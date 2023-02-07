Eric Bieniemy: 'Unfortunate' to miss out on HC jobs, but repeat SB trips lessen sting

PHOENIX -- Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, speaking to reporters during Monday's Super Bowl Opening Night, stayed true to a saying he likes to use with his players.

"Be where your feet are" is the phrase -- and when asked about his feelings toward returning to the Chiefs next season, Bieniemy upheld his motto. The 53-year-old said he'll talk with coach Andy Reid when the time is right, which will be sometime after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

"Obviously, I've known Coach Reid for damn near over half my life," Bieniemy said. "We'll sit down and have a talk and we'll talk about everything."

As more head-coaching vacancies get filled by coaches other than himself, Bieniemy relishes the fact that he's still coaching this deep into a season.

"Well, when you're playing in the Super Bowl, it's an outstanding feeling," he said. "So, that's the only feeling that I know. And, you got to understand, I interviewed this year with the Indianapolis Colts . Last year, I interviewed with the Saints after the AFC Championship Game.

"And so it's unfortunate that things haven't quite worked its way out, but think about this: I'm going to my third Super Bowl in the past four years. Who wouldn't want that?"

Bieniemy, who has been the Chiefs' offensive coordinator since 2018 after five seasons as Kansas City's running backs coach, doesn't know if his feelings would be different if the Chiefs didn't keep going this deep in the playoffs.

"I don't know because this is my third Super Bowl in the past four years and the AFC Championship Game for five seasons," he said.

In addition to interviewing with the Colts, who have yet to hire a head coach, Bieniemy was also requested to interview for the Baltimore Ravens ' offensive coordinator job, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Bieniemy is also in consideration for the same position with the Tennessee Titans , Schefter reported.

On Monday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expressed his surprise that Bieniemy is still on Kansas City's staff.

"It's so past deserves, man," Mahomes said. "He's done everything the right way. He's been a part of this offense and this team for so long, holds everybody accountable, is creative in making up plays for us, and I don't know why he hasn't been hired, but it's been great for us because we've had one of the best coaches in the league with us for way long past due and he has been winning a lot of games with us."