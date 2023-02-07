ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Black skateboarders on the life and death of Tyre Nichols: ‘He was one of us. That could have been me’

By Niloufar Haidari
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZYEG_0keoTI3C00

It has been nearly a month since Tyre Nichols died after a beating by Memphis police. Even by the standards of a country with a long legacy of police violence, his death was breathtaking in its brutality – both in the severity of the beating by the police officers, and the negligence shown by the EMTs who stood around for 19 minutes while he fought for his life on the ground.

Nichols, 29, was a lot of things: a father, photographer, lover of sunsets and a skater. Due to its public image as a nuisance to polite society, skateboarding is a hobby intimately familiar with skirmishes with law enforcement; for Black skaters, who are often seen as outsiders in a world of outsiders, these interactions can be particularly fraught.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxahd_0keoTI3C00
Dimitri Crippen rides his skateboard as a group of people protest over Tyre Nichols’s death at the Old Fourth Ward Skatepark in Atlanta last month. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA

Since the news broke, the skateboarding community has come together to condemn the death and spread a joyful video of Tyre doing what he loved – skating. Celebrated Black skaters such as Stevie Williams have spoken out about the killing on social media, and this weekend saw skaters take to the streets from Memphis to Los Angeles to Keep Pushing for Tyre in remembrance.

‘I felt this deep, personal grief’: Patrick Kigongo

Acting executive board chair for the Harold Hunter Foundation and co-host of the Mostly Skateboarding podcast

That could have been me. It’s a recurring thought for any Black person in America when there’s a Black person killed by police officers, but this one really hit close to home. We often talk about the way that Black people are portrayed in media, and the clip that has been circulating of him skating has been refreshing because it’s something so joyous, this stark contrast to the footage of him being beaten by cops. When I saw that video I felt this deep, personal grief, something I didn’t anticipate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c3t1e_0keoTI3C00
Patrick Kigongo. Photograph: Courtesy Patrick Kigongo

Skateboarding is not a monolith, but something that every skateboarder has experienced is some sort of frightening or traumatizing experience dealing with either police officers or security guards. I remember the first time I got lined up with a bunch of my friends for skating at a loading dock behind a photo studio. There was something bizarre about it, in that we all knew what to do – you sit on your hands, you don’t say anything, nobody talks out of turn, and ideally, they let you go. I’ve had friends who have been slammed into police cars, friends who have been arrested and detained – I’ve certainly been handcuffed, I’ve been stopped and frisked.

I think there has been an increased political awareness in the wider skate community since the George Floyd protests, but certain scenes have always had a political bent. The difference now is that although the industry might still be mostly white, the ridership has diversified significantly. The skateboarder Na-Kel Smith went on Instagram Live around the time of the Floyd protests to talk about microaggressions and racism that he’s experienced in the van [on tour], and it awakened something – I really have to give credit to that conversation to get more people talking about race and identity within skateboarding.

A lot of skaters are putting together memorials for Tyre Nichols, digging into the fact that he was one of us. Skateboarders are very good at commemorating skaters’ lives, but that’s not enough, because it’s not going to bring Tyre back, and it’s not going to answer the fundamental question of what needs to be done. We showed up in 2020 in a lot of different ways, and the reaction, the pushback, was so big and so violent that it’s difficult to think about the idea of mobilizing in those numbers again. It feels as though we continue to expend so much energy, organizing, reacting, making posts, and we still can’t seem to create foundational changes to American federal or state laws that will protect Black people – and all Americans – from these kinds of violent or deadly encounters with the police.

‘The beauty of skateboarding is you become allies with anyone who’s on a skateboard’: Aaron Wiggs

Supreme NYC employee and community organizer

When I look at Tyre, I look at him as a Black man first and a skateboarder second. As a Black person in America, you grow to be a little numb – there’s the grief that you have for these victims, and also the not knowing if you’re going to be the next casualty while going about your day-to-day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kj1y7_0keoTI3C00
Aaron Wiggs. Photograph: Courtesy Aaron Wiggs

I’ve had run-ins with the cops and been in situations where I’ve been scared shitless – both on and off the skateboard. They will go to extremes to instill fear and let you know that they are the law. Even just driving while being Black – I’ve been pulled over for that, so you can imagine [what it’s like] when we’re skating and destroying property. There was a time we were skating a spot at a school and a cop came and called three cop cars, came walking out with hands on the gun – it’s so unnecessary, just tell us to leave.

I’m originally from California. My family moved further inland because of the aftermath of the LA riots, and that’s how I got into skating – having white friends. They turned me on to it, but then you discover there are Black skateboarders. Back then there wasn’t a lot of us, and we stuck out like a sore thumb. I definitely experienced racism within the [skate] community that I was trying to be a part of, and the Black community at the time was so detached from it, they just viewed you as wanting to be white. You’re left in the middle questioning your identity: what is it about me doing something that I really want to do, and the way I express myself, that makes people treat me this way?

The beauty of skateboarding is you become allies with anyone who’s on a skateboard – you can go anywhere in the world and meet someone with a skateboard and you become friends. Your sense of community is stronger. As a skateboarder you’re already in the streets, so putting that energy out there in the form of protest during the BLM movement was something natural for skateboarders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMiBJ_0keoTI3C00
A Tyre Nichols memorial at The Embrace sculpture on Boston Common. Photograph: MediaPunch/Rex/Shutterstock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3Bcu_0keoTI3C00
A skateboarder at the protest on behalf of Tyre Nichols in Atlanta. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA

Going forward, I think the United States needs to be a lot more selective about who becomes a cop. If you understand the history of policing in the United States, it’s built from racism, from slave catchers who turned into the police force. It would be amazing if guns weren’t a thing, if police training was more tactical [so] they’re not trained to kill. This is something that my grandfather was petrified of when he was my age, and it still exists. It’s exhausting.

‘If you’re an adult Black skateboarder, you are seen as a problem’: Josh Adams

Memphis skater and activist with Decarcerate Memphis and the Official BLM Memphis Chapter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vLEYW_0keoTI3C00
Josh Adams. Photograph: Courtesy Josh Adams

As a Memphis skateboarder, the anger is that I could have met Tyre Nichols through skating, but that’s not a possibility now. As an activist, it angered me because on December 6, Decarcerate Memphis presented data to the city council about the dangers of these traffic stops. The police here have used messaging that couples reckless driving with violent crime – in [Tennessee], there are a lot of traffic maneuvers that can be deemed “reckless driving”, even just running a stop sign. Once you’ve linked these two things together, the police now have probable cause, and you’ve created a perfect situation for police to treat people with utter disregard for their life over a simple traffic stop, which was what led to Tyre Nichols’s death.

Black people deal with inequities around policing no matter what they’re doing and where they are. When I was younger, the police might see me skateboarding and say things like, “Oh, well, at least you’re not doing anything bad like the other [Black] kids are doing.” But as I got older, they see me and immediately jump to the assumption of drug use. If you’re an adult Black skateboarder – especially if you have facial hair and tattoos – you are seen as a problem. I was pulled over in 2013 and the officer saw a skateboard in the back of the car and said, “It seems like you’re on your way to the skate park,” which he [seemed to] associate with drug possession, and asked us to step out of the car, patted us down, asked if he could search the car, and then tried to call for a canine unit when I refused.

Related: Patrisse Cullors on 10 years of Black Lives Matter: ‘A painful reminder of what hasn’t changed’

The whitewashing of skateboarding by the mainstream media leads to a false ostracization that happens when you start skateboarding – people think that you’re not into Black culture, or that you might not be from a certain type of background. Most of the skaters I skate with are Black people from a working-class background who have been through the justice system. The only thing people know about skateboarding here is major competitions like the X Games, so we don’t see skaters like Antwuan Dixon, Terry Kennedy, Tyshawn Jones – he’s won skater of the year twice, but a lot of people don’t even know his name.

One thing that I hope we do is begin to reduce police funding – we don’t need armed patrolmen to help us have safe traffic. The police need to be defunded, social programs need to be invested in, and we need to pass policy to make sure that the police are held accountable for any criminal activity they engage in.

Comments / 7

AP_001412.ac2f82b3800f41f594d40f41aba8ac4c.2228
3d ago

It could be you tomorrow. Unless you follow instructions, and obey commands.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

Brenda Almond obituary

My mother, Brenda Almond, who has died aged 85, was a philosopher, author and ethicist. She was born into a poor, working-class family in Birkenhead, Merseyside. Her father, Edward, a painter and decorator, was called up during the second world war and died soon after; her mother, Margaret (nee Potter), died of a respiratory illness when Brenda, an only child, was five.
BBC

Tyre Nichols: Policeman took and shared photos of injured man

A Memphis policeman took photos of Tyre Nichols, while he sat bashed, bleeding and in need of medical help, newly released documents reveal. Mr Nichols died three days after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop in the Tennessee city last month. Officer Demetrius Haley took two photos...
MEMPHIS, TN
Law & Crime

NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
NEVADA STATE
New York Post

Retired NYPD cop Petlyn Job killed in apparent murder-suicide was ‘living her best life’

The former NYPD officer found dead in an apparent murder-suicide appeared to have been “living her best life” in retirement. Petlyn Job, 49, shot her boyfriend, Alex Delone, 52, before killing herself in her Flatbush home Friday, sources told The Post. The single mother of three, had a gunshot wound under the jaw, while Delone was shot in the head, police said. Job, who retired from the NYPD in September 2021, posted numerous photos to social media of her travels and time spent with her family. Her youngest child, a daughter, is just 12. In August, she posted a photo of herself in uniform...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Comfy, Safe Couch

"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
New York Post

Career criminal arrested in shooting of NYC cop could face murder rap

The career criminal suspected of shooting an off-duty NYPD cop during a robbery gone wrong will be charged with attempted murder, police officials said Tuesday — with the charges to be upgraded if the gravely wounded officer is pronounced dead. Randy “Popper” Jones, 38, was hauled back to Brooklyn on Monday after police hunted him down at a Rockland County hotel. “He fled but he could not evade our reach,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a press briefing. “In less than 46 hours he was handcuffed by an NYPD detective assigned to the US Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force. “The victim, in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh tells story of farmhand claiming to kill Black Panthers in police interview on night of murders

Alex Murdaugh recounted a wild story about a farmhand claiming to “kill radical Black Panthers” when he was interviewed by law enforcement on the night of the double murder of his wife and son.During the second day of testimony at the legal scion’s murder trial on Friday, jurors were shown footage of Mr Murdaugh’s first police interview after he claimed to have found the victims shot dead on the family estate in Islandton, South Carolina. In the footage, Mr Murdaugh is asked by an officer if there is anyone he suspects could be responsible for gunning down his wife...
ISLANDTON, SC
Law & Crime

‘Billy Goat,’ president of ‘Heavy Hitters’ group within Warlocks motorcycle gang, faces over 100 years for shootout death of ally: Prosecutors

“Billy Goat,” the 34-year-old president of the “Heavy Hitters” chapter within the Warlocks Motorcycle Club, faces 90 to 130 years in state prison for his role in the 2021 shootout death of a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, prosecutors in Jefferson County, Indiana, announced. Indiana court...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
Shine My Crown

Department of Justice Finds Man Who Spit in Disabled Black Woman’s Face Guilty of Hate Crime

A man who spit in the face of a Black woman in Southwest D.C. has been charged and found guilty of a hate crime, according to police. According to evidence obtained by the Metropolitan Police Department, the woman was walking her service dog and exiting a ramp near her apartment complex when Gueorgui Iskrenov, 33, sped up alongside her, attempting to hit the woman and her dog.
Rolling Stone

The Year Just Started and Cops Have Already Killed At Least 7 Unarmed People

The year is brand new, and civilian killings by police officers continue unabated. In 2022, police killed at least 1,192 people, the highest number ever recorded, according to the Mapping Police Violence database. A hundred of those people were unarmed. Black people were three times more likely than white people to be killed, although they were 1.3 times more likely to be unarmed.  As the first month of 2023 draws to a close, the nation is once again confronting the tragedy of a killing at the hands of men who pledged to protect and serve their community. On Jan. 7,...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 42

Ron McKeithen spent 37 years behind bars for a robbery in Birmingham. Now, he is using his freedom to help others

This is the first part of a three-part series called “Second Chances,” where CBS 42’s David Lamb speaks with people who served time in prison and have since been freed. BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “Each of us is more than the worst thing we’ve ever done.” That quote could from best-selling author and criminal reform advocate […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Guardian

The Guardian

568K+
Followers
132K+
Post
282M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy