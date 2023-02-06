If I had to describe this team in one word it would be “Perseverance”! If I told you their story, you wouldn’t believe it!! EVERYONE counted them out! What I loved the most about this team was the way they loved on each other. Prayed for each other when one was in need and trusted each other enough to know that NO MATTER WHAT, I got your back! The Sunday after our FHSAA region 4 Regional competition, the team had a group outing to Church. The sermon for that particular Sunday was “STILL IN THE GAME!!!! We took that and ran with it. It was all we needed to hear. This cheer season tested our faith, but we held each other up literally to the end. Here’s to team 911 (final score 91.1) & your 2023 FHSAA 2A Large Non Tumbling State Champions.

1 DAY AGO