CINCINNATI — A nail tech based in Over-the-Rhine will see her artistry on the big screen thanks to a chance meeting with a staffer on a movie set. Nail Joy owner Meagan Whitfield said a new client booked her for a few sessions while she was in town for business. That business trip happened to be on the set of "Wise Guys," the upcoming gangster film starring Robert De Niro that has been filming on location down the street from Whitfield's business.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO