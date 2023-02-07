Read full article on original website
Jack Harold Baker
Jack Harold Baker, 83, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Baytown, Texas. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on January 7, 1940, to the late Wilford Vester and Lora Ellen Provance Baker. Jack proudly served the country he loved, in the United States Marine Corp. He graduated with his associate’s degree from Lee College in Baytown. Jack was hardworking and dedicated his life to teaching at Lee College for twenty-seven years before his retirement.
Billie Sue Rushing
Billie Sue Rushing, 77, of San Antonio, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital in Baytown, Texas. Sue was born on May 18, 1945, to the late Herbert Mason Crowell and Callie Sanford in Nacogdoches, Texas. She was a faithful servant and that was shone as being a loving mother, and a beloved granny. Granny Sue thought the sun rose and set on her grandbabies and great-grandbabies. She loved watching basketball especially her San Antonio Spurs. Sue will be greatly missed by all who loved her and her legacy will continue on with her loving family.
Betty Jean Holman
Betty Jean Holman was born January 30, 1949, in Houston, Texas to parents, Mason Cross and Wilma Middleton Cross. She passed away in Shepherd, Texas on February 7, 2023, at the age of 74. Betty Jean loved her family and provided a loving home for them. She will be greatly...
Travis Wilkie
Travis Wilkie, 82, of Cleveland, Texas, joined our Lord and Savior on Friday, February 3, 2023. He was born on Thursday, December 12, 1940, in Houston, Texas, to Andie E Wilkie and Lois B (Dye), both of whom have preceded in death. Travis was also preceded in death by his brother Roger Wilkie.
The Age: The Jacksons of Double Bayou, Texas
The name Jackson in Chambers County, Texas, is synonymous with Double Bayou, but to understand the scope of this multifaceted family, we must step back in time to the eighteenth century. Travel with me as we make this journey to the distant Emerald Isle of Ireland where the Jackson family story begins.
Ashley Kay Locke DelPozo
Ashley Kay Locke DelPozo, 42, passed away on February 3, 2023, in Houston, Texas. She was born on February 8, 1980, in Liberty, Texas, to parents Mark Locke and Becky Kaemmerling. Ashley was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jody and Mary McMullan, DH “Buddy” and Kathryn Locke; aunt Sharon...
Edward Eugene “Gene” Copley
Edward Eugene “Gene” Copley, 85, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in Port Arthur, Texas. He was born on July 7, 1937, in Houston, Texas, to the late Letha and Lee Copley, Sr. Gene was dedicated to his faith in the Lord, and was a faithful member of Grace River Chapel and a former member of Bethel Assembly of God in Liberty.
Jim Adolphus Kennedy
Jim Adolphus Kennedy was born January 10, 1954, in Lafayette, Louisiana, to parents, Gustavus Allison Kennedy and Verna Navarre Kennedy. He passed away February 1, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 69. Jim graduated Sam Rayburn High School in Pasadena, Texas, in 1972, and was an accomplished pipeline...
Glenn Wheeler Vickery
Glenn Wheeler Vickery has been a staple of both the Liberty County area and the city of Baytown for the past 40 years. While growing up in Houston’s Southeast Telephone Road, Glenn learned that nothing in life worth having comes easy. He also learned the definition of hard work and determination from his mother Bonnie Peatrice Wheeler and his father Barney Bateman Vickery.
Cleveland ISD hangs memorial plaque at CMS in late employee’s honor
A memorial plaque was hung in the foyer of Cleveland Middle School on Wednesday, Feb. 8, in honor of Debra Leasman, who devoted 19 years of her life to Cleveland ISD before her untimely death on March 31, 2021. Leasman’s family members, including her husband, Roger Leasman, took part in the unveiling of the memorial plaque.
Hunt underway for missing San Jacinto County girl
A search is underway in San Jacinto County after a 12-year-old girl disappeared Wednesday afternoon not long after getting off her school bus, authorities say. Rachel Savell was last seen in the 800 block of Lower Vann Road off of FM 2025 in the Coldspring area of San Jacinto County. Authorities are investigating the case as a possible abduction.
Free Admission At The Rodeo For 1-Day Event "Community Day" March 8th!
Rodeo Houston announced "FREE" admission and huge discounts for 1-day event. This is the first time this has happened in Houston Livestock show and Rodeo history. It's called Community Day and everyone will get in free on March 8th. Take advantage of the buy one, get one rides and games. Plus discounted food and drinks. Free admission for all guests until noon.
