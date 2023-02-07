Read full article on original website
Wrong-way crashes continue to be a threat, NDOT installing detection systems
Nevada Department of Transportation is set to install three more wrong-way detection systems at interstate and freeway off-ramps in the valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Catalytic converter thieves hit Blind Center of Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The latest catalytic converter theft shows thieves don’t care who they hit. They have plagued the Blind Center of Nevada, stealing four converters recently. “This kind of stuff is just a slap in the face,” said Blind Center of Nevada Facilities Manager Erik Bradley.
2 men hit 9 Las Vegas valley banks in 20 days, report says
Brad Haino is facing five counts of robbery, three counts of attempted robbery, and eight counts of burglary. His alleged accomplice, Thomas Turner, 41, is facing five counts of robbery, three counts of attempted robbery, and a violation of his probation conditions for a previous offense of forgery.
sparkstrib.com
Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought?
Over the past few weeks, storm after storm has rolled through the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Great Basin, dropping much-needed rain and heavy snow from Reno to Elko. But despite all the welcome precipitation, the state still faces drought conditions after back-to-back dry years. As with much of California...
Fox5 KVVU
Hawaii lawmaker proposes taxing vacation packages in Las Vegas, other legal gambling destinations
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hawaii lawmakers are eyeing changes that could make a trip to Las Vegas more expensive for Islanders. The bill proposed by state senator Stanley Chang argues that Hawaii residents spend hundreds of millions of dollars in gambling in other places like Las Vegas, and in return, there’s no benefit to Hawaii.
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook- 2/9/2023
Northeast Gusts to 25-35 MPH are expected for Thursday. We’ll see the higher end of those winds on the east side of the Las Vegas Valley and the higher elevations around the area. The worst of the wind will be through the Colorado River Areas with a Lake Wind Advisory from 4AM to 4PM.
Fox5 KVVU
Proposed Hawaii bill would ban ads for Las Vegas casinos
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is known as the Ninth Island in Hawaii, but a new bill in the Aloha state proposes banning ads for Las Vegas hotels and casinos. The bill would ban the promotion of casinos or gambling devices licenses by the Nevada Gaming Commission in the islands, and it would impose a 30% tax on vacation packages that promote gambling.
knpr
Getting the most from your HOA: Nevada experts answer your questions
Some people love them, some hate ‘em, but almost everyone has an opinion about homeowner associations. They’re the fastest-growing form of residential governance in the country, up 30% in the last decade. The average monthly HOA fee is about $250, and in Nevada, more than a 500,000 homeowners live in HOAs. And there are 3,460 HOAs throughout the state.
knpr
All eyes are on water, but Nevada faces other environmental threats
When we talk about environmental issues in Nevada, we often focus on one thing ... water. That makes sense: The mega-drought we’re in has dropped Lake Mead to levels unseen in almost 90 years. But climate change, or global warming, is also damaging Nevada’s environment in ways that aren’t...
Nevada's first-ever electronics recycling facility opens
Who said recycling is just for plastics? It's very much needed for electronics, as most of its metal can be repurposed for global, national and non-profit organizations.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Nevada
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
capradio.org
California coronavirus updates: Las Vegas airport reports record passenger volume in 2022
Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. 1:16 p.m.: Las Vegas airport reports record passenger volume in 2022. The busy airport handling travelers to and from Las Vegas handled a record 52.7 million passengers in 2022, up more than 2% from the previous record set in 2019, according to a year-end report made public Monday.
‘We’re going to have to compromise,’ Governor Lombardo settles into first term in office as legislative session begins
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Day two of the Nevada State Legislative session took place on Tuesday. New Republican Governor Joe Lombardo spoke with 8 News Now’s John Langler as he settles into his first term. It’s been a little more than a month since Gov. Joe Lombardo formally took office in Carson City. “In order […]
news3lv.com
Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada to host annual 'Girl Scout Cookie Mega Drop'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's that time of year again. Girl Scout cookie season is here. The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada will host its annual Girl Scout Cookie Mega Drop on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Three official locations, including the signature pick-up location,...
Southern Nevada home buyers attracted to decrease in mortgage rates
Southern Nevada home buyers have been struggling with high rates for the past months, however, rates are showing a decrease that is starting to attract buyers again.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada DETR says unemployement trust fund currently has enough to pay benefits through Nov. 2025
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced Thursday that the Unemployment Insurance (UI) Trust Fund has reached $1 billion. According to DETR, with the fund reaching just over $1 billion, “unemployment benefit payment reserves are continuing to build toward recommended levels.”
OnlyInYourState
The Nevada Resort Where You Can Go Ice Skating, Make Homemade S’mores, And More This Winter
The winter months may have many people wanting to stay home and avoid the cold, but we have another idea. Why not make the most of the season and plan an unforgettable winter getaway? Regardless of the type of vacation you need right now – activities for the kids, energetic adventures, relaxing spa days, or soaking up nature – this luxury resort in Nevada has it all, and then some.
This Is Nevada's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
nevadabusiness.com
LVR Reports Home Prices and Sales Falling to Start 2023
LAS VEGAS – Local home prices continue to decline, with more homes available for sale and fewer being sold than one year earlier. So says a report released Tuesday by Las Vegas REALTORS® (LVR). LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Democrats submit legislation to criminalize fake electors
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - State Legislative Democrats have filed a bill to criminalize the submission of fake electors. The legislation was introduced by Senator Skip Daly, and would make submitting false electoral votes, or taking part in a conspiracy to do so, a felony. Anyone found guilty of doing...
