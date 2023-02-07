"I like to tell people I changed, not because of prison but in spite of it," said Cordero Holmes of his 10-year incarceration. Holmes, 34, who is a junior majoring in public service and public policy, was recently awarded the 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. "Living the Dream Award" by the city of Phoenix, honoring his accomplishments in community growth through dedication to human and civil rights.

