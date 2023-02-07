Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Journal Review
Ascension St. Vincent to close 11 facilities
Ascension St. Vincent announced last week it will close 11 facilities across Central Indiana, including primary care centers in Crawfordsville, Greenwood, Plainfield and Avon and a dermatologist’s office in Carmel. “The global COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant operational toll on health systems across the country, and as we...
Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
WISH-TV
Indiana Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from Plainfield since Jan. 25
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for a 35-year-old woman missing from Plainfield since Jan. 25. Brittany Wallace is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana “In God We Trust” license plate...
Journal Review
Daniel Eston McIntire
Daniel E. McIntire, 76, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Wesley Manor in Frankfort. Born in Crawfordsville to Garrold Eston and Mildred Lucille McIntire on March 6, 1946. He graduated from Crawfordsville High School in June of 1964 and entered the Naval Training Station in San Diego, California, in December of 1964.
Journal Review
Greg Dargie
Greg Dargie of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital on 86th street. He was 59. Greg was a member and officer at the Crawfordsville Eagles for many years, served two terms as Worthy President and was Past State President. He worked in finance, starting with Purdue, where he worked 19 years and currently with Camping World. He also served as a Yellow Shirt at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He was a 1982 graduate of Richmond High School and 1986 graduate of Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
WLFI.com
Seven-story developments planned for Levee Plaza
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An urban transformation is coming to Levee Plaza in West Lafayette. Two upcoming developments are the starting point for a new vision for the area. "These projects I think will up the ante a little bit more," says Ryan O'Gara, assistant director of the...
High winds cause damage, power outages across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Warning is in effect for counties mainly north of Interstate 70 in central Indiana until 7 p.m. Thursday. This includes Indianapolis to Lafayette and Marion. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph out of the southwest. Just before 5 p.m., AES...
Journal Review
Virginia Anderson
Virginia Anderson passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. She was born Oct. 11, 1940, at Indianapolis, to Harold and Oma (Bradley) Wright. In 1958, Virginia and David Anderson were married, spending 51 years together until his passing in 2009. Virginia graduated from Harry Wood...
Truck hits Indianapolis apartment building; residents evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of a near side apartment building had to evacuate during Thursday's lunch hour after a truck crashed into their building. A resident of the Line Lofts on East Washington Street, near Southeastern Avenue, told 13News that Indianapolis Fire crews asked them to leave the building until investigators determined it was safe.
Howard County sheriff conducting death investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in Kokomo. Capt. Jordan Buckley said that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office is working with the county coroner and Indiana State Police to conduct a death investigation in the 110 block of Arundel Drive. According to the sheriff, an […]
Neighbors concerned as sheriff looks into death in quiet Howard County neighborhood
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Yellow crime scene tape isn’t something folks in near Arundel Drive in Howard County really ever see. It showed up around 11 a.m. Tuesday, along with news of a death investigation involving the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Howard County Coroner and Indiana State Police in the 1100 block of Arundel. ”It’s […]
Journal Review
Curtis James Elfreich
Curtis James Elfreich, 72, of Crawfordsville passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Philadelphia. He was born Feb. 12, 1950, at Olney, Illinois, to Ellis James and Alice Marie Young Elfreich. Curtis worked as a tool and die maker as well as a locksmith. He had worked at Impex and...
985theriver.com
Annapolis man arrested, charged with dealing meth
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, deputies found William “Willy” Crowder, 30, hiding in a residence on Melon Road at a Kingman address in rural Parke County around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff said Crowder was wanted on a Parke County warrant for dealing meth.
WLFI.com
Missing Man in Tippecanoe County found and safe
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Connor Patrick O'Leary is a 24 year-old missing person in Tippecanoe County. He was last seen February 3 at Bru Burger located in Downtown Lafayette. O'Leary has brown hair and stands at a height of 5'10. He is currently considered to be a danger...
bloomingtonian.com
Morgan County sheriffs chase sports car traveling over 145mph Wednesday
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office pursued a black sports car traveling at speeds over 145 miles per hour with the headlights turned off, Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The pursuit was terminated at Sample Road in Monroe County north of Bloomington, Indiana on I-69 southbound, according to scanner traffic. The...
WTHI
One hurt in Wednesday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a Wednesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened just before 9:00 at a home on 1228 3rd Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says one resident of the home went to the emergency room. The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately clear.
Update: Wanted Terre Haute fugitive captured
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: According to the Terre Haute Police Department, James Williams has now been captured. The department thanked the public for their help in finding him. Original: The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a Terre Haute man. According to the Terre Haute […]
Sheriff: Cory man did donuts in Bloomingdale yard before arrest
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man drunkenly used his vehicle to “do donuts” in another person’s yard before officers had to use a stun gun to place him under arrest. That’s according to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, who said deputies arrested Christopher F. Million, 36, of Cory, Monday while responding to a Bloomingdale […]
10 years later: Police renew plea for information in 2013 Kokomo murder
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are renewing a plea for information in the murder of a young woman 10 years ago. Investigators believe two armed intruders entered a home on James Drive on Feb. 7, 2013, and were confronted by 21-year-old Destiny Renee Pittman, who shared the home with her boyfriend. One of the suspects fired a shot that struck Pittman in the chest, killing her.
Big chance on a micro hospital
In the north end and center of Crawfordsville, Indiana, historic buildings line the streets of the small town. Buildings like the old rotary jail and the 200-year-old campus of Wabash College intersect with modern structures. Bricks that predate the Civil War clash with the glistening glass and looming concrete of shopping malls, restaurants and, most prominently, the Franciscan Health Hospital.
Comments / 0