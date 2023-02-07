Read full article on original website
Council OKs tree trimming audit in lieu of larger study
In response to complaints from the public about Austin Energy’s response to the extreme ice storm that knocked out electric power for at least 173,000 AE customers, City Council Member Mackenzie Kelly asked her colleagues Thursday to approve a resolution directing City Auditor Corrie Stokes to perform an extensive audit.
Council to make zoning variances more accessible to low-income homeowners
City Council passed a resolution Thursday to make it easier for low-income Austinites to seek zoning variances from the Board of Adjustment. The proposed program would help low-income and other qualifying residents put together an application and pay application fees. Jessica Cohen, chair of the Board of Adjustment, said low-income...
TipSheet: Austin City Council, 2.9.23
Does everyone remember how boring (but efficient!) Council’s last meeting was? Well, this one promises to be much more exciting. Unfortunately, a lot of that excitement is likely to be expressed behind closed doors during the emergency executive session called to discuss City Manager Spencer Cronk’s employment and future in Austin. (As a programming note, though, the agenda puts that meeting at a 10:45 a.m. start time because of posting requirements that require the public posting of agendas three days in advance of meetings. Though the meeting may start at that time, it really only guarantees that it won’t start before that time.)
Austin to receive $22.9 million federal grant for safer roads
On Feb. 1, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced an $800 million grant award through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All, or SS4A program, allocating $72.7 million to cities and counties throughout Texas. Over the next five years, the grant program will provide $5 billion for “regional, local and tribal initiatives to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways.”
Questions of the day: When will power be restored? Will Cronk keep his job?
Two questions hung over City Council’s abbreviated work session Tuesday, one arising frequently and one never mentioned. First of all, Council members wanted to know how many Austin Energy customers were still without power and when their power would be restored. The unspoken question was whether City Manager Spencer Cronk would retain his job after what many people see as a less than stellar performance in managing the ice storm’s consequences.
Ice storm damage to get Council attention at Tuesday work session
Tuesday’s City Council work session looks like it will be heavily focused on discussion about the impact of last week’s ice storm, which disrupted power to more than 250,000 people at some point during the three-day freeze. The city and Travis County signed emergency declarations over the weekend,...
Downtown Commission votes to form graffiti working group
At the most recent Downtown Commission meeting on Jan. 18, members agreed to form a working group to address what Chair August Harris deemed a “rapid increase in graffiti around our community.”. During a sprawling discussion of the topic, commissioners debated the negative effects of graffiti, the actors and...
Task force sees COTA disability work as starting point for other venues, businesses
Praising the dozens of improvements made at Circuit of the Americas over the past year to address disability issues, members of a task force organized by the racetrack and concert venue want other Austin venues to use their work as a starting point for accessibility standards throughout the city. Members...
Austin ordered to pay South Terminal operator $90 million in eminent domain fight at ABIA
The city of Austin should pay $90 million to evict the company running the South Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, a panel of special commissioners ordered in Travis County Probate Court. The amount awarded by the special commissioners – three landowners with no stake in the deal who were appointed...
CM Vela proposes one-year police labor contract extension
As the city of Austin and the Austin Police Association continue to negotiate a new, four-year labor contract, several Council members have endorsed a short-term extension of the current agreement that would allow voters a chance to weigh in. District 4 Council Member Chito Vela proposed a resolution directing the...
Fire, EMS stations lost power during ice storm
The leaders of the unions representing Austin firefighters and EMS employees both said Wednesday that many of their members had worked through the recent ice storm in stations that had lost power, depriving them of basics like warmth and light. Bob Nicks, president of the Austin Firefighters Association, reported that...
County partners with local nonprofit to build 200 shelter units
On Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court approved a whopping $3 million agreement with the Other Ones Foundation, a nonprofit that provides housing aid and case management for unhoused individuals. This is the second of 11 housing projects that the county pledged to fund as part of a gargantuan federal sum designated for supportive housing.
Dark traffic signals lead to havoc, hazards across Austin
As thousands awaited relief from dayslong power outages this past weekend, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians encountered hazards of another sort, as hundreds of stoplights went offline across the city. Richard Mendoza, the interim director of the city’s Transportation Department, addressed the situation at a Tuesday press conference. “Approximately 40...
Mud mixture from jet-fuel storage facility construction site leaks into nearby wetland
In September, about 500 gallons of a mud and water mixture used in construction projects spilled into the wetland on Austin-Bergstrom International Airport property. The accident happened during construction of the new jet-fuel storage facility, and the project developer is in the process of remediating the contaminated mud. Airport officials...
Plans for cocktail lounge on Guadalupe draw neighborhood concerns
Residents of the Heritage neighborhood showed up in force last Tuesday at the Planning Commission to object to a proposed cocktail lounge at 3100 Guadalupe St. The site, currently home to a dry cleaners, is set to be transformed into an upscale business serving coffee, cocktails and food. But before the establishment can open, it needs two city approvals: a zoning change from Commercial Services (CS-CO-NP) to Commercial-Liquor Sales (CS-1-CO-NP), and a conditional use permit, or CUP, to operate a business that gets most of its revenue from alcohol.
The ice storm damaged some kinds of trees more than others
The ice storm did not affect all of Austin equally. While damaged trees and power outages occurred across town, they seemed to concentrate in certain parts of the city, especially on the west side. There are many reasons for this. Ice may have accumulated more in certain places thanks to...
Winter storm prompts widespread power outages, with no estimate of restoration
Another historic winter storm left more than 147,000 Austin Energy customers without power and more than 100 work crews struggling to repair downed power lines, with no estimate of when the outages would be resolved. “We had hoped to make more progress today on restoration, and that simply has not...
Exodus: Census shows musicians leaving Austin over affordability
Austin’s political and business leaders now have clear data to back up years of anecdotal evidence that local musicians are being driven out of the city due to the high cost of living and the general affordability crisis. The cost crunch faced by Austin musicians is one of the...
