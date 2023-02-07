Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Xavier vs. Butler prediction and odds for Friday February 10 (Value on total)
Xavier heads to Hinkle Fieldhouse to face Butler on Friday night in hopes of staying at the top of the Big East standings. The Musketeers enter with the best offense in conference play and have a mismatch against the worst O in the league wit Butler. Can Xavier take care of business on the road and cover a big spread, or can Butler find some answers on offense and put up a fight?
Cincinnati Football: Elder wide receiver Justin Re breaks down commitment to Bearcats
Cincinnati native and Elder High School senior wide receiver Justin Re committed to his hometown Bearcats last month and recently broke down his decision!. Re competed in a camp at Nippert Stadium last summer and attend the Bearcats win over Navy in early November before making his decision in January.
Guardians trade OF Will Benson to Reds for OF Justin Boyd
Cincinnati drafted Boyd in the second round last year out of Oregon State. He led the Pac-12 with a .373 batting average and 24 steals in 2022. The 21-year-old batted .203 in 73 at-bats for Class-A Daytona.
Times Gazette
Tournament brackets are set
The brackets are set for the 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association basketball tournaments. Below is a list of the date, time, location and opponent for all Highland County teams. Records listed were at the time of the tournament drawings:. GIRLS. In Division II, No. 17 seed Hillsboro (3-16) visits...
3 things we learned about the Orlando Magic at the deadline
The NBA’s trade deadline has now officially ended, meaning both Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania can get some much needed sleep. The Orlando Magic were relatively quiet as the league collectively lost its mind, despite fans clamoring for the organization to do something, anything . . . seemingly just for the sake of doing it.
WKRC
Skyline shows up to take its dip to the next level
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's not a football watch party without the Skyline Chili dip. Brooke Mason is the district manager for Skyline. She's shows how to take it to the next level. Click HERE for a recipe.
WLWT 5
Thousands without power as strong winds push through Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — Thousands of customers are without power as strong winds blow through the Cincinnati area Thursday. Currently, over 4,000 customers are without power with the largest impacts in New Richmond, Harrison, Springdale and Tylersville. Expect sustained winds 20 to 30 mph through the day and gusts possible of...
Montecito Acquires Two Orthopedic Medical Office Properties in Cincinnati
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Montecito Medical, a premier owner of medical office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of two orthopedic medical office buildings in the Cincinnati area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005639/en/ Beacon Orthopedics - Cincinnati, OH (Photo: Business Wire)
WLWT 5
Three Cincinnati restaurants named among the most romantic in the country
CINCINNATI — Looking to make Valentine’s Day plans? Three Cincinnati restaurants are among the most romantic in the nation, according to a new report. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service, released its list of 100 most romantic restaurants in America for 2023. The list is created by analyzing...
3 Cincinnati restaurants listed among '100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America'
OpenTable's list was compiled by analyzing more than 13 million reviews. Other than Cincinnati's three restaurants, Ohio's only other mention was Cleveland's Pier W.
insideradio.com
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger former weekend host of “America’s Trucking Network” on iHeartMedia talk WLW Cincinnati (700), passed away on Friday, Feb. 6 due to brain cancer. Boulanger, who also hosted mornings at Wagon Wheel Broadcasting crosstown country WSCH (99.3). “The Massachusetts native came to Cincinnati's old...
Fox 19
Woman shot in Cincinnati overnight
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating how a woman wound up shot on a South Fairmount street overnight. Shot Spotter gunshot detection system determined a shot was fired in the 2400 block of White Street about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. Shortly after, the woman drove...
Fox 19
Around 100 golf carts catch fire at Cincinnati business
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple fire departments responded to a Cincinnati business Monday after around 100 golf carts caught on fire. The fire at Cincy Custom Carts on Montgomery Road started around 12 p.m. Large clouds of black smoke could be seen coming from the fire as nearby roads and a...
Fox 19
Demolition to begin at future site of Cincinnati’s own ‘Wrigleyville’ district
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Demolition will begin Wednesday to clear the way for a large mixed-use development district in the West End directly north of FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium. FCC co-CEO Jeff Berding will join community leaders and project partners in a public event at the demolition site Wednesday afternoon.
Ohio city ranked second safest small city or town in U.S.
A new survey attempted to see if small cities and towns are truly safer than larger cities.
WCPO
Here's where 'Wise Guys' movie star Debra Messing got her nails done in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A nail tech based in Over-the-Rhine will see her artistry on the big screen thanks to a chance meeting with a staffer on a movie set. Nail Joy owner Meagan Whitfield said a new client booked her for a few sessions while she was in town for business. That business trip happened to be on the set of "Wise Guys," the upcoming gangster film starring Robert De Niro that has been filming on location down the street from Whitfield's business.
WLWT 5
A lane is blocked on the Norwood Lateral in Bond Hill due to a crash
CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on the westbound side of the Norwood Lateral after a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the I-75 interchange at 7:38 a.m. by the Ohio Department...
Fox 19
Missing NKY man found dead
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The search for a missing man has ended in heartbreak for a Northern Kentucky family. Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain. The chief said Holaday is thought to have been for two to three...
WLWT 5
Water main break impacting stores in Hillsboro; boil advisory in place for some
HILLSBORO, Ohio — A water main break is affecting multiple streets and businesses in Hillsboro on Tuesday, according to the Hillsboro Water Department. Officials say the water main break is affecting Carolstown Road, Roberts Lane, and Harry Sauner Road. Officials say there is also a boil-water advisory in this...
wvxu.org
New gun laws now in effect in Cincinnati
Cincinnati City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to require safe storage of guns around children and allow for local enforcement of the federal ban on people with a domestic violence conviction possessing a firearm. "The data has shown time and time again that the causes of this violence are poverty [and]...
