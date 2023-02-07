Read full article on original website
thevistapress.com
Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Announces New Board President
Leucadia, CA –Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Hanson as its new board president. Hanson was appointed by a unanimous vote at the January 24, 2023 board meeting. Hanson’s predecessor, Kevin Doyle, will remain on the board as a board member. In...
thevistapress.com
2023 Carlsbad Business Achievement & Distinction (CBAD) Awards Finalists Announced
Carlsbad, CA — February, 2023 The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce announces the finalists for the 2023 Carlsbad Business Achievement & Distinction Awards. Winners will be announced at the Carlsbad Business Achievement & Distinction (CBAD) Awards Luncheon: Commemorate. Celebrate. Inspire. The luncheon will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa.
thevistapress.com
Bob Threat – San Marcos All Clear, Nothing Found
San Marcos, CA -Nothing suspicious was found at a North County elementary school after a bomb threat led to the evacuation of students and staff. On Wednesday, February 8 just after 1:00 p.m., a phone call was made about a bomb threat at San Marcos Elementary School located at 1 Tiger Way in San Marcos.
thevistapress.com
Carlsbad City Library
San Diego Museum Month is back! Take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy half-price admission during the month of February at over 60 museums in the San Diego area. All three Carlsbad City Library locations will distribute Museum Month passes while supplies last. Passes are valid from now until Feb. 28. Visit your favorite library location or sign up to receive a digital pass.
kusi.com
El Cajon denied subcommittee representation on SANDAG board
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied subcommittee representation within the political body. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because those with the most power on the SANDAG board disagree with his personal politics, even though he offered to let another city council member represent El Cajon in subcommittee.
Discovery surrounding newly appointed Chula Vista councilmember stirs contention in South Bay
Leaders in Chula Vista appointed Alonso Gonzalez to represent district three of the city, but now that decision is raising questions.
KPBS
Community members want answers from San Diego City Council over high SDG&E bills
San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has among the highest energy bills in the country. In January, SDG&E experienced a 114% natural gas rate hike, or about $120 a month increase for a typical customer. A coalition made up of several consumer, energy and political groups held a protest Monday...
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
thevistapress.com
Panel Discussion “The Herstory Of Black Women Of The American West”
Oceanside, CA -Oceanside Museum of Art (OMA), North County African American Women’s Association. (NCAAWA) and Oceanside Public Library (OPL) are partnering to present a free lecture for the community, “The Herstory of Black Women in the American West: Renowned Historian, Experts, and Descendants Panel Discussion.” This event will be held on Sunday, February 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Oceanside Museum of Art, 704 Pier View Way, in honor of Black History Month.
kusi.com
South Bay parents outraged at inappropriate TikToks by 5th and 6th grade students
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At Hilltop Elementary, an email went out to parents of 6th graders explaining recent strings of inappropriate TikToks that were circulating the school. The TikToks featured cursing, bullying, and other explicit material. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live to discuss the reactions of parents and teachers...
thevistapress.com
Palomar Hosts Black History Month Workshops
SAN MARCOS, CA (February, 2023) — For the third year, educators and students from Palomar College and around the country are exploring the history and creativity of Black History Month with a series of workshops available on Zoom and in person at the College’s San Marcos campus.+. “To...
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Officially Announces Bid for State Senate Seat
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Monday officially announced his candidacy for the state Senate District 39 seat, vowing to fight for working families. “From leading one of the most effective COVID responses in the nation to leading Marines in combat, I’ve never shied away from taking on the toughest fights,” Fletcher said in a statement. “I’m running for state Senate to deliver higher wages, a lower cost of living, and a fundamentally fair shot at a better life that every San Diego County family deserves.”
thevistapress.com
February VeloCity News
Velocity Internship Program– The Velocity Summer Internship Program seeks to pair incoming Vista high school seniors, graduating class of 2024, with Vista companies based on the student’s interests. This is a great opportunity for companies to have an intern in the summer at no charge, the Vista Chamber...
New affordable rental apartments open in San Diego
New affordable rental apartments will become available to those looking for a home in the Chollas View neighborhood, housing officials announced Thursday.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Democrats Once Again Fail to Address Homelessness Crisis in San Diego
It is no secret that homelessness is a growing crisis in the United States, with cities like San Diego struggling to find solutions to the problem. The recent decision by the San Diego City Council to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications for new development highlights the ineffective and inefficient nature of government entities when it comes to meeting the demands of citizens. San Diego’s Democrats are once again demonstrating their inability to run the government efficiently and meet the needs of their constituents.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Residents Push Back on Transit Center Redevelopment
Wednesday night, January 31, 2023, the City of Oceanside, Toll Brothers, NCTD and their Environmental Impact Report consultant received a significant amount of input on the proposed Oceanside Transit Center Development. A letter developed by our neighborhood is attached. The impacts raised included:. -Additional noise pollution from increased traffic, including...
kusi.com
DeMaio: 30% of SDG&E bills are hidden state taxes
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Have you had enough taxes yet?. After outrage grew among San Diego Gas & Electric customers as a result of soaring January prices, people are demanding answers. Governor Gavin Newsom is blaming the utilities, but he himself is more likely the person to point the...
wasteadvantagemag.com
City of Chula Vista, CA Office of Sustainability is Offering the Inaugural Chula Vista Zero Waste Academy
The City of Chula Vista Office of Sustainability is offering the inaugural Chula Vista Zero Waste Academy, a seven-session course to educate residents on the concepts and practices of zero waste. The free academy also will promote understanding of the City’s Waste Reduction Strategic Plan (Zero Waste Plan) and the City’s goal of achieving 90 percent waste diversion by 2035. Open to Chula Vista residents only, the Zero Waste Academy begins on February 9 and runs through March 23 with most classes held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Black San Diego County Tenant Seeks to Intervene in Discrimination Suit
A Black man who alleges he was subjected to ongoing discrimination after leasing a room in San Diego County and that his landlord told him, “Your people are always making trouble,” is seeking to directly participate as a party in a lawsuit previously brought on his behalf by the California Civil Rights Dept.
thevistapress.com
Veterans Writing Group Monthly Meeting
The Veterans’ Writing Group San Diego County will host its monthly meeting on 2/18/23 at the Veterans Association of North County (VANC) 1617 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92058. All Veterans, dependents and active-duty military members are welcome to this free event. Coffee and snacks will be served. All writers...
