petapixel.com
The Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.2 is a ‘High-End’ Portrait Prime for Fujifilm X
Viltrox is aiming at high-end, professional photographers with its new “Air Cutter” AF 75mm f/1.2 lens, a large aperture portrait prime designed for Fujifilm X-Mount. The company says the new lens embodies its years of “deep cultivation of optical technology” and adopts Hoya’s special nitrate material that it imports from Japan. The company did not elaborate on what that material does for the lens.
petapixel.com
Leica’s New L-Mount 35mm f/2 and 50mm f/2 are Surprisingly Affordable
Leica is expanding the native lens support for its L-mount SL-System cameras, the SL2 and the SL2-S, with the addition of the Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH and the Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH. The German camera company says that both lenses are designed to be particularly compact and lightweight but still...
petapixel.com
Canon’s New EOS R8 Packs the Power of the EOS R6 II into a Compact Body
Canon has announced the Canon EOS R8, a full-frame mirrorless camera the company says is aimed at amateur photographers and videographers. The R8 features the same 24-megapixel sensor as the Canon R6 Mark II as well as the same Dual Pixel AF, the DIGIC X processor, and its AI-driven subject recognition. While much is the same, the R8 is lighter and more compact and makes some concessions to get to a lower cost of entry.
petapixel.com
OM-Digital’s New 90mm f/3.5 Macro Brings Ultra Magnification to MFT
OM Digital Solutions is flexing the imaging prowess of Micro Four Thirds (MFT) with the new M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO lens, which showcases just how good photos taken with this relatively small sensor can be. The new 90mm f/3.5 Macro lens is described as an ultra-high-magnification...
petapixel.com
Canon Expands its Affordable Lens Lineup with 55-210mm and 24-50mm
Canon has released two new lenses for its RF full-frame and RF-S APS-C lineups: RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM. The Canon RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM lens is a telephoto zoom lens optimized for APS-C sensor size cameras. It provides a 35mm coverage equivalent of 88–336mm lens and allows for telephoto photography and videography with 4.5 stops of optical image stabilization and close-focusing capabilities.
petapixel.com
DxO PhotoLab Update Adds Powerful New Wide Gamut Color Control
DxO has announced an update to the PhotoLab software which brings much more powerful control over color, allowing users to simulate ink and paper combinations when soft proofing. The company, which aims its software at photographers who demand the utmost in quality and control, says this new version of PhotoLab...
petapixel.com
What is Focal Length in Photography?
One of the most basic and common terms in the world of photography is the focal length of a lens. In this guide, we will dive down deep into what focal length is and how it works. Photography revolves around capturing moments, whether it be an amazing misty landscape in...
petapixel.com
Your Disdain for Micro Four Thirds is Misguided
Micro Four Thirds (MFT) is perhaps the most derided of all camera formats in modern digital photography. It is constantly overlooked, scoffed at, and is the subject of disdain. It really shouldn’t be, and you all are way too hard on it. MFT is undoubtedly the least conventionally “popular”...
petapixel.com
Canon EOS R50 Review: Building a Better Beginner Camera
Canon’s M50 APS-C camera was introduced in February of 2018 when Canon had yet to truly enter the mirrorless camera market, and its tiny new APS-C Canon EOS R50 is more than just a replacement for the M50. A popular item at big box stores like Costco and Best...
petapixel.com
The Canon EOS R50 is the Spiritual Successor to the APS-C EOS M
Canon has announced the Canon EOS R50, a compact and light camera that effectively replaces the EOS M50 II and marks the transition of the series to RF. The EOS R50 is around the same size as the Canon M50 and M50 Mark II, which as mentioned it is likely to replace due to the use of the company’s now-standard RF mount lenses.
petapixel.com
The DJI Mini 2 SE Drops 4K Video But Gets Much Cheaper
DJI has announced its third installment in the Mini series of drones in the Mini 2 SE, which goes pretty much unchanged from the last version other than dropping support for 4K video, but it gets much cheaper in exchange. DJI hasn’t really changed all that much about the Mini...
petapixel.com
Sony Awards Showcases Incredible Photography from Around the World
The National Award winners for the Sony World Photography Awards 2023 has been announced with 55 photographers crowned champions of their respective countries. The awards are about showcasing the photo talent from across the globe with four new regional awards being handed out this year that focus on Balkan and Baltic countries in Europe.
