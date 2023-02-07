Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless CommunityGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Rihanna 'Honored' to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Barbados on StageWilliamGlendale, AZ
statepress.com
ASU baseball's Ryan Campos ready to build on successful freshman season
Sophomore catcher Ryan Campos is preparing to command head coach Willie Bloomquist's fielders behind the plate with experience and a team-first mentality as the ASU baseball season begins Feb. 17 at home. A native of Mesa, Arizona, Campos attended Red Mountain High School and registered a .453 batting average in...
statepress.com
ASU men's basketball splits games versus Oregon schools, plays Stanford next
Though the 16-8 ASU men's basketball team isn't in its desired position, it's a significant improvement from last season when it finished 14-17 and with a 10-10 record in Pac-12 play. With just seven games of regular season play remaining, the Sun Devils will take on Stanford Thursday, which has won five of its last six games.
statepress.com
Tyi Skinner followed coach Natasha Adair to ASU in pursuit of her dreams
The Women's National Basketball Association is the ultimate dream for many collegiate athletes in women's basketball. With aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, junior guard Tyi Skinner is making waves in the basketball community, especially as a transfer student at ASU. Skinner is a Washington, D.C. native who played Division...
statepress.com
Annual AISA conference highlights challenges faced by Indigenous communities
The challenges faced by Native American scholars and students were the focus of the 24th annual American Indian Studies Association conference, held at ASU's Memorial Union from Feb. 1-3. The theme of this year's conference was "Reconciliation, Reparations, Relationality," and focused on how Indigenous scholars are taught about their own...
statepress.com
Tempe Battle of the Bands leaves students bewildered
Every year the Programming and Activities Board announces the Battle of the Bands, the biggest musical event on campus for students and aspiring musicians. This year, however, the Tempe semifinal wasn't quite the spectacle students were expecting. Battle of the Bands is an event advertised by PAB as a concert-style...
statepress.com
Opinion: Anti-drag legislation is a threat to ASU's LGBTQ+ community
Drag performances have been heralded as a hallmark of queer culture for decades, bringing people together. Used as a vessel for social justice, advocacy or entertainment, the art form is diverse and ever-growing. As drag has acquired more mainstream attention, though, it has also acquired more critics. Recently proposed state...
statepress.com
Anti-abortion activist arrested after climbing Arizona's 40-story Chase Tower to raise money
An anti-abortion activist was taken into custody by the Phoenix Police Department Tuesday morning after scaling the now vacant 40-story, 483-foot Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix, just a few blocks away from ASU's Downtown Phoenix campus. He faces criminal trespassing and nuisance charges. The 23-year-old man, Maison DesChamps, also known...
statepress.com
Opinion: D? Let's get an F!
Last week, Turning Point USA unveiled its college ranking system called "Dean's List." This list is based on only the most traditional hallmarks of a good university; TP USA says it was based on "(presence of) woke activist culture, racial discrimination, and hostility toward conservative students." And I should note,...
statepress.com
Incarceration reframed concept of community for student Cordero Holmes
"I like to tell people I changed, not because of prison but in spite of it," said Cordero Holmes of his 10-year incarceration. Holmes, 34, who is a junior majoring in public service and public policy, was recently awarded the 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. "Living the Dream Award" by the city of Phoenix, honoring his accomplishments in community growth through dedication to human and civil rights.
