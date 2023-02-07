An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to raping a woman in a text apologizing to her. Devin Curzon, 23, reportedly sexually assaulted the victim while the two were at a party on June 25, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case against him. The victim told a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy that she had been drinking and used marijuana before falling...

