Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Related
Anthony Davis Didn't Seem Too Happy When He Talked About LeBron James And His Accomplishments
Anthony Davis wasn't very happy after the Lakers loss when talking about the big milestone that LeBron James has achieved.
LeBron James' Son Bryce Is Unhappy With The Lakers After Russell Westbrook Got Traded To The Utah Jazz
Bryce James' recent Instagram story proves that he is super unhappy after Russell Westbrook got traded to the Jazz.
How Kevin Durant Suns trade impacted Draymond Green’s plans for the deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have traded superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and it’s got everyone buzzing. With that trade, the power balance in the Western Conference has shifted — and uh…altered the plans of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. “Madness!!! I was gone leave...
This Blazers-Suns Trade Sends Damian Lillard To Phoenix
Nobody likes to wave that white flag neither Trail blazers Blazers nor Phoenix Suns. Sometimes, NBA teams need to make the same considerations. It doesn’t matter how badly you’re down – you don’t want to quit. It may be the most sensible course of action, but that doesn’t make it feel any better.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fans React To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Looking Devastated As LeBron James Looks To Become The All-Time Scoring Leader
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar isn't looking happy in the crowd as he may see LeBron James break his all-time scoring record tonight against the Thunder.
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Suits Up in Schiaparelli & 5-Inch Heels for NBA All-Time Scoring Record Celebration at Lakers Game
Savannah James witnessed her husband LeBron James making history last night at the Crypto.com Arena during the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game. Savannah was sitting courtside with her family when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record. For the game, Savannah donned a striking Schiaparelli suit. The outfit was comprised of a white striped blazer with golden buttons that were worn overtop a vest of the same makings. On bottom, the entrepreneur wore matching striped white trousers with a tailored appearance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by iCON Billingsley. (@icontips) As for her accessories, Savannah toted a...
Disappointing News About Zion Williamson
According to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Zion Williamson will not play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Giving A Back Massage To Dwyane Wade: "Caught In 4K."
Jeanie Buss giving a back massage to Dwyane Wade pulls hilarious reactions from NBA fans.
Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
Kyrie Irving Drops Major Truth Bomb On His Relationship With Kevin Durant After Shocking Trade Request
Kyrie reveals his current standing with Kevin Durant.
The Golden State Warriors Can Reportedly Save $131 Million If They Trade This Player
According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Golden State Warriors can save a lot of money if they trade James Wiseman.
Jalen Rose Calls Anthony Davis Petty And Jealous For Sitting During LeBron James' Big Shot
Jalen Rose is not a fan of Anthony Davis' decision.
Markieff Morris gets brutally honest on getting sent to Mavs in Kyrie Irving trade
The Dallas Mavericks got more than just Kyrie Irving in their trade with the Brooklyn Nets. As everyone knows, Markieff Morris is also part of the deal despite the fact that, unlike Kyrie, he didn’t ask for a move away from the team. So is he bummed about having to move out of Brooklyn as […] The post Markieff Morris gets brutally honest on getting sent to Mavs in Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade
Brooklyn Nets fans will certainly love Spencer Dinwiddie’s confidence … and sense of humor. They’ve already experienced it before, but it looks like the veteran guard has taken it to a new level. Dinwiddie showed as much as he was introduced as a member of the Nets on Tuesday. In a rather hilarious turn, Dinwiddie […] The post Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA trade deadline: Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba
The Los Angeles Lakers’ historic NBA trade deadline has continued. Rob Pelinka and the front office are acquiring Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba in exchange for Patrick Beverley and draft picks, adding another key piece to their frontcourt alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as reported by Woj. Lakers fans were probably wondering why […] The post NBA trade deadline: Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: Heat And Spurs Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
Rumor: Thomas Bryant’s Anthony Davis reason for Lakers trade request
The Los Angeles Lakers were quite active in completing moves ahead of this year’s NBA trade deadline. Among the moves that the Lakers finalized in the final hours before the trade deadline, they sent Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for a package that includes shooting guard Davon Reed. The Lakers’ decision to […] The post Rumor: Thomas Bryant’s Anthony Davis reason for Lakers trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Watch the exact moment LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made history and broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. LeBron, who needed 36 points to establish himself as the greatest scorer in league history, went on an impressive scoring rampage against the Oklahoma City Thunder in pursuit of putting his name in the record books.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
136K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1