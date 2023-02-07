Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Don't Miss This Magical Night For Grownups: S'mores, Adult Drinks & Live Music!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Popular organic market to open first store in MassachusettsAsh JurbergBurlington, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Related
Yankees, Mets could be in mix for slugging All-Star third baseman
To dream the impossible dream. All-Star third baseman Manny Machado can hit the open market after the 2023 season if he opts out of his 10-year, $300 million contract. If that happens, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal believes both the New York Yankees and New York Mets could be in the mix.
Yardbarker
MLB insider has 'monster' prediction for Manny Machado, Padres
The San Diego Padres have elevated themselves into big spender territory, and they’ll have to continue to spend big if they want to retain one of their best players. One reporter thinks it’s quite possible they will do so. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300...
Yardbarker
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season
The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
Freddie Freeman's Son Charlie Has Chosen a New Walk Up Song for Dodgers All-Star
Dodgers star Freddie Freeman let his son Charlie choose his walkup music again, and Charlie chose a risqué Bad Bunny song.
Cubs, White Sox in Same Division Under MLB Insider's Realignment
MLB insider floats realignment idea for Cubs, Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL and NFL both have 32 franchises, and if Major League Baseball were to ever follow suit, it could require a significant realignment, and one insider’s proposal could be very intriguing to fans of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager
Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
Yardbarker
Ex-Tigers Star Southpaw Would Be Perfect Addition To Red Sox's Bullpen
Could the Boston Red Sox have the best bullpen in Major League Baseball by making one more splash with spring training right around the corner?. Thanks to a complete overhaul by Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, the club boasts Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Richard Bleier, John Schreiber and Tanner Houck at the back of the bullpen. All five could be described as legitimate high-leverage relievers.
Yardbarker
All-Star Closer Was Cubs' Best 'Under-the-Radar" Acquisition During Offseason
The Athletic's MLB staff recently published a piece in which they identified each club's best 'under-the-radar' move during the MLB offseason. Considering the plethora of moves the Chicago Cubs made, the train could have gone in any direction. The top names like Dansby Swanson and Jameson Taillon have to be...
Red Sox projected for last in AL East, according to ZiPS Projected Standings
Fangraphs’ released its ZiPS Projected Standings and it has the Red Sox finishing last in the AL East with a 79-83 record (.488 winning percentage). Fangraphs wrote, “The Red Sox haven’t been silent this winter. I think Masataka Yoshida will end up being one of the better free agent signings of the offseason, and it was nice to see the Sox reverse a disappointing trend and lock up Rafael Devers to a massive extension. Still, those moves don’t make up for the losses the Red Sox have eaten this offseason.”
From Slugger to Realtor, Albert Pujols Put Two Homes on Market
Future baseball Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is walking away from two properties months after retiring from the sport. Pujols has put his Irvine, Ca. home on the market for just under $10 million. Considered one of the best hitters in baseball history, he is also selling his Leawood, Kansas,...
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Officially Signs With Dodgers As He Attempts Big League Return
One former Red Sox hurler is attempting an MLB comeback
Popculture
MLB All-Star Pitcher Retires After 15 Seasons
Darren O'Day, who recently spent time with the Atlanta Braves, is retiring from baseball. The 40-year-old pitcher went to social media at the end of January to announce his retirement after playing for multiple MLB teams for 15 seasons. O'Day is known for his sidearm delivery, which led to him having a strong career.
The volatile Red Sox rotation
The Red Sox have been one of the more capricious teams in recent history. This millennium has seen them win the World Series four times but also finish fifth in the American League East five times. The past five seasons have seen them go from winning it all in 2018 to missing the playoffs in 2019, falling to last in 2020, back to the playoffs in 2021 but then back to the basement last year.
Phillies Not Satisfied With 'Almost'
The Philadelphia Phillies front office is not content with a near World Series win. They are ramping up to take it all the way next season.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Countdown to baseball
David Peterson is confidant he can be an asset to the rotation this season. Howie Rose chatted with Steve Cohen, covering a variety of topics related to the team and the organization as a whole. Around the National League East. After some hesitation by the Braves, Ronald Acuña Jr. will...
Could Signing Be Imminent For Red Sox? Here's Why It Would Make Sense
Boston potentially could make another move in the very near future
Everything you need to know about Rays spring training
Due to extensive damage from Hurricane Ian, the Rays can’t use their training complex in Port Charlotte this spring. Instead, they will split their camp between Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, where the Braves trained from 1997-2019, and Tropicana Field, their regular-season home. The first two weeks will be held at Disney, with morning workouts, usually starting at 9:30. They will shift their base to the Trop starting March 1 and play 13 games there (for tickets, see raysbaseball.com), while also using the nearby Huggins-Stengel complex for workouts. Minor-league camp will continue at Disney through March.
NBC Sports
How Red Sox stack up in FanGraph's MLB power rankings
The new-look Boston Red Sox enter the 2023 MLB season with low expectations. After a last-place American League East finish and an offseason headlined by Xander Bogaerts' departure, they have plenty to prove to the critics who have already written them off. We'll see plenty of MLB power rankings released...
Ex-Red Sox Prospect Lands With Dodgers In Amazing Twist Of Fate
Former Red Sox prospect Rubby De La Rosa is going back to where it all began, signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers on Friday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions page. De La Rosa, who signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent in 2007, was involved in...
Comments / 0