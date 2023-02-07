Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Farewell to a Musical Legend: Burt Bacharach Passes Away at 94Sara IrshadLos Angeles, CA
Yamazaki Bakery is Popular in the Japan Town Area of Los Angeles, CaliforniaS. F. MoriLos Angeles, CA
Related
PLANetizen
South L.A. Complete Streets Project Back on Track
A dormant Complete Streets project in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Broadway-Manchester could be revived after the proposal received clearance from the California Natural Resources Agency and the City of Los Angeles. As Steven Sharp reports in Urbanize LA, the project is funded through the Southern California Association of Government's Active Transportation Program.
Village of tiny homes to house 160 homeless opens in Sun Valley
A new village of 160 tiny homes will help house the homeless in Sun Valley.
Large Encampment Cleared in Skid Row Near Crime Hot Spot
City officials cleared a large encampment in Skid Row Tuesday, with over 20 unhoused people living near the intersection of Third and Main streets placed into housing.
2urbangirls.com
DTLA homeless encampment cleared where woman was killed over weekend
LOS ANGELES – City officials cleared a large encampment in Skid Row Tuesday, with over 20 unhoused people living near the intersection of Third and Main streets placed into housing. Councilman Kevin de León’s office announced that the housing placement took place after “weeks of outreach.”
palisadesnews.com
L.A. City Council Votes to Move Ahead with $800 Million Plan to Shift Power Plant to Green Hydrogen
Despite the vote passing 12-0, some council members raised concerns about the project’s environmental impact. The Los Angeles City Council voted on Wednesday to move forward with a controversial $800 million plan to shift the Scattergood Generating Station in Playa del Rey from natural gas to green hydrogen. Despite...
LA’s New Controller Monitored A Protest. The Police Union Was Outraged
Kenneth Mejia wants to take a more active role as controller. He’s starting with observing the LAPD.
Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension
A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
2urbangirls.com
LA City, County receives $196 million in state funds for housing projects
LOS ANGELES – The state is awarding a combined $196 million to multifamily housing projects across Los Angeles County, officials announced Thursday. The funding is part of an effort by the state to overhaul the process for housing grants. The state announced more than $825 million in funding to 58 communities, which is expected to build 9,550 homes. The projects are expected to benefit around 187,500 people in total.
palisadesnews.com
LAFD Rescues Man Who Became Ill While Hiking Near Pacific Palisades
Air rescue performed Wednesday morning in a remote section of the Trailer Canyon Fire Road. LAFD crews rescued a man who had become ill while hiking near Pacific Palisades this week. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Wednesday around 10:50 a.m. in a...
Fashion District standoff: Suspect barricaded, SWAT on scene
A suspect reportedly barricaded himself in a location when Los Angeles police officers attempted to execute a search warrant early Thursday morning in downtown Los Angeles.A SWAT team assisted officers in serving the warrant at a location on the 700 block of 14th Street at San Pedro Street in the Fashion District around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.A suspect at the scene refused to surrender, according to the LAPD, and he barricaded himself inside.At 6:45 a.m., at least six individuals were detained, but SWAT remained at the scene.
palisadesnews.com
Pacific Palisades Residents Launches Annual Three-Week Donation Drive to Aid LA County Pet Shelters
People can drop off their donations at 16634 Marquez Avenue between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. An annual three-week donation drive began on January 31st as part of an effort to collect toys, blankets, and other items needed for LA county animal shelters. Both new and used items are accepted, including beds, blankets, and chew toys for the dogs and cats.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Mayor Bass’ plan to end homelessness in Los Angeles goes into effect
Homelessness has defined the streets of LA for decades with no end in sight. As mayor of Los Angeles, what has Karen Bass promised us and what has she done?. While campaigning for mayor, Bass has made promises such as housing 15,000 people by the end of her first year and ending street encampments. Since the start of her term, Bass has made considerable progress.
Inmate who walked away from correctional facility in Los Angeles found
An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said today.
goldrushcam.com
CDCR Authorities Apprehend Participant Who Walked Away from Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP)
February 9, 2023 - LOS ANGELES — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) agents have apprehended a participant who walked away from a Male Community Reentry. Program (MCRP) in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2023. Carlos Montes was taken into custody on Feb. 8 at approximately 7:30 p.m....
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Inglewood High is a war zone!
There have been gang fights ALL day here at Inglewood High School and something needs to be done. One in the 11 a.m. hour; a kid got on campus and had a knife, and pulled it out during that fight. Despite the presence of the entire IUSD PD (we currently...
southpasadena.net
USDA Licensed Retailers in LA County may Accept SNAP Benefits for Hot Foods through 2/20
Effective immediately, retailers licensed by USDA and located in the following California counties may accept SNAP benefits in exchange for HOT foods and foods intended to be consumed on retailer premises: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Placer, Sacramento, San Benito, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Ventura and Yolo.
Friends help track down slain dancer's family
As police look for the person who shot and killed a 28-year-old woman in South Los Angeles last Friday, her friends have been looking for her family. The Los Angeles Police Department said 28-year-old Ekaterina Gurova, or Russia as she was called, was gunned down last Friday in front of her South L.A. home. Just before 8:30 p.m. a man drove up to Gurova's home in the 100 block of 103rd Street and opened fire on the dancer before speeding away. Gurova died at the hospital shortly after. When her body went unclaimed, her friends posted a video on social media asking for help...
Carson tow-yard shooting: Mustang found in South L.A.
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were investigating a shooting at the scene of a tow-yard carjacking in Carson Wednesday morning.L.A. County sheriff's investigators confirm a Ford Mustang driven from a Carson tow yard early Wednesday morning is the same vehicle in which two men were later found shot in South L.A. Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shooting at a tow yard on the 2100 block of E. Del Amo Blvd. in Carson at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. A tow-truck driver reportedly shot at a Mustang several times at the tow yard located near Victoria Street and Wilmington Avenue on...
2urbangirls.com
Former LA County Sheriff discusses rise in homeless as Skid Row Housing Trust teeters on brink of insolvency
Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues to shed light on the homeless industrial complex that is plaguing LA County. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have pledged an additional $609 million towards homeless initiatives while taxpayer funds continue to be pilfered and mismanaged which results in the homeless numbers trending up.
foxla.com
Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released
LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
Comments / 1