Crawfordsville, IN

Daniel Eston McIntire

Daniel Eston McIntire

Daniel E. McIntire, 76, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Wesley Manor in Frankfort. Born in Crawfordsville to Garrold Eston and Mildred Lucille McIntire on March 6, 1946. He graduated from Crawfordsville High School in June of 1964 and entered the Naval Training Station in San Diego, California, in December of 1964.
FRANKFORT, IN
WLFI.com

Sunnyside Intermediate School student recognized as Riley Champion

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Sunnyside Intermediate School now has one of seven Riley Champions in Indiana. 6th grader Jayzen Oppelt was honored Thursday morning by his staff and classmates. He is a gifted student, but that didn't seem possible when he was born. His family was concerned when he...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Journal Review

Cash joins Midwest Bale Ties Inc.

Midwest Bale Ties Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of Chris Cash, a new account manager in their sales department. He joins the Midwest Bale Ties team from California Pellet Mill (CPM Americas) where he was previously an Aftermarket Sales Representative. Cash, a Crawfordsville native, has extensive knowledge in...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Greg Dargie

Greg Dargie

Greg Dargie of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital on 86th street. He was 59. Greg was a member and officer at the Crawfordsville Eagles for many years, served two terms as Worthy President and was Past State President. He worked in finance, starting with Purdue, where he worked 19 years and currently with Camping World. He also served as a Yellow Shirt at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He was a 1982 graduate of Richmond High School and 1986 graduate of Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
The Exponent

Big chance on a micro hospital

In the north end and center of Crawfordsville, Indiana, historic buildings line the streets of the small town. Buildings like the old rotary jail and the 200-year-old campus of Wabash College intersect with modern structures. Bricks that predate the Civil War clash with the glistening glass and looming concrete of shopping malls, restaurants and, most prominently, the Franciscan Health Hospital.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Local officials to air updates

Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton will present the State of the City Address and Montgomery County Administrator Tom Klein will present the State of the County Address at 7 p.m. today on WCDQ 106.3 FM. “I think it is a good opportunity to talk about our accomplishments in infrastructure and economic...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Partners create career academy

Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette will play a major role in the education and workforce development of high school students in Montgomery and Boone counties through the new Industrial Career Academy (I.C.A.), announced Ivy Tech Lafayette Chancellor Aaron Baute. Ivy Tech partnered with Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center (IN-MaC)...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Tyler earns Dean’s List honors

TAMPA, Florida — Emma Tyler, of Crawfordsville, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2022 semester. Tyler is majoring in international business and marketing. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.
TAMPA, FL
Journal Review

North administrator closely watching new bills

With the beginning of a new state legislation session in Indianapolis, several education bills are being considered. One local education administrator is closely watching the activity surrounding these bills. Dr. Colleen Moran, Superintendent of North Montgomery Community School Corporation, supports a few of the new bills being considered, but has...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Waunita Irene (Wright) Butterman

Waunita Irene (Wright) Butterman, 79, passed away Feb. 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Waunita was born to the late Robert Owen and Elva May (Huffman) Wright on July 27, 1943, in Parke County. Waunita graduated from Turkey Run High School in 1961. On March 19, 1991, Waunita married...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Larry Dean Myers

Larry Dean Myers

Larry Dean Myers, 84, of Marshall passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the Majestic Care facility in Terre Haute. Larry was the son of A. Paul and Wilma Myers of Marshall. His wife Louise (Roberts) of 63 years survives. Larry has two sons, Marc (Susan) of Marshall and...
MARSHALL, IN
Journal Review

Ascension St. Vincent to close 11 facilities

Ascension St. Vincent announced last week it will close 11 facilities across Central Indiana, including primary care centers in Crawfordsville, Greenwood, Plainfield and Avon and a dermatologist’s office in Carmel. “The global COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant operational toll on health systems across the country, and as we...
GREENWOOD, IN
Virginia Anderson

Virginia Anderson

Virginia Anderson passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. She was born Oct. 11, 1940, at Indianapolis, to Harold and Oma (Bradley) Wright. In 1958, Virginia and David Anderson were married, spending 51 years together until his passing in 2009. Virginia graduated from Harry Wood...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Curtis James Elfreich

Curtis James Elfreich

Curtis James Elfreich, 72, of Crawfordsville passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Philadelphia. He was born Feb. 12, 1950, at Olney, Illinois, to Ellis James and Alice Marie Young Elfreich. Curtis worked as a tool and die maker as well as a locksmith. He had worked at Impex and...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Community Policy