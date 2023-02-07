Read full article on original website
Two Central football stars put pen to paper on Wednesday to play in college
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday was a big day for the Central football program; two of their impact players signed their letters of intent to compete at the next level. Quarterback Keagan Bartlett is going to Western Colorado, and linebacker Zecha King will play for Dickinson State. King’s...
BREAKING: Wyoming’s Noah Reynolds ‘shutdown’ for remainder of season
LARAMIE -- The hits just keep on coming. Noah Reynolds, Wyoming's leading scorer, will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a concussion Saturday night in a loss at San Jose State, Jeff Linder announced Tuesday. The Cowboys' third-year head coach said it was Reynolds' third major head injury...
Cheyenne PD reminds the community to be safe this Super Bowl weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With Super Bowl weekend around the corner, the Cheyenne Police Department has announced its partnership with law enforcement agencies across the state to campaign for traffic safety to help protect drivers and pedestrians. Law enforcement will be watching the roads while citizens watch the game, and...
UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
WATCH: Here’s What WHP Troopers Are Dealing With Near Pine Bluffs
Winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of miles of highway in southeast Wyoming, and the Department of Transportation says it could be late this afternoon before crews get things back open. According to a WYDOT District 1 Facebook post, conditions in eastern Laramie County have deteriorated horribly. "Our...
Cheyenne Frontier Days airshow canceled after loss of Thunderbirds
The 2023 Wings Over Warren airshow in Cheyenne, Wyo., has been canceled after the loss of its headline act. The 90th Missile Wing announced this summer's airshow will not take place after the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team canceled its appearance. The Thunderbirds determined that performing in Cheyenne "carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby," F.E. Warren Air Force Base announced. The airshow, which typically takes place during Cheyenne Frontier Days, had been scheduled for July 26. The Thunderbirds have been a staple of Cheyenne Frontier Days since their first demonstration in 1953. The team did not fly in 2020 due to cases of COVID-19 in the flight team. Read more at 9news.com.
307 Meat Company Is Now In DOWNTOWN LARAMIE
Did you know that your favorite and delicious meats are now in Downtown Laramie? 307 Meat Company announced on their Facebook page yesterday that their products are now available at Big Hollow Food Co-Op in downtown Laramie!. Oh, this makes everything so much easier, right?. Now you can get your...
Bed Bath Beyond Cheyenne is closing! (Casper's is closing too!)
Store closing sign inside of Cheyenne's Bed Bath and Beyond storePhoto by- The Retail Photographer. Officially, yes, Bed Bath and Beyond in Cheyenne, Wyoming is closing! Here's some info about where the store and also the brand as a whole stand right now.
Man Killed, Wyoming Trooper Injured After Van Hits Tow Truck on I-80
A man was killed and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured Saturday afternoon when a van plowed into a parked tow truck on Interstate 80, the patrol says. It happened around 2:20 p.m. at mile marker 288, about 22 miles west of Laramie. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says a Laramie trooper...
Project to Bring New Data Center to Cheyenne Nearing Finish Line
A yearslong project to bring a new data center to Cheyenne is nearing the finish line, Mayor Patrick Collins says. "We have been working with the company for over five years now," Collins, who met with company representatives last week, said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column. "We are so...
BLUE FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES $12,500 IN 2023 SCHOLARSHIPS
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Press Release:. Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation is proud to once again, offer a total of $12,500 in higher education scholarships this year to members of the credit union. Six scholarships of $2,000 each, through the Blue Foundation Scholarship in memory of Myrtle Knight, will be awarded to current high school seniors who are current members of Blue Federal Credit Union. The Shirley Howard Blue Foundation Scholarship of $500, will also be awarded to a student attending Laramie County Community College in Wyoming.
Wyoming DCI Asks For Info On 20-Year-Old Unsolved Homicide Case
20 years after the body of a 32-year-old Cheyenne woman was found in Colorado, officials with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation say they are continuing to work the case. They are also hoping people with information on the homicide will come forward. That's according to a Wednesday DCI news...
1 Dead After Snowmobile Crash in Southeast Wyoming’s Snowy Range
A man is dead following a snowmobile crash in southeast Wyoming's Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff's Office says. According to a department Facebook post, first responders were called to the Snowies around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries. "Upon arrival, first...
Register for a CPR Training class this February
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside a hospital each year. That’s why it’s important to know how to recognize and what to do during a cardiac emergency. February is National Heart Month, the perfect time to register for a CPR class because every...
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Offers Paid Student Nurse Internships
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Press Release:. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is partnering with Laramie County Community College to provide paid student nurse internships at CRMC. Funding is being provided by a Wyoming Department of Workforce Services grant. Each intern is hired into one of the hospital’s nursing units...
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Multiple Weather Hazards
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about multiple weather hazards today and tomorrow in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Multiple hazards expected across portions of the area over the next 12-24 hours. A windy day ahead for all of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle, with widespread wind gusts 45+ MPH expected this afternoon into the early evening. Local wind gusts up to 65 MPH will be possible over the southeast Wyoming wind corridors, where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST this evening. Accumulating snow will continue in the mountains through Thursday morning, heaviest in the Snowy Range where 5 to 10 inches of snow may fall. Finally, scattered snow showers and some snow squalls are expected to affect much of the region later this afternoon through this evening, with the main impact timeline being 5 PM to 8 PM MST this evening. While not everyone will experience these squalls, motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in weather conditions later today, especially during the evening commute. Know before you go: Check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov prior to venturing out.
Laramie County School District connects with the local community to connect students with community efforts
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Representatives from various organizations throughout Cheyenne gathered to discuss ways to connect students to the community. This is an effort by Laramie County School District 1 to give students a foothold in the community and to help students learn civic responsibility. “I went to an event...
Cheyenne to have slight chance of snow before warm weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents will have a slight chance of snow today before a mostly sunny weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. There is a 20% chance of snow between 10 and 11 a.m. today, Feb 9. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures should reach a high near 23 with windchill values between zero and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the north-northwest at 20–30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 11 and windchill values between zero and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 10–15 mph and shift to the southwest after midnight.
Greater Cheyenne Greenway Temporary Closure
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Press Release) - Due to the construction of the new fire station on Converse Avenue, a temporary closure of the Greenway trail, which runs parallel to the construction site, will be closed. As contractors work to install sewer lines, a closure will be set in place; between the...
Safety Concerns Spur Closure of Pedestrian Bridge in Cheyenne
Structural safety concerns have forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to temporarily close the Western Hills Boulevard pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 in Cheyenne. WYDOT spokeswoman Andrea Staley says the bridge, which provides a protected crossing for Jessup Elementary School, McCormick Junior High School, and Central High School students, was...
