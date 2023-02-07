ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

nbc16.com

Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
MARION COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Man gets 12 years in nearly fatal stabbing attack in Beaverton

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to brutally stabbing a Beaverton woman last March, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Bryan Andrew Aguilera shoplifted a butcher knife and a meat cleaver from the Fred...
BEAVERTON, OR
nbc16.com

Body-worn cameras coming to Salem Police, expected rollout February 13

SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department is ready to launch its body-worn camera program. On Wednesday, the department announced it had completed all the steps needed to begin wearing the cameras. Officials say the addition of the cameras is important as the agency moves forward in the pursuit...
SALEM, OR
nbc16.com

Portland runs out of ODOT funds for homeless camp cleanups 4 months early

PORTLAND, Ore — The city of Portland has run out of funds from the Oregon Department of Transportation meant for cleaning up homeless camps and graffiti along freeways and highways. The funds were mean to last until July 1. “We are responsible for litter collection, graffiti abatement, problematic camp...
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon Zoo offers discounted admission week of Presidents Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting on Presidents Day weekend and lasting through the following Friday, the Oregon Zoo will offer adult admission tickets at about half off, the Zoo announced Thursday in a news release. From February 18-24, admission is $12 per person. Tickets must be reserved online in advance,...
PORTLAND, OR

