ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevistapress.com

Vista Community Clinic -“Love Your Heart”

Vista Community Clinic (VCC) Mobile Medical in collaboration with County San Diego joins the “Love Your Heart” movement to build better health, living safely, and a thriving region. Vista, CA -February is recognized as American Heart Health Month, a time to focus on cardiovascular health. During this month...
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

Veterans Writing Group Monthly Meeting

The Veterans’ Writing Group San Diego County will host its monthly meeting on 2/18/23 at the Veterans Association of North County (VANC) 1617 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92058. All Veterans, dependents and active-duty military members are welcome to this free event. Coffee and snacks will be served. All writers...
OCEANSIDE, CA
thevistapress.com

California Center For Arts New CEO

Escondido, CA –A Special Welcome From Our New CEO. It is with great excitement that I begin my journey at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. What an amazing facility you have right here in Escondido, backed by a phenomenal team of dedicated staff who are passionate about what they do and share my belief that access to the arts is absolutely vital to the health and well being of any vibrant city. I look forward to getting to know you and listening to your thoughts and ideas. I look forward to creating memories with you that live on through future generations. I look forward to sharing the unreplicatable experiences that only the arts can create, and together building the community that we all want to live in.
ESCONDIDO, CA
thevistapress.com

Film Hub February Newsletter

WORKSPACE – PRODUCTION SPACE – EVENT SPACE. Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Vista, is our extraordinary venue with a professional community that sparks creativity. Our venue is in a class of its own! Artistic, Elegant, and Classic as well as versatile to meet all our guest’s needs. Along with our unique and inviting space, we offer friendly and professional staff to ensure a most memorable gathering.
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

Westfield North County Mall Has New Owner

Escondido, CA -One of the most valuable pieces of real estate in Escondido, the Westfield North County Fair Mall, known to one and all as “North County Fair,” since it opened in the mid-1980s has a new owner and a new name: North County Mall. That name is unlikely to be permanent but will serve until a more suitable one is chosen—with the input of stakeholders and local residents.
ESCONDIDO, CA
thevistapress.com

February VeloCity News

Velocity Internship Program– The Velocity Summer Internship Program seeks to pair incoming Vista high school seniors, graduating class of 2024, with Vista companies based on the student’s interests. This is a great opportunity for companies to have an intern in the summer at no charge, the Vista Chamber...
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Announces New Board President

Leucadia, CA –Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Hanson as its new board president. Hanson was appointed by a unanimous vote at the January 24, 2023 board meeting. Hanson’s predecessor, Kevin Doyle, will remain on the board as a board member. In...
ENCINITAS, CA
thevistapress.com

2023 Carlsbad Business Achievement & Distinction (CBAD) Awards Finalists Announced

Carlsbad, CA — February, 2023 The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce announces the finalists for the 2023 Carlsbad Business Achievement & Distinction Awards. Winners will be announced at the Carlsbad Business Achievement & Distinction (CBAD) Awards Luncheon: Commemorate. Celebrate. Inspire. The luncheon will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa.
CARLSBAD, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Oceanside, CA [2023 Updated]

Oceanside is a beautiful beach town in Southern California. It’s famous for its stunning coastline, charming downtown area, and delicious restaurants. If you’re looking for something casual to eat or if you’re looking for a fine dining experience, Oceanside has something for everyone. Below are 20 of the best restaurants you will find in Oceanside, California.
OCEANSIDE, CA
thevistapress.com

Panel Discussion “The Herstory Of Black Women Of The American West”

Oceanside, CA -Oceanside Museum of Art (OMA), North County African American Women’s Association. (NCAAWA) and Oceanside Public Library (OPL) are partnering to present a free lecture for the community, “The Herstory of Black Women in the American West: Renowned Historian, Experts, and Descendants Panel Discussion.” This event will be held on Sunday, February 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Oceanside Museum of Art, 704 Pier View Way, in honor of Black History Month.
OCEANSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy