sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle an overnight fire in Lucasville
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Scioto County battled a structure fire in the early hours of this morning. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Bethel Hill Road, and crews were quickly dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the structure was found to...
WSAZ
Crews fight brush fires in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighting crews in Wayne County say a call of a downed power line came in around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, with the line sparking a brush fire north of Wayne. They say the line came down near an old saw mill off state Route 152 and...
WSAZ
Crews fight large brush fire in southeast Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Will Foster with the U.S. Forest Service says they’ve been working on the fire since around 6 p.m. Thursday trying to get it under control. Foster says...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY. MAN IN CUSTODY AFTER HE STOLE FUNERAL HOME TRUCK WITH GRAVE VAULT THIS PAST WEEKEND IN INEZ
FEBRUARY 9, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. ‘GRAVE’ CRIMES: MARCUS DYLAN THOMPSON (LEFT PHOTO), 24, OF ULYSSES, KY., AFTER HIS ARREST BY MINGO COUNTY DEPUTIES ON MONDAY, AFTER HE STOLE A FUNERAL HOME TRUCK WITH A GRAVE VAULT IN ITS BED (PHOTO RIGHT), ON SATURDAY AND THEN ABANDONED IN WEST VIRGINIA ON SUNDAY.
Man arrested after pursuit on ATV in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (9:39 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 News that the suspect is a male. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is detained after they led police on a chase on their ATV in eastern Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say the call came in just after 8:15 […]
wchstv.com
Crews respond after tree falls on two vehicles in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters said emergency officials responded after a tree fell on two vehicles in Kanawha City in Charleston. People were trapped in one of the vehicles, and at least one injury was reported. Dispatchers said the incident happened about 1:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of...
WSAZ
Pair arrested after alleged shootout
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man and a woman were arrested after an incident that involved several shots fired, including one that went into a neighbor’s home and involved an underage boy, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said. The sheriff said the incident happened just after 10:30 p.m....
Brush fire reported in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Lawrence County, Ohio, dispatchers say there is a brush fire on State Route 522. They say crews from around the area are responding. Dispatchers say no structures are damaged. No injuries are being reported.
thebigsandynews.com
Floyd man dies in trooper-involved shooting
PRESTONSBURG — The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting Saturday in Floyd County that left a Harold man dead. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall identified the victim as Glenn Edward Bays, 35, of Harold. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to...
wchsnetwork.com
Three injured in Boone County wreck
MADISON, W.Va. — Three people are recovering at area hospitals after a two-car collision on Corridor G in Boone County. Boone County deputies say the crash happened about 6:40 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle pulled into the path of oncoming traffic rom Low Gap Road onto U.S. Route 119. The collision left one victim trapped in the wreckage and a total of three victims had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.
WSAZ
Crash shuts down portion of Route 60 in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of US 60 in Hurricane has been shut down following an accident involving two vehicles on Thursday. Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of US 60 and Main Street. One person was transported from the scene by...
WSAZ
Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now been six days since a contractor went missing at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond and went missing Friday evening. During the search so far, Sheriff Miller says search...
Man pleads not guilty to DUI charge after woman lost unborn child in Sissonville, West Virginia, crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Greenbrier County man accused of driving under the influence in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child pled not guilty in Kanawha County on Wednesday. 29-year-old Timothy Wickline, of Greenbrier County, was arrested and charged in connection to a head-on crash that caused the woman […]
lootpress.com
Burglar leads police to himself after stealing tracking device
ELKVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities have arrested a Charleston man after his involvement in a breaking and entering situation on Tuesday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at around 7:40am, an overnight breaking and entering situation was being investigated at Xpec Power Inc. at 4998A Elk River Road in Kanawha County.
Crash closes Route 60 in Putnam County, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 60 in Putnam County. Putnam County dispatchers say the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Route 60 and Main Street in Hurricane. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down at this time, dispatchers say. There is no word […]
West Virginia authorities find boot in pond man fell into
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening. Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week […]
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Forest Fire Reported
Jackson County – Emergency crews are being requested to a heavily forested area in Southern Ohio for reports of a out of control forest fire. According to early reports both Pike County and Ross County units have been requested to the area of ST335 and Walker Ridge Road for a fire that 911 operators have reported is, “spreading fast” into the woods.
Downed power line sparks brush fire in Mason County, West Virginia
UPDATE (10:01 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): The AEP outage map shows that the majority of Mason County’s power is back on. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A downed power line in Mason County started a brush fire and knocked out power to just over 1,000 residents. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, a call […]
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Two Individuals Arrested After a Call of Shots Fired in the Wheelersburg Area
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his Emergency 9-1-1 Communications Center received a call on Wednesday, 02/08/2023 at approximately 10:38 pm of multiple shots fired in the area of Lang Slocum in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Deputies arrived in the area and were notified by a witness that neighbors had been...
WSAZ
Crews search for missing contractor at chemical plant
An official with the water company says Milton's systems are in "dire need of development." Search for Indiana man wanted for fraud reaches Kanawha County, West Virginia. John Bragg II may have schemed at least 30 people out of at least $300,000 across several states. KINSEY ON WEST LIST. Updated:...
