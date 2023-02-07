Read full article on original website
Empire Health Foundation gives Spokane City Council update on closing I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Empire Health Foundation gave Spokane City Council members an update on the process of closing the homeless encampment on WSDOT property Thursday morning. President Zeke Smith said the foundation is focusing on two outcomes: closing the camp and ensuring there are sufficient housing options for the people still staying there.
inlander.com
NEWS BRIEFS: Budget troubles lead city leaders to consider fleeing downtown and more
The city of Spokane was already conducting a study to buy the Premera building on East Sprague Avenue and Myrtle Street and potentially relocate Spokane's municipal and community courts there. But Monday night, the City Council discussed expanding the scope of that study: selling and moving pretty much all of Spokane City Hall to East Central. The 90-year-old art deco building — originally a Montgomery Ward store — has been used as the city headquarters since 1980, but it's aging and underused. "Far less than half our space is used here in City Hall, so we've got to get it done," City Council President Breean Beggs said at the meeting. And in the midst of a budget crisis, multiple council members agreed that the city needs to look everywhere to save money. "We will have to make some difficult decisions," Council member Betsy Wilkerson said. Ultimately, however, the proposal to expand the study failed 3-3, but the discussion will continue. "There are good financial arguments as to why we would sell this building and move," said Council member Jonathan Bingle, who voted against it, arguing that the city shouldn't flee downtown as it "struggles" to regain its footing post-pandemic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
inlander.com
A couple who recently moved to Spokane resolve to explore the region's restaurants, from A to Z
What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay there. When Tricia and Randy Pinola relocated from the Southwest to Spokane two years ago, they brought along memories of dining adventures in what is arguably one of the most dense restaurant regions in the country — close to 3,000 in all.
spokanepublicradio.org
File a Public Records Request like a Journalist
Can I get traffic camera footage of my car accident? How many building code violations does my new landlord have? What do inspection reports say about Grandma’s nursing home?. Learn the answers to these kinds of questions and more at the File a Public Records Request like a Journalist...
KXLY
Downtown Spokane businesses express safety concerns following recent Avondre Graham arrest
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man arrested as a teen for murder remains behind bars Tuesday night on new charges of attacking two more women. One of those alleged attacks happened a little over a week ago. The recent alleged attack has the Downtown Spokane Partnership sounding the alarm. The organization wants to see action taken to stop incidents like these from continuing.
Trustee elections to continue at Kootenai Health as transition to nonprofit continues
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As Kootenai Health continues its transition to a nonprofit organization, two seats on the board of trustees will be up for election in May — but the roles of those trustees will look different than they did in years past, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
KHQ Right Now
Detectives investigated a pair of deadly shootings in Spokane and Spokane Valley
Detectives with the Spokane Police Department and Spokane Valley Police Department are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred Wednesday night. You can find more on the shooting in Spokane Valley here, and more on the Spokane shooting here.
Downtown Spokane Public Library evacuated following mental health crisis
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police responded to a man experiencing a mental health crisis at the Spokane Public Library on West Main Tuesday afternoon. According to SPD, the suspect made the original call and said he was threatening people with a gun. Police evacuated the building as they responded to the threat.
Kootenai County Sheriff calls for funding after failing jail inspection
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff is calling on Idaho officials to stop "playing into the Liberal Playbook to Defund Law Enforcement." This comes after the county jail failed its last inspection due to reported underfunding. In an open letter to Idaho's governor and other officials, Kootenai...
KXLY
Crews move Camp Hope fencing 45 feet inward
SPOKANE, Wash. — WSDOT says contractor crews began moving the fencing surrounding Camp Hope on Tuesday. Crews have been preparing for weeks to move people who live at Camp Hope from the southern fence line near Second Avenue more north within the camp.
2 Spokane County parcels up for auction by state
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — During its Tuesday meeting, the Washington State Board of Natural Resources (DNR) approved the auctions of two parcels in Spokane County. The auction comes after DNR determined the pieces of land were no longer suitable to be managed by the department. The auctions will be taking place this spring.
Coeur d'Alene hosting public hearing to discuss Coeur Terre development project
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A public hearing for a proposed annexation and development agreement on land on the western city limits of Coeur d'Alene is scheduled Tuesday to go before the City Council. A large crowd is expected, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls...
Escaped civil commitment patient found
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County deputies have located a civil commitment patient who escaped from Eastern State Hospital Tuesday evening. The search began around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday after hospital staff reported a patient walked away from the facility. Deputies conducted a search, but were unable to locate him until Tuesday night.
KXLY
WA Bill would raise taxes on more potent cannabis
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Marijuana in Washington is already taxed 37%, and Spokane has an additional 9% tax. Washington lawmakers are now looking to make that even higher, depending on how strong the marijuana is.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley police investigate death near Havana and 2nd
One person was found dead near Havana and 2nd in Spokane Valley Wednesday evening, according to police on the scene. Officers said the investigation will continue into the night.
Spokane Valley Council City awards $2 million fund toward Avista Stadium renovations
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley City Council unanimously approved a $2 million for Spokane Indians Avista Stadium renovations during a council meeting on Tuesday night. Spokane Valley will get the funds from its lodging tax fund. Washington state law states that local governments have to spend lodging tax...
Coeur d’Alene Casino opens 'Jingle Contest,' winner will get $5,000
WORLEY, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort is looking for its next marketing jingle and the winner will get $5,000. If you are a Northwest musician, a songwriter, or have a creative bent of any musical style, you can participate in the contest by creating an audio clip or video that includes and ends with the lyrics 'Winning is just the beginning at the Coeur d’Alene Casino!'
KXLY
Spokane woman faces $100,000 fine for failing to file taxes
SPOKANE, Wash. - 54-year-old Rhonda Ackerman pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully failing to file tax returns. She faces up to one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine, followed by one year of supervised release. According to court documents, Ackerman failed to file federal income tax returns from...
Spokane Valley fire switching to safer firefighting foam
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) announced Monday it replaced its firefighting foam with new, safer foam. The new foam does not contain perfluorinated alkyl substances (PFASs), chemicals that have been linked to contaminated water supplies. Washington state passed the Firefighting Agents and Equipment Law...
KXLY
Law enforcement locate man who walked away from Eastern State Hospital
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. -- Police have found and arrested the man who walked away from a Washington psychiatric hospital. Law enforcement was looking for 21-year-old Silas W. Finley, who walked away from Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake Tuesday night.
KREM2
