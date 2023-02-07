Disney intends to lay off approximately 7,000 entertainment jobs in an enormous overhaul and re-organization that the company projects will save $5.5 billion in cost synergies. In his first earnings report since returning as CEO, Bob Iger announced the massive cuts Wednesday and laid out a structure that will unify virtually all of Disney’s entertainment branches under one roof. Iger’s first move is the formation of Disney Entertainment, which will bring together Disney Studios, General Entertainment, Animation, Disney+, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight, and Hulu, all under the leadership of current General Entertainment head Dana Walden and Studios head Alan Bergman, both...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO