Does everyone remember how boring (but efficient!) Council’s last meeting was? Well, this one promises to be much more exciting. Unfortunately, a lot of that excitement is likely to be expressed behind closed doors during the emergency executive session called to discuss City Manager Spencer Cronk’s employment and future in Austin. (As a programming note, though, the agenda puts that meeting at a 10:45 a.m. start time because of posting requirements that require the public posting of agendas three days in advance of meetings. Though the meeting may start at that time, it really only guarantees that it won’t start before that time.)

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO