
UVA lab finds protein from squid could be new green energy source in DOE project
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia engineering lab successfully finished a project for the U.S. Department of Energy that shows squid protein can be made into thermal batteries that would heat buildings. The battery is made of a synthetic material that's derived from squid ring teeth protein,...
cbs19news
Two Charlottesville elementary school names under review
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two more Charlottesville elementary schools might be getting new names. It's part of the division's review of all school names in order to cut ties with possible controversial figures. The Charlottesville School Board voted to rename Venable and Clark elementary schools in January. Next on...
cbs19news
Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
cbs19news
Local clinic researching Lyme disease vaccine, looking for study participants
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Health experts say local children could be at greater risk for getting Lyme disease this year. Ticks are most common when it's warm out, and with the unseasonable warm weather, kids are playing outside earlier than usual. Lyme disease is the most commonly seen illness...
cbs19news
Warmer temperatures helping to give early start to spring
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gardeners in Central Virginia says warmer temperatures are causing some plants to start blooming earlier than normal. Norm Carlson, the operation manager at Snow's Garden Center, says that with the temperatures constantly above average, what people should pay attention to is the weather just in case there is a cold snap.
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: Charlottesville City Schools recognizes important staff members
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --“They are kind of responsible for three different domains: the academic development of our students, the career development of our students, and the personal, social, or mental wellness of our students,” said Patrick Farrell, Behavior Support Specialist for Charlottesville High School. Farrell is talking...
cbs19news
CEO of Hospice of the Piedmont announces retirement
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The person who has been leading the Hospice of the Piedmont for nearly seven years is retiring. According to a release, HOP President and CEO Ron Cottrell announced Thursday that he would be retiring from his position. He joined HOP in 2016 after working in...
cbs19news
Researchers say have found trigger for most common form of liver disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine say they have discovered a key trigger for the most common form of liver disease in the world. According to a release, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is a mysterious condition in which fat builds up in...
cbs19news
Upcoming 5K supports Ronald McDonald House Charities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An event this weekend will help support families that have children being treated at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charlottesville will be holding its Freeze Your Socks Off 5K Walk/Run on Saturday. The event will begin at...
cbs19news
Another former city mayor announces run for 54th District seat in House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Former Charlottesville mayor and city councilor David Brown is vying for the Democratic nomination in the open 54th District seat in the House of Delegates. Brown served as mayor from 2004 to 2008 and was on the Charlottesville City Council until 2011. He also worked...
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics reacts to State of the Union address
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- President Joe Biden addressed the nation in his first State of the Union address in front of a Republican-held House. At the University of Virginia Center for Politics, J. Miles Coleman pointed out that this time next year, Biden will be giving his address in the middle of Republican primaries.
cbs19news
Police confirm one killed in crash in Stanardsville
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that has killed one person in Greene County. According to police, the crash occurred around 7:05 a.m. Thursday on the 9000 block of Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Spotswood Trail was...
cbs19news
Committee considering new names for Burnley-Moran, Johnson
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A committee is considering new name options for two schools in Charlottesville. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee spent the month of January collecting community feedback concerning the names of Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools. According to a release, the committee is planning...
cbs19news
Small Town, Big Crime: Jay Shifflett
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It has now been more than seven years since a Charlottesville man was shot to death in his home on Carlton Avenue, and police officers had to notify his mother. In the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2015, officers from the Charlottesville Police Department...
cbs19news
Deeds responds to amendment concerning Ellis appointment being rejected
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State Senator Creigh Deeds proposed an amendment that would have removed Bert Ellis from the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. However, that amendment failed earlier this week. "He and I obviously have a lot of policy disagreements," said Deeds. The amendment was proposed last...
