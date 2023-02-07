ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

Comments / 2

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters battle an overnight fire in Lucasville

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Scioto County battled a structure fire in the early hours of this morning. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Bethel Hill Road, and crews were quickly dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the structure was found to...
LUCASVILLE, OH
WSAZ

Crews fight brush fires in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighting crews in Wayne County say a call of a downed power line came in around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, with the line sparking a brush fire north of Wayne. They say the line came down near an old saw mill off state Route 152 and...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crews fight large brush fire in southeast Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Will Foster with the U.S. Forest Service says they’ve been working on the fire since around 6 p.m. Thursday trying to get it under control. Foster says...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Crews respond after tree falls on two vehicles in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters said emergency officials responded after a tree fell on two vehicles in Kanawha City in Charleston. People were trapped in one of the vehicles, and at least one injury was reported. Dispatchers said the incident happened about 1:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Pair arrested after alleged shootout

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man and a woman were arrested after an incident that involved several shots fired, including one that went into a neighbor’s home and involved an underage boy, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said. The sheriff said the incident happened just after 10:30 p.m....
WHEELERSBURG, OH
thebigsandynews.com

Floyd man dies in trooper-involved shooting

PRESTONSBURG — The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting Saturday in Floyd County that left a Harold man dead. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall identified the victim as Glenn Edward Bays, 35, of Harold. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Three injured in Boone County wreck

MADISON, W.Va. — Three people are recovering at area hospitals after a two-car collision on Corridor G in Boone County. Boone County deputies say the crash happened about 6:40 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle pulled into the path of oncoming traffic rom Low Gap Road onto U.S. Route 119. The collision left one victim trapped in the wreckage and a total of three victims had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crash shuts down portion of Route 60 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of US 60 in Hurricane has been shut down following an accident involving two vehicles on Thursday. Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of US 60 and Main Street. One person was transported from the scene by...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now been six days since a contractor went missing at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond and went missing Friday evening. During the search so far, Sheriff Miller says search...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
lootpress.com

Burglar leads police to himself after stealing tracking device

ELKVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities have arrested a Charleston man after his involvement in a breaking and entering situation on Tuesday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at around 7:40am, an overnight breaking and entering situation was being investigated at Xpec Power Inc. at 4998A Elk River Road in Kanawha County.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash closes Route 60 in Putnam County, West Virginia

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 60 in Putnam County. Putnam County dispatchers say the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Route 60 and Main Street in Hurricane. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down at this time, dispatchers say. There is no word […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities find boot in pond man fell into

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening. Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week […]
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
sciotopost.com

Pike County – Forest Fire Reported

Jackson County – Emergency crews are being requested to a heavily forested area in Southern Ohio for reports of a out of control forest fire. According to early reports both Pike County and Ross County units have been requested to the area of ST335 and Walker Ridge Road for a fire that 911 operators have reported is, “spreading fast” into the woods.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Crews search for missing contractor at chemical plant

An official with the water company says Milton's systems are in "dire need of development." Search for Indiana man wanted for fraud reaches Kanawha County, West Virginia. John Bragg II may have schemed at least 30 people out of at least $300,000 across several states. KINSEY ON WEST LIST. Updated:...
MILTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy