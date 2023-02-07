Read full article on original website
Branch disposal fee reduced in Williamson County after ice storm
The cost to dump a pickup truckload of brush and limbs at the Williamson County Landfill in Hutto has been reduced to $10 a load after last week’s ice storm.
CBS Austin
How to get large piles of downed tree limbs picked up ASAP by City of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Getting rid of the massive piles of storm debris stacked all over Austin is going to take until at least April. Austin Resource Recovery says there is more debris from this ice storm than any other recent weather event. “Staff members that have been on my...
Can I burn my tree stumps, fallen branches post-storm?
As Central Texas pivots into recovery mode following last week's ice storm, many properties have been littered by fallen trees, branches and discarded limbs.
wimberleyview.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
Ice storm damage closes parks in Cedar Park
They said large parks like Elizabeth Milburn Park and Veterans Park are taking longer to clear than others simply from the numerous trees broken by the heavy ice.
CBS Austin
Some remaining Austin Energy power outages are the resident's responsibility
AUSTIN, Texas — The number of people without power is shrinking. leaving only the people with complex outages, or damage they are responsible for fixing. That means if you still don't have power, the fix may be on you. Megan Biesele had an electrical fire in her backyard about...
Dripping Springs issues disaster declaration in response to winter storm aftermath
Ice accumulation on trees during February's winter storm caused broken limbs and branches around Dripping Springs. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs issued a disaster declaration Feb. 5 in response to the damages caused by the winter storm. This follows Hays County’s disaster declaration from Feb. 3 as it faces more...
Austin’s ‘Heritage Tree’ rules unclear for homeowners seeking to trim branches
Last week's ice storm felled many trees and dropped branches, sometimes pulling down power lines and blocking accessways, leading to questions about preventative trimming.
Elgin Courier
Ice storm prompts disaster declaration in Elgin
A disaster has been declared after Elgin iced over last week. On Monday, Feb. 6, Mayor Theresa McShan issued a disaster declaration in the city of Elgin. The measure comes in response to widespread damage resulting from Winter Storm Mara. “The city of Elgin, Texas, is facing significant threats to...
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: Cold front on the way
Central Texas will see some sun this weekend, but with some low temps. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
fox7austin.com
Leander family loses everything in house fire during Texas ice storm
LEANDER, Texas - It’s Thursday afternoon and Robert Harris is working his shift at Twin Liquors in Central Austin. He has a friendly demeanor and wears a badge that says, ‘Stay Positive.’. Customers he interacts with would never know what he’s carrying. "Work is a distraction," said...
Gilmer Mirror
How freezing rain, tree-lined neighborhoods and above-ground power lines prolonged Austin power outages
“How freezing rain, tree-lined neighborhoods and above-ground power lines prolonged Austin power outages” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. A damaging ice storm swept...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Rain, cold front headed to Austin area
Weather changes on the way. A cold front is expected to bring widespread rain and some storms tonight. Zack Shields has more on the timing of the storms in his full forecast.
Mud mixture from jet-fuel storage facility construction site leaks into nearby wetland
In September, about 500 gallons of a mud and water mixture used in construction projects spilled into the wetland on Austin-Bergstrom International Airport property. The accident happened during construction of the new jet-fuel storage facility, and the project developer is in the process of remediating the contaminated mud. Airport officials...
Fire, EMS stations lost power during ice storm
The leaders of the unions representing Austin firefighters and EMS employees both said Wednesday that many of their members had worked through the recent ice storm in stations that had lost power, depriving them of basics like warmth and light. Bob Nicks, president of the Austin Firefighters Association, reported that...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Austin small businesses severely impacted by major power outage
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s a long road back for small businesses in Austin impacted by the ongoing power outages. Some of them say they’ve lost tens of thousands of dollars. For restaurants, the costs are really adding up: from lost revenue, to spoiled food, to employees who are now out of a week’s pay.
If your power goes out, can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?
AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin Energy customers are nearing a week without power following last week's ice storm. Widespread outages have impacted many Central Texans, causing a variety of issues, including spoiled food. During a power outage, refrigerated or frozen foods may not be safe to eat. The CDC...
Dark traffic signals lead to havoc, hazards across Austin
As thousands awaited relief from dayslong power outages this past weekend, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians encountered hazards of another sort, as hundreds of stoplights went offline across the city. Richard Mendoza, the interim director of the city’s Transportation Department, addressed the situation at a Tuesday press conference. “Approximately 40...
Crash on northbound MoPac impacts Tuesday morning commute time
At one point, all northbound lanes of MoPac were closed. They reopened shortly after 8 a.m.
Austin to receive $22.9 million federal grant for safer roads
On Feb. 1, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced an $800 million grant award through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All, or SS4A program, allocating $72.7 million to cities and counties throughout Texas. Over the next five years, the grant program will provide $5 billion for “regional, local and tribal initiatives to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways.”
