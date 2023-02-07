ALBEMARLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)--On the Albemarle basketball court, Carter Wesson doesn't just standout, he leaps above the competition. "He came in mainly as a three point shooter and then he jumped so well he got a lot of dunks," explained Albemarle head coach Greg Maynard, "So those were his main two attributes to the team early on but this year and even last year he really developed as a great defensive player, rebounder, passer, gets a lot of steals in our press he just does everything to help the team."

