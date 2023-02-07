Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target
If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
Celtics’ role players make pre-trade deadline statement vs. Sixers
BOSTON -- We’ve heard the talk for about a month now. Yes, the Celtics have the NBA’s best record, but they could use more big man depth behind Al Horford and Robert Williams, or at least another capable wing to ease the burden on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Report: Kings swing trade for Nets forward Edwards
The Kings reportedly have made their first move of trade deadline week. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Sacramento acquired 22-year-old forward Kessler Edwards and cash in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Edwards, who had a one-year Bird Rights...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Spurs reportedly rejected this Celtics trade offer for Jakob Poeltl
The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors had been linked to San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl in rumors over the last few weeks leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, and his former team ultimately won the bidding. The Raptors reportedly acquired Poeltl late Wednesday night in...
Warriors' title defense got much bumpier with KD trade to Suns
The Phoenix Suns, shaken to the core after a graceless NBA playoff exit last May, decided Wednesday night to go full throttle this season by reportedly trading for Kevin Durant. A few hours before the Suns dropped their trade bomb, the Los Angeles Lakers completed their midseason makeover and it’s...
What Celtics fans need to know about Mike Muscala after trade with Thunder
The Boston Celtics have finally made a move before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline. The C's sent Justin Jackson and two second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for power forward/center Mike Muscala. Here's what Celtics fans need to know about Muscala. Age. 31. Position. Power forward/Center.
Klay makes bold future promise after honest All-Star remarks
There is no NBA player who heats up like Warriors guard Klay Thompson. Thompson unleashed a vintage performance Monday night in the Warriors’ 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, going off for 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting. Is he playing at a level that warrants a trip to...
Report: Celtics add veteran big Mike Muscala in trade with Thunder
Brad Stevens has struck again. The Boston Celtics are acquiring big man Mike Muscala in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. The Celtics will send Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to OKC in the...
Kevin O'Connor: Grant Williams trade is 'definitely possible'
Will Wednesday night mark Grant Williams' final game with the Boston Celtics?. Williams, a restricted free agent after the 2022-23 season, has been the subject of trade rumors ahead of Thursday's deadline. Teams reportedly have called the Celtics about the fourth-year forward, though it's unclear whether Boston has any interest in moving him.
Warriors admit mistake, abandon vision by trading Wiseman
By reportedly trading James Wiseman after 60 games spread out over 26 months, the Warriors walked away from more than a young man some believe will have a long NBA career. They also quit on their vision. Any team drafting No. 2 overall, in any draft, is seeking – anticipating...
Blake Griffin trolls Doc Rivers after burning Sixers' game plan
BOSTON -- Blake Griffin may not be the All-Star he once was, but he can still knock down an open shot. The Philadelphia 76ers learned that the hard way Wednesday night. Griffin hit 5 of 8 3-pointers -- many of which were completely wide open -- to drop 15 points in a starting role that helped the shorthanded Celtics earn a 106-99 win over Philly at TD Garden.
Poole, NBA Twitter have awesome reaction to GP2-Dubs reunion
Almost seven-and-a-half months ago, the Warriors parted ways with fan favorite Gary Payton II. But on Thursday, they made things right again when they reportedly reunited with the 30-year-old defensive star who shined in big ways for the Warriors last season and whose inspiring story stole the hearts of all of Dub Nation.
What DiVincenzo wants Dubs to learn from his poster dunk
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Klay Thompson's first-half flurry and eventual seven 3-pointers aren't what gave the Warriors their biggest spark Wednesday night at Moda Center. Neither were Jordan Poole's 38 points and seven threes himself. What lit a fire under them most came in the second quarter. Donte DiVincenzo flew through...
Morant's bold claim ages terribly after wild West shake-up
Draymond Green had a swift response on Jan. 5 to Ja Morant's 'I'm fine in the West' comment, and a little over a month later, the rest of the Western Conference chimed in with its own loud message. In a December interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Morant boldly shrugged off...
Watch LeBron James set NBA all-time scoring record
LOS ANGELES — With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar looking on from courtside, LeBron James hit a free-throw line turnaround jumper to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer with 38,388 points. After the bucket, LeBron raised his hands to the air and exhorted the crowd, but soon the moment hit him...
Jaylen Brown shares update after suffering facial fracture
Jaylen Brown will miss time after suffering a facial fracture during Wednesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Boston Celtics star sustained the injury in a scary collision with teammate Jayson Tatum. has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets and there's a chance he'll remain out...
