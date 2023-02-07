Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gephardt Daily
Arrest made in brutal WVC stabbing over drug debt
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested a 41-year-old man accused of stabbing another man multiple times over a drug debt. Curtis Samuel Sims, 41, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Thursday morning, according to court documents, facing charges of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary, all first-degree felonies, and third-degree felony aggravated assault.
Layton man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting teen girl
A Layton man was charged Wednesday with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a teenage girl last October.
Gephardt Daily
Boy, 17, charged as adult in West Jordan triple homicide shooting outside party
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in a fatal shooting incident July 23 outside a large party in West Jordan. Steven Donovan Carmona, who was 16 at the time of the incident, has been charged on suspicion of:
KSLTV
5 arrested in Salt Lake City during special operation
SALT LAKE CITY — Five people were arrested in Salt Lake City Tuesday for drug possession. According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers retrieved 10.9 grams of methamphetamine, 139 fentanyl tablets, 14.7 grams of heroin, four grams of cocaine and $100 in cash.
Gephardt Daily
Murray City PD: 2nd driver contacts police after fatal auto-pedestrian accident
MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray City police have canceled a request for the public to help find a second driver after a fatal auto-pedestrian accident Thursday morning. “Late this afternoon, officers identified the second vehicle when the driver came forward,” says a statement from the...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Suspect arrested blocks away shortly after bank robbery
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police arrested a 31-year-old bank robbery suspect Wednesday after spotting a man who matched the robber’s description a few blocks away. The investigation started at about 10:07 a.m. after a man walked into a bank...
Gephardt Daily
Court documents reveal more details about alleged kidnapping of Arizona girl, 14, recovered from West Valley City residence
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal more details in the case of a West Valley City man charged with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 14-year-old girl from Arizona. Suspect Jordan Daniel Sorenson, 25, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony;...
1 in custody after shots reportedly fired inside West Valley home
West Valley City police responded to two unrelated incidents overnight. The suspect of a non-fatal stabbing that happened on Tuesday night is still at large while an arrest has been in connection with shots fired in a home.
ksl.com
4 teens looking for rival gang members charged in connection with triple killing at party
WEST JORDAN — Four teen boys have been charged in connection with a gang-related shooting at a house party in West Jordan last year that left three people dead. Steven Donovan Carmona, 17, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with three counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; discharging a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony; and seven counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD bike squads make 5 arrests during operation Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police Bike Squad officers made five arrests Tuesday during a mission aimed at removing drugs from the streets. Participating were officers with the SLCPD’s Pioneer, Liberty, and Central Bike Squads. “In total, officers confiscated 10.9...
KSLTV
Police identify Bountiful man killed in wrong-way I-15 crash
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A suspected impaired driver caused a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 in the early hours of Feb. 1, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Just before 2 a.m., a woman entered I-15 heading south in the northbound lanes. Near 2200 North in Davis County, between the Warm Springs Road and Beck Street exits, the woman hit another vehicle head-on, UHP said.
kslnewsradio.com
Ogden Police looking for driver that hit a crossing guard
OGDEN, Utah– Police are looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run accident that injured a crossing guard Tuesday morning. In a Facebook post, Ogden Police said the accident happened around 6:55 a.m. at Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard. Police said the crossing guard was preparing to set up their...
KUTV
Utah parole fugitive wanted with lengthy criminal record dating back to juvenile days
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive with a history of running from police especially West Valley City Police is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Rico Dan Torrez, 34, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has racked up arrests and convictions for weapons offenses, assaults, drugs, and aggravated burglary.
Missing teen in Brigham City found safe
Linkoln has been found safe and healthy, Brigham City police say.
kslnewsradio.com
West Valley police searching for suspect in apartment stabbing
WEST VALLEY CITY — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a stabbing on Tuesday night in West Valley City. The victim is recovering from multiple wounds this morning. According to West Valley City Police Lt. Bill Merritt, officers responded to a call just before 11 p.m. about...
ksl.com
2 men who fired at man who saw them slashing tires sent to prison
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for firing a gun multiple times at a witness. On March 3, police were called to the LeBanke Apartments, 3185 S. 200 East in South Salt Lake, about 12:30 a.m. on a report of shots being fired. A man told police he saw two men and a woman slashing three of his four tires, then went inside to call police and the people drove off. But they soon came back and two men began to shoot toward him, hitting multiple cars, according to charging documents.
Gephardt Daily
Head-on crash in Park City sends 2 to hospital
PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A head-on collision sent two people to the hospital, which taxed Park City emergency responders shortly after they extricated a woman from her vehicle after a rollover on an icy road. The head-on on Highland Drive at 4:30 p.m. Thursday...
Lehi Police still searching for two alleged burglars
Lehi City Police Department asked for help in identifying two individuals involved in an alleged vehicle burglary. They have been searching for the alleged burglars since January, and are asking the public for help.
ABC 4
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Mendenhall Provides More Homeless Shelters During …. Homeless shelter advocates claim the city is providing more shelters during the All-Star Weekend to "hide the homeless." Latest on Skiing. House Bill 4.15 Sherry...
Bicyclist charged in alleged assault of UTA bus driver
A Sandy man was charged with assault for allegedly pushing a UTA bus driver.
Comments / 1