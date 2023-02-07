ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Suits Up in Schiaparelli & 5-Inch Heels for NBA All-Time Scoring Record Celebration at Lakers Game

Savannah James witnessed her husband LeBron James making history last night at the Crypto.com Arena during the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game. Savannah was sitting courtside with her family when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record. For the game, Savannah donned a striking Schiaparelli suit. The outfit was comprised of a white striped blazer with golden buttons that were worn overtop a vest of the same makings. On bottom, the entrepreneur wore matching striped white trousers with a tailored appearance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by iCON Billingsley. (@icontips) As for her accessories, Savannah toted a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Markieff Morris gets brutally honest on getting sent to Mavs in Kyrie Irving trade

The Dallas Mavericks got more than just Kyrie Irving in their trade with the Brooklyn Nets. As everyone knows, Markieff Morris is also part of the deal despite the fact that, unlike Kyrie, he didn’t ask for a move away from the team. So is he bummed about having to move out of Brooklyn as […] The post Markieff Morris gets brutally honest on getting sent to Mavs in Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade

Brooklyn Nets fans will certainly love Spencer Dinwiddie’s confidence … and sense of humor. They’ve already experienced it before, but it looks like the veteran guard has taken it to a new level. Dinwiddie showed as much as he was introduced as a member of the Nets on Tuesday. In a rather hilarious turn, Dinwiddie […] The post Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

NBA trade deadline: Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba

The Los Angeles Lakers’ historic NBA trade deadline has continued. Rob Pelinka and the front office are acquiring Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba in exchange for Patrick Beverley and draft picks, adding another key piece to their frontcourt alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as reported by Woj. Lakers fans were probably wondering why […] The post NBA trade deadline: Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Thomas Bryant’s Anthony Davis reason for Lakers trade request

The Los Angeles Lakers were quite active in completing moves ahead of this year’s NBA trade deadline. Among the moves that the Lakers finalized in the final hours before the trade deadline, they sent Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for a package that includes shooting guard Davon Reed. The Lakers’ decision to […] The post Rumor: Thomas Bryant’s Anthony Davis reason for Lakers trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch the exact moment LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made history and broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. LeBron, who needed 36 points to establish himself as the greatest scorer in league history, went on an impressive scoring rampage against the Oklahoma City Thunder in pursuit of putting his name in the record books.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
