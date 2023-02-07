ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Catalytic converter thieves hit Blind Center of Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The latest catalytic converter theft shows thieves don’t care who they hit. They have plagued the Blind Center of Nevada, stealing four converters recently. “This kind of stuff is just a slap in the face,” said Blind Center of Nevada Facilities Manager Erik Bradley.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook- 2/9/2023

Northeast Gusts to 25-35 MPH are expected for Thursday. We’ll see the higher end of those winds on the east side of the Las Vegas Valley and the higher elevations around the area. The worst of the wind will be through the Colorado River Areas with a Lake Wind Advisory from 4AM to 4PM.
Fox5 KVVU

Proposed Hawaii bill would ban ads for Las Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is known as the Ninth Island in Hawaii, but a new bill in the Aloha state proposes banning ads for Las Vegas hotels and casinos. The bill would ban the promotion of casinos or gambling devices licenses by the Nevada Gaming Commission in the islands, and it would impose a 30% tax on vacation packages that promote gambling.
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

Getting the most from your HOA: Nevada experts answer your questions

Some people love them, some hate ‘em, but almost everyone has an opinion about homeowner associations. They’re the fastest-growing form of residential governance in the country, up 30% in the last decade. The average monthly HOA fee is about $250, and in Nevada, more than a 500,000 homeowners live in HOAs. And there are 3,460 HOAs throughout the state.
NEVADA STATE
knpr

All eyes are on water, but Nevada faces other environmental threats

When we talk about environmental issues in Nevada, we often focus on one thing ... water. That makes sense: The mega-drought we’re in has dropped Lake Mead to levels unseen in almost 90 years. But climate change, or global warming, is also damaging Nevada’s environment in ways that aren’t...
NEVADA STATE
capradio.org

California coronavirus updates: Las Vegas airport reports record passenger volume in 2022

Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. 1:16 p.m.: Las Vegas airport reports record passenger volume in 2022. The busy airport handling travelers to and from Las Vegas handled a record 52.7 million passengers in 2022, up more than 2% from the previous record set in 2019, according to a year-end report made public Monday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnlyInYourState

The Nevada Resort Where You Can Go Ice Skating, Make Homemade S’mores, And More This Winter

The winter months may have many people wanting to stay home and avoid the cold, but we have another idea. Why not make the most of the season and plan an unforgettable winter getaway? Regardless of the type of vacation you need right now – activities for the kids, energetic adventures, relaxing spa days, or soaking up nature – this luxury resort in Nevada has it all, and then some.
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

LVR Reports Home Prices and Sales Falling to Start 2023

LAS VEGAS – Local home prices continue to decline, with more homes available for sale and fewer being sold than one year earlier. So says a report released Tuesday by Las Vegas REALTORS® (LVR). LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Democrats submit legislation to criminalize fake electors

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - State Legislative Democrats have filed a bill to criminalize the submission of fake electors. The legislation was introduced by Senator Skip Daly, and would make submitting false electoral votes, or taking part in a conspiracy to do so, a felony. Anyone found guilty of doing...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy