BBC
Illegal cigarettes found hidden in Newcastle-under-Lyme shop ceiling
A shopkeeper has been handed a suspended jail term for selling illegal tobacco in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Jamal Mohammed pleaded guilty to 28 charges relating to the sale and supply of a stash with a street value of more than £21,000. Trading Standards officers found the packets hidden in the ceiling...
BBC
Rental evictions build after Covid ban lifted
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the country went into lockdown in March 2020, the government halted landlord possession actions. They...
BBC
Exeter Airport: Plane crashed after landing gear failure
A light aircraft crash landed at Exeter Airport after a landing gear failure, a report has said. The Beechcraft 200, with only a pilot on board, crashed at 11:18 GMT on 3 January 2022, said the Air Accidents Investigation Branch report. The pilot was unharmed, but the plane's cargo pod,...
BBC
Cemfjord sinking: Crew lost in catastrophic capsize, inquiry rules
The crew of a cargo ship died after their vessel suffered a "sudden catastrophic capsize" in violent conditions, a sheriff has said. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
BBC
Cardiff: Drag queen was reported as missing by husband, inquest hears
A man was found dead in a city centre after being reported missing by his husband, an inquest has heard. Darren Haydn Meah-Moore's body was found on Park Lane, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on 22 January. The 39-year-old from Newport was a drag artist who performed...
BBC
Just Stop Oil activists fined for damaging Last Supper
Five environmental protesters who glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper have been fined for causing criminal damage. Jessica Agar, 22, Simon Bramwell, 50, Caspar Hughes, 51, Lucy Porter, 47, and Tristan Strange, 40, staged a Just Stop Oil demonstration at the Royal Academy of Arts in Piccadilly, central London.
BBC
Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled
Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...
BBC
Amsterdam bans cannabis in its red light district
It will soon be illegal to smoke cannabis on the street in Amsterdam's red light district under new regulations unveiled by the city. The laws will come into effect from mid-May and aim to improve liveability for residents who have long complained of disruption caused by tourists. Sex workers will...
