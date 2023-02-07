Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergEscondido, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Another major retail store closing in TemeculaKristen WaltersTemecula, CA
Unique dessert parlor opens in Murrieta just in time for Valentine's DayKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
Downtown Chula Vista’s Annual Taste of Third Event Is Back on Thursday, March 23rd
Event Highlights the Tastiest Bites and Sips Along Third Avenue
thevistapress.com
American Legion Post 365 & VFW Post 7041 Veterans Health Resource Fair
Vista, CA – The American Legion Post 365 & VFW Post 7041 invite you to a Veterans Health Resource Fair. On Saturday, February 25, from 12 noon to 4 PM.
thevistapress.com
Vista Community Clinic -“Love Your Heart”
Vista Community Clinic (VCC) Mobile Medical in collaboration with County San Diego joins the “Love Your Heart” movement to build better health, living safely, and a thriving region. Vista, CA -February is recognized as American Heart Health Month, a time to focus on cardiovascular health. During this month...
Vigilante Coffee Co. Planning Second North County Location
Oceanside Coffee Roaster Opening Cafe in Vista Next
thevistapress.com
Veterans Writing Group Monthly Meeting
The Veterans’ Writing Group San Diego County will host its monthly meeting on 2/18/23 at the Veterans Association of North County (VANC) 1617 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92058. All Veterans, dependents and active-duty military members are welcome to this free event. Coffee and snacks will be served. All writers...
thevistapress.com
California Center For Arts New CEO
Escondido, CA –A Special Welcome From Our New CEO. It is with great excitement that I begin my journey at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. What an amazing facility you have right here in Escondido, backed by a phenomenal team of dedicated staff who are passionate about what they do and share my belief that access to the arts is absolutely vital to the health and well being of any vibrant city. I look forward to getting to know you and listening to your thoughts and ideas. I look forward to creating memories with you that live on through future generations. I look forward to sharing the unreplicatable experiences that only the arts can create, and together building the community that we all want to live in.
thevistapress.com
Film Hub February Newsletter
WORKSPACE – PRODUCTION SPACE – EVENT SPACE. Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Vista, is our extraordinary venue with a professional community that sparks creativity. Our venue is in a class of its own! Artistic, Elegant, and Classic as well as versatile to meet all our guest’s needs. Along with our unique and inviting space, we offer friendly and professional staff to ensure a most memorable gathering.
Hot Chicks Opening Soon in Mission Valley
Team Behind Crack Taco Shop Opening Louisiana-Style Hot Chicken Restaurant
thevistapress.com
Westfield North County Mall Has New Owner
Escondido, CA -One of the most valuable pieces of real estate in Escondido, the Westfield North County Fair Mall, known to one and all as “North County Fair,” since it opened in the mid-1980s has a new owner and a new name: North County Mall. That name is unlikely to be permanent but will serve until a more suitable one is chosen—with the input of stakeholders and local residents.
thevistapress.com
February VeloCity News
Velocity Internship Program– The Velocity Summer Internship Program seeks to pair incoming Vista high school seniors, graduating class of 2024, with Vista companies based on the student’s interests. This is a great opportunity for companies to have an intern in the summer at no charge, the Vista Chamber...
Urbane Cafe Opening Oceanside Location
Fast-Casual Chain Working On Two New San Diego Cafes
thevistapress.com
Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Announces New Board President
Leucadia, CA –Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Hanson as its new board president. Hanson was appointed by a unanimous vote at the January 24, 2023 board meeting. Hanson’s predecessor, Kevin Doyle, will remain on the board as a board member. In...
thevistapress.com
2023 Carlsbad Business Achievement & Distinction (CBAD) Awards Finalists Announced
Carlsbad, CA — February, 2023 The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce announces the finalists for the 2023 Carlsbad Business Achievement & Distinction Awards. Winners will be announced at the Carlsbad Business Achievement & Distinction (CBAD) Awards Luncheon: Commemorate. Celebrate. Inspire. The luncheon will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa.
Chula Vista Fire investigator and specially trained K-9 partner now on duty
The Chula Vista Fire Department has a new fire investigation team on duty that includes a specially trained arson dog.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Oceanside, CA [2023 Updated]
Oceanside is a beautiful beach town in Southern California. It’s famous for its stunning coastline, charming downtown area, and delicious restaurants. If you’re looking for something casual to eat or if you’re looking for a fine dining experience, Oceanside has something for everyone. Below are 20 of the best restaurants you will find in Oceanside, California.
kusi.com
South Bay parents outraged at inappropriate TikToks by 5th and 6th grade students
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At Hilltop Elementary, an email went out to parents of 6th graders explaining recent strings of inappropriate TikToks that were circulating the school. The TikToks featured cursing, bullying, and other explicit material. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live to discuss the reactions of parents and teachers...
Controversy continues in Santee over transgender woman's locker room use at YMCA
Demands to cut ties between the city of Santee and the YMCA continued Wednesday night at a city council meeting.
thevistapress.com
Panel Discussion “The Herstory Of Black Women Of The American West”
Oceanside, CA -Oceanside Museum of Art (OMA), North County African American Women’s Association. (NCAAWA) and Oceanside Public Library (OPL) are partnering to present a free lecture for the community, “The Herstory of Black Women in the American West: Renowned Historian, Experts, and Descendants Panel Discussion.” This event will be held on Sunday, February 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Oceanside Museum of Art, 704 Pier View Way, in honor of Black History Month.
Viral National City taco man raised $25K thanks to Tiktok star and community support
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — It’s been over a week since Jesus Morales’ TikTok of a National City taco man went viral with 6.6 million views. Morales paid $600 for other customers’ tacos with an additional $1,000 tip. Blue Fire Bliss taco stand owner Teodoro Jimenez and...
