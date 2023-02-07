ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

wyomingnewsnow.tv

Two Central football stars put pen to paper on Wednesday to play in college

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday was a big day for the Central football program; two of their impact players signed their letters of intent to compete at the next level. Quarterback Keagan Bartlett is going to Western Colorado, and linebacker Zecha King will play for Dickinson State. King’s...
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD reminds the community to be safe this Super Bowl weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With Super Bowl weekend around the corner, the Cheyenne Police Department has announced its partnership with law enforcement agencies across the state to campaign for traffic safety to help protect drivers and pedestrians. Law enforcement will be watching the roads while citizens watch the game, and...
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure

Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
The Denver Gazette

Cheyenne Frontier Days airshow canceled after loss of Thunderbirds

The 2023 Wings Over Warren airshow in Cheyenne, Wyo., has been canceled after the loss of its headline act. The 90th Missile Wing announced this summer's airshow will not take place after the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team canceled its appearance. The Thunderbirds determined that performing in Cheyenne "carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby," F.E. Warren Air Force Base announced. The airshow, which typically takes place during Cheyenne Frontier Days, had been scheduled for July 26. The Thunderbirds have been a staple of Cheyenne Frontier Days since their first demonstration in 1953. The team did not fly in 2020 due to cases of COVID-19 in the flight team. Read more at 9news.com.
Laramie Live

307 Meat Company Is Now In DOWNTOWN LARAMIE

Did you know that your favorite and delicious meats are now in Downtown Laramie? 307 Meat Company announced on their Facebook page yesterday that their products are now available at Big Hollow Food Co-Op in downtown Laramie!. Oh, this makes everything so much easier, right?. Now you can get your...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

BLUE FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES $12,500 IN 2023 SCHOLARSHIPS

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Press Release:. Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation is proud to once again, offer a total of $12,500 in higher education scholarships this year to members of the credit union. Six scholarships of $2,000 each, through the Blue Foundation Scholarship in memory of Myrtle Knight, will be awarded to current high school seniors who are current members of Blue Federal Credit Union. The Shirley Howard Blue Foundation Scholarship of $500, will also be awarded to a student attending Laramie County Community College in Wyoming.
K2 Radio

Wyoming DCI Asks For Info On 20-Year-Old Unsolved Homicide Case

20 years after the body of a 32-year-old Cheyenne woman was found in Colorado, officials with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation say they are continuing to work the case. They are also hoping people with information on the homicide will come forward. That's according to a Wednesday DCI news...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Register for a CPR Training class this February

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside a hospital each year. That’s why it’s important to know how to recognize and what to do during a cardiac emergency. February is National Heart Month, the perfect time to register for a CPR class because every...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Offers Paid Student Nurse Internships

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Press Release:. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is partnering with Laramie County Community College to provide paid student nurse internships at CRMC. Funding is being provided by a Wyoming Department of Workforce Services grant. Each intern is hired into one of the hospital’s nursing units...
Laramie Live

Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Multiple Weather Hazards

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about multiple weather hazards today and tomorrow in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Multiple hazards expected across portions of the area over the next 12-24 hours. A windy day ahead for all of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle, with widespread wind gusts 45+ MPH expected this afternoon into the early evening. Local wind gusts up to 65 MPH will be possible over the southeast Wyoming wind corridors, where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST this evening. Accumulating snow will continue in the mountains through Thursday morning, heaviest in the Snowy Range where 5 to 10 inches of snow may fall. Finally, scattered snow showers and some snow squalls are expected to affect much of the region later this afternoon through this evening, with the main impact timeline being 5 PM to 8 PM MST this evening. While not everyone will experience these squalls, motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in weather conditions later today, especially during the evening commute. Know before you go: Check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov prior to venturing out.
capcity.news

Cheyenne to have slight chance of snow before warm weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents will have a slight chance of snow today before a mostly sunny weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. There is a 20% chance of snow between 10 and 11 a.m. today, Feb 9. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures should reach a high near 23 with windchill values between zero and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the north-northwest at 20–30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 11 and windchill values between zero and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 10–15 mph and shift to the southwest after midnight.
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Greater Cheyenne Greenway Temporary Closure

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Press Release) - Due to the construction of the new fire station on Converse Avenue, a temporary closure of the Greenway trail, which runs parallel to the construction site, will be closed. As contractors work to install sewer lines, a closure will be set in place; between the...
101.9 KING FM

Safety Concerns Spur Closure of Pedestrian Bridge in Cheyenne

Structural safety concerns have forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to temporarily close the Western Hills Boulevard pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 in Cheyenne. WYDOT spokeswoman Andrea Staley says the bridge, which provides a protected crossing for Jessup Elementary School, McCormick Junior High School, and Central High School students, was...
