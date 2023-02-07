ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Monitor

Council OKs tree trimming audit in lieu of larger study

In response to complaints from the public about Austin Energy’s response to the extreme ice storm that knocked out electric power for at least 173,000 AE customers, City Council Member Mackenzie Kelly asked her colleagues Thursday to approve a resolution directing City Auditor Corrie Stokes to perform an extensive audit.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

TipSheet: Austin City Council, 2.9.23

Does everyone remember how boring (but efficient!) Council’s last meeting was? Well, this one promises to be much more exciting. Unfortunately, a lot of that excitement is likely to be expressed behind closed doors during the emergency executive session called to discuss City Manager Spencer Cronk’s employment and future in Austin. (As a programming note, though, the agenda puts that meeting at a 10:45 a.m. start time because of posting requirements that require the public posting of agendas three days in advance of meetings. Though the meeting may start at that time, it really only guarantees that it won’t start before that time.)
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin to receive $22.9 million federal grant for safer roads

On Feb. 1, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced an $800 million grant award through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All, or SS4A program, allocating $72.7 million to cities and counties throughout Texas. Over the next five years, the grant program will provide $5 billion for “regional, local and tribal initiatives to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways.”
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Questions of the day: When will power be restored? Will Cronk keep his job?

Two questions hung over City Council’s abbreviated work session Tuesday, one arising frequently and one never mentioned. First of all, Council members wanted to know how many Austin Energy customers were still without power and when their power would be restored. The unspoken question was whether City Manager Spencer Cronk would retain his job after what many people see as a less than stellar performance in managing the ice storm’s consequences.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Downtown Commission votes to form graffiti working group

At the most recent Downtown Commission meeting on Jan. 18, members agreed to form a working group to address what Chair August Harris deemed a “rapid increase in graffiti around our community.”. During a sprawling discussion of the topic, commissioners debated the negative effects of graffiti, the actors and...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

CM Vela proposes one-year police labor contract extension

As the city of Austin and the Austin Police Association continue to negotiate a new, four-year labor contract, several Council members have endorsed a short-term extension of the current agreement that would allow voters a chance to weigh in. District 4 Council Member Chito Vela proposed a resolution directing the...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Fire, EMS stations lost power during ice storm

The leaders of the unions representing Austin firefighters and EMS employees both said Wednesday that many of their members had worked through the recent ice storm in stations that had lost power, depriving them of basics like warmth and light. Bob Nicks, president of the Austin Firefighters Association, reported that...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

County partners with local nonprofit to build 200 shelter units

On Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court approved a whopping $3 million agreement with the Other Ones Foundation, a nonprofit that provides housing aid and case management for unhoused individuals. This is the second of 11 housing projects that the county pledged to fund as part of a gargantuan federal sum designated for supportive housing.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Austin Monitor

Dark traffic signals lead to havoc, hazards across Austin

As thousands awaited relief from dayslong power outages this past weekend, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians encountered hazards of another sort, as hundreds of stoplights went offline across the city. Richard Mendoza, the interim director of the city’s Transportation Department, addressed the situation at a Tuesday press conference. “Approximately 40...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Plans for cocktail lounge on Guadalupe draw neighborhood concerns

Residents of the Heritage neighborhood showed up in force last Tuesday at the Planning Commission to object to a proposed cocktail lounge at 3100 Guadalupe St. The site, currently home to a dry cleaners, is set to be transformed into an upscale business serving coffee, cocktails and food. But before the establishment can open, it needs two city approvals: a zoning change from Commercial Services (CS-CO-NP) to Commercial-Liquor Sales (CS-1-CO-NP), and a conditional use permit, or CUP, to operate a business that gets most of its revenue from alcohol.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

Austin, TX
898
Followers
2K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

 https://www.austinmonitor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy