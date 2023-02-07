Read full article on original website
Related
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested
A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
BBC
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC
Five arrested after Ashford schoolgirl hurt in racial attack
Five people have been arrested after a teenage girl was injured in what police have described as a "serious racially aggravated assault" outside a school. A 16-year-old girl, two girls aged 11, a 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man have been arrested. A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being...
BBC
Illegal cigarettes found hidden in Newcastle-under-Lyme shop ceiling
A shopkeeper has been handed a suspended jail term for selling illegal tobacco in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Jamal Mohammed pleaded guilty to 28 charges relating to the sale and supply of a stash with a street value of more than £21,000. Trading Standards officers found the packets hidden in the ceiling...
BBC
New Zealand drug bust: Batman-labelled cocaine haul seized at sea
New Zealand's navy has intercepted a floating haul of cocaine in the Pacific Ocean in what the country says is its largest drug bust ever. The stash - weighing total 3.2 tonnes (3,200kg) and worth NZ$500m (£263m; $316m) - was found drifting hundreds of kilometres northwest of New Zealand.
BBC
Two French bulldogs die as pet-sitter leaves them in hot car
A pet-sitter killed two dogs by leaving them in her car in 22°C (72F) heat without water. French bulldogs Lila and Phab were found dead after their owner paid Janine Maloney, 49, to look after them for a weekend. It was the first time Steph Pendleton, 62, had left...
BBC
Police visited home of Epsom College head over 2016 domestic row
The head teacher of Epsom College, who was killed by her husband, was reported to police in 2016 for allegedly hitting him. Emma Pattison, 45, was found dead alongside her seven-year-old daughter Lettie and husband in the early hours of Sunday. George Pattison is believed to have shot the pair...
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Policeman took and shared photos of injured man
A Memphis policeman took photos of Tyre Nichols, while he sat bashed, bleeding and in need of medical help, newly released documents reveal. Mr Nichols died three days after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop in the Tennessee city last month. Officer Demetrius Haley took two photos...
BBC
Dogs: Caerphilly police seize 13 suspected banned animals
Multiple suspected illegal dogs have been seized by police in one county in five weeks. In an email to Caerphilly councillors, Gwent Police said 13 dogs had been seized since the start of the year. These included a dog and six puppies believed to be pit bulls, one of four...
BBC
Leeds drug dealers jailed after car handbrake cocaine stash found
Two drug dealers have been jailed after police found bags of cocaine hidden in a coat lining and a car handbrake. Angel Angelov and Tsonko Peev, both 25 and from Leeds, were twice stopped by officers in Harrogate in November and December 2022. Police said Angelov was found with 26...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down
Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...
BBC
Cervical cancer: Health trusts miss abnormal cells in smear tests
A woman who was diagnosed with cervical cancer has learned that she had three previous abnormal smear tests that were missed. Susan, not her real name, had to undergo a radical hysterectomy when a test in 2019 revealed cancerous cells. The 45-year-old said she was devastated at the diagnosis and...
BBC
Tributes to driver killed in five-vehicle crash
A man who died in a five-vehicle vehicle crash has been described as a "kind soul" with a "fantastic humour". Marcin Zablotny, 37, died in a collision near Downham Market, Norfolk last month. The crash on the A1122 involved three cars, a lorry and a van. Mr Zablotny was driving...
BBC
Council's gender neutral toilets discriminated against female clerk
A town council discriminated against a female clerk because a makeshift gender neutral toilet was "favourable" to men, a tribunal has found. Karen Miller claimed she was asked to use a temporary gender neutral sign when using the men's toilets at Earl Shilton Town Council in Leicestershire. She had to...
BBC
Romford woman, 88, killed in firework letterbox prank, court told
An 88-year-old woman died after a lit firework was put through her letterbox as a prank, a court has been told. Kai Cooper said "people are going to get terrorised tonight" after he bought fireworks in Romford, east London, in October 2021, the Old Bailey heard. One was put through...
BBC
Met Police officer charged with raping woman in Southend in 2009
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with the rape of a woman 14 years ago. PC Jordan Pascal, 33, of Basildon, Essex, is accused of the incident in Southend in 2009. Essex Police said he worked for the force at the time but joined the Met in 2012.
BBC
Three men arrested in Wiltshire after hunt video emerges
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of wildlife offences after a video emerged appearing to show people pulling a fox out of a den. A 29-year-old, from Lacock, a 38-year old, from Bromham, and a 35-year-old, from Devizes, were all arrested earlier, Wiltshire Police said. The clip appears to...
BBC
Just Stop Oil activists fined for damaging Last Supper
Five environmental protesters who glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper have been fined for causing criminal damage. Jessica Agar, 22, Simon Bramwell, 50, Caspar Hughes, 51, Lucy Porter, 47, and Tristan Strange, 40, staged a Just Stop Oil demonstration at the Royal Academy of Arts in Piccadilly, central London.
Comments / 0