Cincinnati, OH

FanSided

Xavier vs. Butler prediction and odds for Friday February 10 (Value on total)

Xavier heads to Hinkle Fieldhouse to face Butler on Friday night in hopes of staying at the top of the Big East standings. The Musketeers enter with the best offense in conference play and have a mismatch against the worst O in the league wit Butler. Can Xavier take care of business on the road and cover a big spread, or can Butler find some answers on offense and put up a fight?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Times Gazette

Tournament brackets are set

The brackets are set for the 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association basketball tournaments. Below is a list of the date, time, location and opponent for all Highland County teams. Records listed were at the time of the tournament drawings:. GIRLS. In Division II, No. 17 seed Hillsboro (3-16) visits...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
FanSided

3 things we learned about the Orlando Magic at the deadline

The NBA’s trade deadline has now officially ended, meaning both Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania can get some much needed sleep. The Orlando Magic were relatively quiet as the league collectively lost its mind, despite fans clamoring for the organization to do something, anything . . . seemingly just for the sake of doing it.
ORLANDO, FL
WLWT 5

Thousands without power as strong winds push through Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — Thousands of customers are without power as strong winds blow through the Cincinnati area Thursday. Currently, over 4,000 customers are without power with the largest impacts in New Richmond, Harrison, Springdale and Tylersville. Expect sustained winds 20 to 30 mph through the day and gusts possible of...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Montecito Acquires Two Orthopedic Medical Office Properties in Cincinnati

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Montecito Medical, a premier owner of medical office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of two orthopedic medical office buildings in the Cincinnati area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005639/en/ Beacon Orthopedics - Cincinnati, OH (Photo: Business Wire)
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Three Cincinnati restaurants named among the most romantic in the country

CINCINNATI — Looking to make Valentine’s Day plans? Three Cincinnati restaurants are among the most romantic in the nation, according to a new report. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service, released its list of 100 most romantic restaurants in America for 2023. The list is created by analyzing...
CINCINNATI, OH
insideradio.com

Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger

Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger former weekend host of “America’s Trucking Network” on iHeartMedia talk WLW Cincinnati (700), passed away on Friday, Feb. 6 due to brain cancer. Boulanger, who also hosted mornings at Wagon Wheel Broadcasting crosstown country WSCH (99.3). “The Massachusetts native came to Cincinnati's old...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman shot in Cincinnati overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating how a woman wound up shot on a South Fairmount street overnight. Shot Spotter gunshot detection system determined a shot was fired in the 2400 block of White Street about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. Shortly after, the woman drove...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Around 100 golf carts catch fire at Cincinnati business

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple fire departments responded to a Cincinnati business Monday after around 100 golf carts caught on fire. The fire at Cincy Custom Carts on Montgomery Road started around 12 p.m. Large clouds of black smoke could be seen coming from the fire as nearby roads and a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Here's where 'Wise Guys' movie star Debra Messing got her nails done in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A nail tech based in Over-the-Rhine will see her artistry on the big screen thanks to a chance meeting with a staffer on a movie set. Nail Joy owner Meagan Whitfield said a new client booked her for a few sessions while she was in town for business. That business trip happened to be on the set of "Wise Guys," the upcoming gangster film starring Robert De Niro that has been filming on location down the street from Whitfield's business.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Missing NKY man found dead

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The search for a missing man has ended in heartbreak for a Northern Kentucky family. Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain. The chief said Holaday is thought to have been for two to three...
BELLEVUE, KY
wvxu.org

New gun laws now in effect in Cincinnati

Cincinnati City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to require safe storage of guns around children and allow for local enforcement of the federal ban on people with a domestic violence conviction possessing a firearm. "The data has shown time and time again that the causes of this violence are poverty [and]...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

FanSided

