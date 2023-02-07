Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Daniel Eston McIntire
Daniel E. McIntire, 76, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Wesley Manor in Frankfort. Born in Crawfordsville to Garrold Eston and Mildred Lucille McIntire on March 6, 1946. He graduated from Crawfordsville High School in June of 1964 and entered the Naval Training Station in San Diego, California, in December of 1964.
WLFI.com
Sunnyside Intermediate School student recognized as Riley Champion
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Sunnyside Intermediate School now has one of seven Riley Champions in Indiana. 6th grader Jayzen Oppelt was honored Thursday morning by his staff and classmates. He is a gifted student, but that didn't seem possible when he was born. His family was concerned when he...
Journal Review
Cash joins Midwest Bale Ties Inc.
Midwest Bale Ties Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of Chris Cash, a new account manager in their sales department. He joins the Midwest Bale Ties team from California Pellet Mill (CPM Americas) where he was previously an Aftermarket Sales Representative. Cash, a Crawfordsville native, has extensive knowledge in...
Journal Review
Greg Dargie
Greg Dargie of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital on 86th street. He was 59. Greg was a member and officer at the Crawfordsville Eagles for many years, served two terms as Worthy President and was Past State President. He worked in finance, starting with Purdue, where he worked 19 years and currently with Camping World. He also served as a Yellow Shirt at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He was a 1982 graduate of Richmond High School and 1986 graduate of Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Big chance on a micro hospital
In the north end and center of Crawfordsville, Indiana, historic buildings line the streets of the small town. Buildings like the old rotary jail and the 200-year-old campus of Wabash College intersect with modern structures. Bricks that predate the Civil War clash with the glistening glass and looming concrete of shopping malls, restaurants and, most prominently, the Franciscan Health Hospital.
Journal Review
Local officials to air updates
Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton will present the State of the City Address and Montgomery County Administrator Tom Klein will present the State of the County Address at 7 p.m. today on WCDQ 106.3 FM. “I think it is a good opportunity to talk about our accomplishments in infrastructure and economic...
Journal Review
Partners create career academy
Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette will play a major role in the education and workforce development of high school students in Montgomery and Boone counties through the new Industrial Career Academy (I.C.A.), announced Ivy Tech Lafayette Chancellor Aaron Baute. Ivy Tech partnered with Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center (IN-MaC)...
Journal Review
Tyler earns Dean’s List honors
TAMPA, Florida — Emma Tyler, of Crawfordsville, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2022 semester. Tyler is majoring in international business and marketing. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.
Journal Review
North administrator closely watching new bills
With the beginning of a new state legislation session in Indianapolis, several education bills are being considered. One local education administrator is closely watching the activity surrounding these bills. Dr. Colleen Moran, Superintendent of North Montgomery Community School Corporation, supports a few of the new bills being considered, but has...
Journal Review
Waunita Irene (Wright) Butterman
Waunita Irene (Wright) Butterman, 79, passed away Feb. 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Waunita was born to the late Robert Owen and Elva May (Huffman) Wright on July 27, 1943, in Parke County. Waunita graduated from Turkey Run High School in 1961. On March 19, 1991, Waunita married...
Journal Review
Larry Dean Myers
Larry Dean Myers, 84, of Marshall passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the Majestic Care facility in Terre Haute. Larry was the son of A. Paul and Wilma Myers of Marshall. His wife Louise (Roberts) of 63 years survives. Larry has two sons, Marc (Susan) of Marshall and...
Journal Review
Ascension St. Vincent to close 11 facilities
Ascension St. Vincent announced last week it will close 11 facilities across Central Indiana, including primary care centers in Crawfordsville, Greenwood, Plainfield and Avon and a dermatologist’s office in Carmel. “The global COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant operational toll on health systems across the country, and as we...
Journal Review
Virginia Anderson
Virginia Anderson passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. She was born Oct. 11, 1940, at Indianapolis, to Harold and Oma (Bradley) Wright. In 1958, Virginia and David Anderson were married, spending 51 years together until his passing in 2009. Virginia graduated from Harry Wood...
