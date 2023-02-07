ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

NEWS BRIEFS: Budget troubles lead city leaders to consider fleeing downtown and more

The city of Spokane was already conducting a study to buy the Premera building on East Sprague Avenue and Myrtle Street and potentially relocate Spokane's municipal and community courts there. But Monday night, the City Council discussed expanding the scope of that study: selling and moving pretty much all of Spokane City Hall to East Central. The 90-year-old art deco building — originally a Montgomery Ward store — has been used as the city headquarters since 1980, but it's aging and underused. "Far less than half our space is used here in City Hall, so we've got to get it done," City Council President Breean Beggs said at the meeting. And in the midst of a budget crisis, multiple council members agreed that the city needs to look everywhere to save money. "We will have to make some difficult decisions," Council member Betsy Wilkerson said. Ultimately, however, the proposal to expand the study failed 3-3, but the discussion will continue. "There are good financial arguments as to why we would sell this building and move," said Council member Jonathan Bingle, who voted against it, arguing that the city shouldn't flee downtown as it "struggles" to regain its footing post-pandemic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
spokanepublicradio.org

File a Public Records Request like a Journalist

Can I get traffic camera footage of my car accident? How many building code violations does my new landlord have? What do inspection reports say about Grandma’s nursing home?. Learn the answers to these kinds of questions and more at the File a Public Records Request like a Journalist...
KXLY

Crews move Camp Hope fencing 45 feet inward

SPOKANE, Wash. — WSDOT says contractor crews began moving the fencing surrounding Camp Hope on Tuesday. Crews have been preparing for weeks to move people who live at Camp Hope from the southern fence line near Second Avenue more north within the camp.
KREM2

2 Spokane County parcels up for auction by state

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — During its Tuesday meeting, the Washington State Board of Natural Resources (DNR) approved the auctions of two parcels in Spokane County. The auction comes after DNR determined the pieces of land were no longer suitable to be managed by the department. The auctions will be taking place this spring.
KREM2

Escaped civil commitment patient found

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County deputies have located a civil commitment patient who escaped from Eastern State Hospital Tuesday evening. The search began around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday after hospital staff reported a patient walked away from the facility. Deputies conducted a search, but were unable to locate him until Tuesday night.
KREM2

Coeur d’Alene Casino opens 'Jingle Contest,' winner will get $5,000

WORLEY, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort is looking for its next marketing jingle and the winner will get $5,000. If you are a Northwest musician, a songwriter, or have a creative bent of any musical style, you can participate in the contest by creating an audio clip or video that includes and ends with the lyrics 'Winning is just the beginning at the Coeur d’Alene Casino!'
KXLY

Spokane woman faces $100,000 fine for failing to file taxes

SPOKANE, Wash. - 54-year-old Rhonda Ackerman pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully failing to file tax returns. She faces up to one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine, followed by one year of supervised release. According to court documents, Ackerman failed to file federal income tax returns from...
KREM2

Spokane Valley fire switching to safer firefighting foam

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) announced Monday it replaced its firefighting foam with new, safer foam. The new foam does not contain perfluorinated alkyl substances (PFASs), chemicals that have been linked to contaminated water supplies. Washington state passed the Firefighting Agents and Equipment Law...
KREM2

KREM2

