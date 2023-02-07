ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice storm hits the Hill Country

Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Elgin Courier

Ice storm prompts disaster declaration in Elgin

A disaster has been declared after Elgin iced over last week. On Monday, Feb. 6, Mayor Theresa McShan issued a disaster declaration in the city of Elgin. The measure comes in response to widespread damage resulting from Winter Storm Mara. “The city of Elgin, Texas, is facing significant threats to...
ELGIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Leander family loses everything in house fire during Texas ice storm

LEANDER, Texas - It’s Thursday afternoon and Robert Harris is working his shift at Twin Liquors in Central Austin. He has a friendly demeanor and wears a badge that says, ‘Stay Positive.’. Customers he interacts with would never know what he’s carrying. "Work is a distraction," said...
LEANDER, TX
Austin Monitor

Fire, EMS stations lost power during ice storm

The leaders of the unions representing Austin firefighters and EMS employees both said Wednesday that many of their members had worked through the recent ice storm in stations that had lost power, depriving them of basics like warmth and light. Bob Nicks, president of the Austin Firefighters Association, reported that...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

If your power goes out, can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin Energy customers are nearing a week without power following last week's ice storm. Widespread outages have impacted many Central Texans, causing a variety of issues, including spoiled food. During a power outage, refrigerated or frozen foods may not be safe to eat. The CDC...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Dark traffic signals lead to havoc, hazards across Austin

As thousands awaited relief from dayslong power outages this past weekend, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians encountered hazards of another sort, as hundreds of stoplights went offline across the city. Richard Mendoza, the interim director of the city’s Transportation Department, addressed the situation at a Tuesday press conference. “Approximately 40...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin to receive $22.9 million federal grant for safer roads

On Feb. 1, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced an $800 million grant award through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All, or SS4A program, allocating $72.7 million to cities and counties throughout Texas. Over the next five years, the grant program will provide $5 billion for “regional, local and tribal initiatives to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways.”
AUSTIN, TX
