ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yovenice.com

Venice Shorts: Thoma’s On Lincoln Finally Demolished

Abandoned for nearly a decade, building succumbs to the proverbial wrecking ball!. After years of decay, deterioration and dissolve, the former fast food restaurant known as Thoma’s has finally been razed and torn down at Lincoln. Once an iconic and reliable destination for burgers, fries and other fast food...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy