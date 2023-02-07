The Red Sox have been one of the more capricious teams in recent history. This millennium has seen them win the World Series four times but also finish fifth in the American League East five times. The past five seasons have seen them go from winning it all in 2018 to missing the playoffs in 2019, falling to last in 2020, back to the playoffs in 2021 but then back to the basement last year.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO