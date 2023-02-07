Read full article on original website
kiow.com
Belmond-Klemme Schools Strive Beyond the Athletic Arena
This past weekend, the Belmond-Klemme Community Schools acting group who received a Division One rating at the state speech contest in Waterloo. Kristina Garza, Lily Aguilera, and Kara Rickey were given highest marks for their performance of “Anchorwoman”. The school’s jazz band has also gone to state which...
Cedar Falls Has The Best Pizza In The State
For the past few years, one Cedar Falls restaurant has been making a name for itself at one of the most prestigious (and delicious) contests in the state. Pizza Fest, a one day event in Ankeny, celebrates all things cheesy and gooey. The state's biggest pizza party has taken place in Ankeny for the past six years. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
kiow.com
Forest City School Superintendent Darwin Lehmann/Thursday February 9th
Belmond-Klemme Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream. North Union Basketball at Lake Mills 6:15 PM LM Video Stream. Iowa State Men’s Basketball at West Virginia 5:00 PM Airtime 6:05 PM Tipoff KIOW. Thursday, February 9th. 1A Regional Basketball GT-RA at North Iowa 7:00 PM KIOW. 1A...
kiow.com
Winnebago Board Considers 28E Agreement with Hancock County
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors considered an amended agreement between the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Hancock County currently houses their inmates in the Winnebago County Jail. There were some minor changes in housing fees according to Winnebago County Sheriff Steve Hepperly.
kiow.com
Kossuth Board Discusses Theft of Public Money
The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors were asked to consider the State Auditor’s bill for an act relating to the penalty for public employees and public officials taking money from a public employer. The board was asked to support the measure. State Auditor Rob Sand had submitted a measure...
kiow.com
Belmond Police Numbers are Reducing
The Belmond Police Department is beginning to lose officers due to a number of reasons. KIOW’s Tony Andrews explained that the Belmond City Council is aware of the situation.
KIMT
LD's Filing Station says it will reopen 'soon' in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A popular North Iowa restaurant closed by arson says it is reopening soon. LD’s Filing Station was shut down after a fire was set inside the restaurant by Lil’Robert Vincent Barns of Mason City. Law enforcement says Barnes stole a change machine from K&R Car Wash on March 13, 2022, set a fire at LD’s Filling Station on March 17, 2022, and set a fire at the Coin Laundry on 12th Street NE on March 20, 2022.
KGLO News
Mason City council to consider development agreement with EVCO Holdings for golf car manufacturing facility
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider approving a development agreement between the city and the company transforming the former ShopKo building into a golf car and electric vehicle manufacturing facility. EVCO Holdings LLC in September announced they were intending to purchase the former...
kiow.com
Ronald C. Steenblock
Ronald C. Steenblock, 86, of Belmond, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Visitation will be held from...
kiow.com
Kossuth Board Discusses Installing GPS Systems
The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors met to discuss the possibility of installing GPS systems on all county vehicles. Supervisor Kyle Stecker explained that he had looked into what it would take to get the idea off the ground. The prices were quoted by Verizon. The board was exploring options...
kchanews.com
Another Mason City Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
For the second time within two months, a $300,000 lottery prize has been won with the same scratch game in north Iowa. The Iowa Lottery says Jessica Chambers of Mason City has won the 16th top prize in their “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor on North Federal Avenue in Mason City and claimed her prize Tuesday (01.31) at lottery headquarters in Clive.
kiow.com
Summit Carbon Answers Concerns About the Proposed Pipeline
There are significant concerns among area residents regarding the construction and operation of a proposed carbon pipeline in the counties of Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties. Residents claim to have been threatened with eminent domain proceedings if they do not give up their land along the construction route. They have also expressed serious concerns about possible breaks in the line causing a toxic carbon cloud to be released for miles around the leak.
KGLO News
Mason City cardiologist says having a “broken heart” can be a real thing
MASON CITY — With Valentine’s Day around the corner, everybody can be familiar with having a “broken heart”, but extreme stress and emotional situations can cause a condition known as broken heart syndrome. It impacts the bottom left chamber of the heart, temporarily disrupting the heart’s usual pumping function to the rest of the body.
KIMT
Mason City police asking residents to register their home surveillance cameras
MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are inviting Mason City residents to register their privately-owned surveillance cameras to help out with future criminal investigations. The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) says they hope the new Community Camera Program will help speed up the process of a neighborhood canvass. Officers will be able to use the program’s database to determine if there are registered cameras at homes in the immediate area where an incident occurred.
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory for some counties. Here's the latest
..A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely... .A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy, wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday. Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected. The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
kiow.com
Power Briefly Interrupted by a Traffic Accident
Around 8am, the area experienced a power outage caused by a downed power pole from a traffic accident. The loss of power was felt along Highway 69 where a brief blackout occurred. Brown outs were prevalent in the western residential areas of Forest City and at Waldorf University. Locations such...
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for tire iron attack
MASON CITY, Iowa – A jail sentence is handed out for a tire iron beating in Cerro Gordo County. Brian Nathaniel Smith, 39 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury for the incident on July 19, 2020, in Mason City. Investigators say Smith hit another man...
KGLO News
Mason City woman charged with arson, burglary after incident at Clear Lake home
CLEAR LAKE — Mason City woman has been jailed on arson charges. A criminal complaint accuses 60-year-old Annalisza Bryant of entering a residence in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue North in Clear Lake on January 27th, where she allegedly started a fire in the basement, damaged several household items, and stole a hair dryer, hair straightener, a pair of shoes, and a bottle of prescription medication. Bryant is also accused of assaulting the owner of the home by causing bruising to the victim’s chest and scratches to the victim’s back. The victim locked themselves in a bedroom out of feat for their safety.
KGLO News
Mason City woman jailed on eluding, OWI charges from incident in January
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after fleeing from authorities during a domestic incident earlier this year. A criminal complaint states that police were called to a domestic assault in the 700 block of 3rd Northwest on January 1st. On arrival, officers say 48-year-old Dawn Martin drove out of the driveway and left the scene after being given verbal commands to stop.
myaustinminnesota.com
Three people injured in one-vehicle accident involving alcohol on Interstate 90 in Mower County early Tuesday morning
Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident involving alcohol on eastbound Interstate 90 in Mower County early Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Acura RDX being driven by 20-year old Devon McCormick Lee of Albert Lea was eastbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 12:02 a.m. Tuesday morning when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median at milepost 179.
