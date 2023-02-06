ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

csurams.com

Rams Split Opening Day at New Mexico State Invitational

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The Colorado State softball team kicked off its season with a double header Friday afternoon at the New Mexico State Invitational. The Rams opened up the day with a 3-1 win over Bradley before falling to New Mexico State, 7-4. The day started off with a bang for Colorado State as junior transfer Molly Gates hit a home run in her first at bat as a Ram and in Colorado State's first at bat of the season. Gates would play a huge role in the Ram's offense all day as the leadoff hitter went 3-3 against Bradley. Head Coach Jen Fisher spoke to Gates' easy transition into the program and the confidence behind placing her in the leadoff spot.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Rams Complete Comeback at San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif. – After trailing by as many as 13 points and playing from behind the whole game, Colorado State (16-8, 9-4) completed the comeback at San Jose State (3-20, 1-11) on Thursday night, 59-57. Cailyn Crocker hit two free throws with four seconds remaining to give the Rams their first lead of the contest.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Rams Head to Nebraska for Two Matches

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Coming off a rousing victory in their home opener, Rams head east this weekend for a pair of duals. Colorado State women's tennis is heading to Lincoln, Neb. to play the Cornhuskers at 4 p.m. on Friday and the South Dakota Coyotes at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Both matches will be held at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center. There will be live stats and live coverage available for this event.
LINCOLN, NE
thewestsidegazette.com

2023 FHSAA State Champions

If I had to describe this team in one word it would be “Perseverance”! If I told you their story, you wouldn’t believe it!! EVERYONE counted them out! What I loved the most about this team was the way they loved on each other. Prayed for each other when one was in need and trusted each other enough to know that NO MATTER WHAT, I got your back! The Sunday after our FHSAA region 4 Regional competition, the team had a group outing to Church. The sermon for that particular Sunday was “STILL IN THE GAME!!!! We took that and ran with it. It was all we needed to hear. This cheer season tested our faith, but we held each other up literally to the end. Here’s to team 911 (final score 91.1) & your 2023 FHSAA 2A Large Non Tumbling State Champions.
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Florida Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

The next time you happen to be in the small city of Davie, Florida, we recommend taking a short detour over to Rob’s Family BBQ. This unassuming spot in South Florida has some of the most mouthwatering barbecue around, and you might have just driven by at first glance. With an emphasis on slow-cooked meat perfectly prepared and a down-home family-style dining area, once you visit this hidden gem BBQ spot in Florida, you might never want to leave.
DAVIE, FL
Uncovering Florida

Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia Residents

When it comes to living in the south, you don't have to travel far for an awesome time. In many cases, you don't even have to leave the state at all if you don't want to. That's especially true for Floridians. Blessed with their nearly year-round warm weather and sunshine, clear spring coves, crystalline beach fronts, theme parks, endless entertainment options...and a more-than-ample amount of eateries, bars, and accommodations, there's no shortage of opportunities waiting to turn their home-state into a little local weekend getaway.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 each toward recertification

MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week.Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40 year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
MIAMI, FL
hopculture.com

Could Field of Beers in Jupiter, FL be the Most Unique Beer Fest on the Planet?

After ten years working in the beer industry and a lifetime of living as a beer enthusiast, it is hard for me to name a beerfest that is truly unique. It is even more difficult to think of a beer fest that leaves such a lasting impression, one I mark on my calendar and look forward to every year. It’s even odder to find a fest casually called “my favorite” by so many patrons and brewers.
JUPITER, FL
tourcounsel.com

Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida

Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
gamblingnews.com

Florida Man Walks Away with $1.2M Blackjack Jackpot

The Lake Worth resident received an unexpected birthday present as he won the top progressive prize at Super4 Blackjack. This windfall marks the second high-profile win at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek in recent months, serving as a testament to the growing popularity of progressive jackpots across all games. The Winner...
LAKE WORTH, FL
wflx.com

'Not your father's Boca:' Goodbye Del Boca Vista, hello Midtown Boca

There's an appetite for new sights, new restaurants and new concepts in Boca Raton. In Midtown Boca, major change is happening to cater to a younger city. Any avid "Seinfeld" fan will remember the fictitious Del Boca Vista retirement community where Jerry Seinfeld's parents lived. But, as Mayor Scott Singer...
BOCA RATON, FL
WFLA

Police: 2 killed when high-speed commuter train hits SUV in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after their SUV was struck by a high-speed commuter train in South Florida, authorities said. The crash occurred Wednesday night in Delray Beach, south of West Palm Beach. Witnesses told police the vehicle was on the tracks when it was hit by the southbound Brightline train, officials said. […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after being hit by a northbound Brightline train. According to a PIO with the City of Boca Raton, it happened on Feb. 7 at 1 W Hidden Valley Blvd. The city said several witnesses were on scene and it appeared...
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Local tennis player stuck in Turkey after earthquakes

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The earthquakes in Turkey have killed thousands of people and crumbled thousands of buildings. And one local woman is right in the middle of all of it. “It’s just been nerve-racking,” said Gayal Black of Delray Beach. “I’m worried about her right now sleeping.”
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died

PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL

