disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: The Monorail Will CLOSE Soon in Disneyland
Planning a Disney trip can be a stressful experience. From park tickets to hotels, dining, transportation, and more — there’s a lot to keep track of. And, since no two days are alike in the Disney parks, things can get a little confusing. That’s why we’re here to let you know about an important closure that could impact your next trip to Disneyland!
Six Flags Unveils New Attraction That Will Delight Guests
Holiday and seasonal events at Disney theme parks have prompted a rival to roll out a new attraction to bring in more guests.
WDW News Today
Disney100 Platinum Mickey Statue Misquoting Walt Disney Now Removed at Disneyland
A Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse statue was installed as part of the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland a few weeks ago, but the statue misquoted the famous words of Walt Disney, continuing a rampant pattern of fact-checking and grammar errors on Disneyland Resort signage. Today, the statue was removed from Disneyland Park.
disneyfoodblog.com
FIRST LOOK at the New Rooms Inside Disney’s BoardWalk Inn!
Disney’s BoardWalk Inn is a fan-favorite resort, with it’s beautiful theming, great food, and amazing views. In 2022, Disney announced that the BoardWalk Inn would see some big changes to its restaurants, rooms, lobby, and more! Some of those projects have been completed, including Carousel Coffee and the BoardWalk Deli, but others are still a work in progress. However, we just got a MAJOR room update from the BoardWalk — let’s take a sneak peek!
WDW News Today
Reopening Date Announced for Grizzly River Run at Disney California Adventure
Grizzly River Run at Disney California Adventure is currently closed for a standard winter refurbishment but will reopen next month. According to the Disneyland app, Grizzly River Run will be closed through March 16, but reopen on March 17, so guests can enjoy their St. Patrick’s Day on the river rapids ride.
TikTok Of Disneyland Parkgoers On A Rapidly Sinking Pirates Of The Caribbean Boat Goes Viral. Turns Out, The Pirate's Life Was Not For Them
Disneyland guests on Pirates of the Caribbean got wetter than expected on the popular attraction.
Peltz ends Disney proxy fight after layoff announcement. Iger says company was 'intoxicated' by subscriber growth
The statement comes after Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger detailed a major restructuring of the company this week, including 7,000 job cuts.
Viral video shows riders stuck on sinking boat at Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride
A viral TikTok revealed riders on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Disneyland had to be rescued after the ride stopped and the boat began to sink.
Wow, Disney Just Announced That Frozen 3, Toy Story 5 And More Are On The Way
Walt Disney Studios just shared plans to return to three of their animated worlds for upcoming movie sequels.
Bob Iger’s Big Disney Shakeup: 7,000 Layoffs, Dana Walden and Alan Bergman Take the Reins
Disney intends to lay off approximately 7,000 entertainment jobs in an enormous overhaul and re-organization that the company projects will save $5.5 billion in cost synergies. In his first earnings report since returning as CEO, Bob Iger announced the massive cuts Wednesday and laid out a structure that will unify virtually all of Disney’s entertainment branches under one roof. Iger’s first move is the formation of Disney Entertainment, which will bring together Disney Studios, General Entertainment, Animation, Disney+, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight, and Hulu, all under the leadership of current General Entertainment head Dana Walden and Studios head Alan Bergman, both...
The Verge
Disney’s laying off 7,000 as streaming boom comes to an end
Disney is planning to lay off 7,000 workers to cut costs across the company. CEO Bob Iger announced the news in an earnings call on Wednesday, stating that the move is “necessary to address the challenges we’re facing today.”. Like many other companies across the country, Disney’s making...
WDW News Today
Construction Walls Removed, Reopening Adventureland Pathway at Disneyland
The construction walls erected a few weeks ago in Adventureland at Disneyland have been removed and pushed back, once again allowing guests passage to and from New Orleans Square. The walls ran from the Pirates of the Caribbean entrance to Tropical Imports, so guests had to be rerouted through Frontierland to reach Bengal BBQ and Jungle Cruise.
Disney investors await CEO Iger's revival plan with results on tap
LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) CEO Bob Iger is expected to discuss a turnaround plan on Wednesday, when the media company delivers its first quarterly results since the return of the executive who built the modern incarnation of Disney.
Tour of One of the Most Expensive Hotel Rooms at Disneyland Is a True Adventure
This themed room can go for around $10,000 per night.
The Best Times to Visit Disneyland for Fewer Crowds, Gorgeous Weather, and Lower Prices
Planning a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth? Here are the best times to go to Disneyland.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Board Member Salaries Revealed — And They’re Well Over 6 Figures👀
Disney is one of the most closely scrutinized companies in the world. There is constant analysis and commentary on the company’s finances, strategic decisions, leadership, and the content it produces. The Walt Disney Company is run by a Board of Directors elected by shareholders. These board members often have...
Disney+ Drops Subscribers for First Time Since Launch
For the first time since launching over three years ago, Disney+ has tallied a net loss in subscriber accounts. Ahead of Disney's earnings call Wednesday afternoon, the company unveiled it lost 2.4 million subscribers over the last three months of 2022. In spite of its first subscriber net-loss, the Mouse still beat Wall Street expectations ...
