Mason City, IA

kiow.com

Belmond-Klemme Schools Strive Beyond the Athletic Arena

This past weekend, the Belmond-Klemme Community Schools acting group who received a Division One rating at the state speech contest in Waterloo. Kristina Garza, Lily Aguilera, and Kara Rickey were given highest marks for their performance of “Anchorwoman”. The school’s jazz band has also gone to state which...
BELMOND, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Falls Has The Best Pizza In The State

For the past few years, one Cedar Falls restaurant has been making a name for itself at one of the most prestigious (and delicious) contests in the state. Pizza Fest, a one day event in Ankeny, celebrates all things cheesy and gooey. The state's biggest pizza party has taken place in Ankeny for the past six years. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kiow.com

Winnebago Board Considers 28E Agreement with Hancock County

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors considered an amended agreement between the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Hancock County currently houses their inmates in the Winnebago County Jail. There were some minor changes in housing fees according to Winnebago County Sheriff Steve Hepperly.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Kossuth Board Discusses Theft of Public Money

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors were asked to consider the State Auditor’s bill for an act relating to the penalty for public employees and public officials taking money from a public employer. The board was asked to support the measure. State Auditor Rob Sand had submitted a measure...
kiow.com

Belmond Police Numbers are Reducing

The Belmond Police Department is beginning to lose officers due to a number of reasons. KIOW’s Tony Andrews explained that the Belmond City Council is aware of the situation.
KIMT

LD's Filing Station says it will reopen 'soon' in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A popular North Iowa restaurant closed by arson says it is reopening soon. LD’s Filing Station was shut down after a fire was set inside the restaurant by Lil’Robert Vincent Barns of Mason City. Law enforcement says Barnes stole a change machine from K&R Car Wash on March 13, 2022, set a fire at LD’s Filling Station on March 17, 2022, and set a fire at the Coin Laundry on 12th Street NE on March 20, 2022.
MASON CITY, IA
kiow.com

Ronald C. Steenblock

Ronald C. Steenblock, 86, of Belmond, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Visitation will be held from...
BELMOND, IA
kiow.com

Kossuth Board Discusses Installing GPS Systems

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors met to discuss the possibility of installing GPS systems on all county vehicles. Supervisor Kyle Stecker explained that he had looked into what it would take to get the idea off the ground. The prices were quoted by Verizon. The board was exploring options...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
kchanews.com

Another Mason City Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize

For the second time within two months, a $300,000 lottery prize has been won with the same scratch game in north Iowa. The Iowa Lottery says Jessica Chambers of Mason City has won the 16th top prize in their “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor on North Federal Avenue in Mason City and claimed her prize Tuesday (01.31) at lottery headquarters in Clive.
MASON CITY, IA
kiow.com

Summit Carbon Answers Concerns About the Proposed Pipeline

There are significant concerns among area residents regarding the construction and operation of a proposed carbon pipeline in the counties of Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties. Residents claim to have been threatened with eminent domain proceedings if they do not give up their land along the construction route. They have also expressed serious concerns about possible breaks in the line causing a toxic carbon cloud to be released for miles around the leak.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Mason City cardiologist says having a “broken heart” can be a real thing

MASON CITY — With Valentine’s Day around the corner, everybody can be familiar with having a “broken heart”, but extreme stress and emotional situations can cause a condition known as broken heart syndrome. It impacts the bottom left chamber of the heart, temporarily disrupting the heart’s usual pumping function to the rest of the body.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City police asking residents to register their home surveillance cameras

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are inviting Mason City residents to register their privately-owned surveillance cameras to help out with future criminal investigations. The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) says they hope the new Community Camera Program will help speed up the process of a neighborhood canvass. Officers will be able to use the program’s database to determine if there are registered cameras at homes in the immediate area where an incident occurred.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory for some counties. Here's the latest

..A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely... .A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy, wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday. Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected. The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Power Briefly Interrupted by a Traffic Accident

Around 8am, the area experienced a power outage caused by a downed power pole from a traffic accident. The loss of power was felt along Highway 69 where a brief blackout occurred. Brown outs were prevalent in the western residential areas of Forest City and at Waldorf University. Locations such...
FOREST CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City man sentenced for tire iron attack

MASON CITY, Iowa – A jail sentence is handed out for a tire iron beating in Cerro Gordo County. Brian Nathaniel Smith, 39 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury for the incident on July 19, 2020, in Mason City. Investigators say Smith hit another man...
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

Mason City woman charged with arson, burglary after incident at Clear Lake home

CLEAR LAKE — Mason City woman has been jailed on arson charges. A criminal complaint accuses 60-year-old Annalisza Bryant of entering a residence in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue North in Clear Lake on January 27th, where she allegedly started a fire in the basement, damaged several household items, and stole a hair dryer, hair straightener, a pair of shoes, and a bottle of prescription medication. Bryant is also accused of assaulting the owner of the home by causing bruising to the victim’s chest and scratches to the victim’s back. The victim locked themselves in a bedroom out of feat for their safety.
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

Mason City woman jailed on eluding, OWI charges from incident in January

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after fleeing from authorities during a domestic incident earlier this year. A criminal complaint states that police were called to a domestic assault in the 700 block of 3rd Northwest on January 1st. On arrival, officers say 48-year-old Dawn Martin drove out of the driveway and left the scene after being given verbal commands to stop.
MASON CITY, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Three people injured in one-vehicle accident involving alcohol on Interstate 90 in Mower County early Tuesday morning

Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident involving alcohol on eastbound Interstate 90 in Mower County early Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Acura RDX being driven by 20-year old Devon McCormick Lee of Albert Lea was eastbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 12:02 a.m. Tuesday morning when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median at milepost 179.
MOWER COUNTY, MN

