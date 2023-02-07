Read full article on original website
Related
buckrail.com
Teton County GIS system to go offline indefinitely
JACKSON, Wyo. — Beginning Sunday, public access to online records in Teton County will be impacted for an undetermined amount of time as Teton County’s Geographic Information System (GIS) will temporarily go offline. Teton County will be working to transition from the county’s current GIS to a different...
891khol.org
Jackson heli-ski owner hands over controls after 40 seasons
It’s been a long run for Jon Shick. He said there never was a so-called “light bulb moment,” that he just sort of happened upon heli-skiing — which is where a helicopter flies a skier up a mountain and sets them loose on rugged terrain full of deep powder.
The Real Reason Jackson Wyoming Built Those Arches
The antler arches at the entrances to the main square in Jackson Wyoming have become not just a local, or state landmark, but they are recognized worldwide. For the longest time, antlers littered the area as they were shed at the end of each season, and the locals considered them a nuisance.
buckrail.com
Update on the Nat’l Elk Refuge numbers, herd health
JACKSON, Wyo. – The most recent elk count surveyed on the National Elk Refuge (NER) from Feb 6. estimated 7,410 elk on the southern half of the Refuge. This number is about 95 percent of the elk expected to migrate there this winter. Increasing elk numbers in past years...
891khol.org
Report: Wyoming women make less than men with same jobs, experience
Wyoming women make 75 cents for every dollar earned by men. That’s according to a new report from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation, which found that women make less per hour than men do — even controlling for differences in occupation. By taking the hourly wage, rather than...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Musher Finishes 2nd In Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Dog-Sled Race
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Anny Malo made history when she crossed the finish line in Driggs, Idaho, on Sunday to secure her fifth consecutive Pedigree Stage Stop Race. No one has done that in the 28-year history of the dog-sled race, not even the famed...
eastidahonews.com
Part of an eastern Idaho highway is closed due to drifting snow
ASHTON — A state highway remains closed Monday morning due to blowing and drifting snow. According to 511, there is a closure on State Highway 32 from mile marker 28 to mile marker 0. All lanes are closed. The notice says that Highway 32 is closed from Ashton to Tetonia due to blowing, drifting snow and reduced visibility until further notice.
Fire in Swan Valley destroys private business
A late night fire in Swan Valley, completely destroys a private business.
buckrail.com
CANCELED: Crash on WY22 near Jackson, all lanes blocked
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on Highway 22, at milepost 6. As of 12:21 p.m., all travel lanes are blocked near Jackson. Drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays.
buckrail.com
Town warns residents of email scam
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Town has been contacted about suspicious emails about “Business-Holders Memberships.”. “These are spam, phishing emails attempting to get community members to share personal information,” said the town. “If you receive one of these emails do not respond.”. The Town of Jackson will...
891khol.org
The Black Lips bring their beautiful chaos to Jackson
The Black Lips have always been an in-your-face garage rock band willing to break the rules. The Atlanta-based group’s live shows are the stuff of legend, filled with energy, angst, antics and bliss that leave crowds wondering what just happened to them. Sometimes crude and menacing, sometimes beautiful and sad, The Black Lips are hard to pin down and feed off their unpredictability.
Police: Local man arrested after sending text message apology to woman he raped
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to raping a woman in a text apologizing to her. Devin Curzon, 23, reportedly sexually assaulted the victim while the two were at a party on June 25, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case against him. The victim told a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy that she had been drinking and used marijuana before falling...
Prosecution asks judge to disqualify public defenders in murder case over alleged conflict of interest
The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office argued for a motion Tuesday to disqualify the Bonneville County Public Defender’s Office from the case of Jake Eilander. Eilander was charged with second-degree murder after he reportedly shot and killed Ulises Rangel in March. A jury trial in November ended in a mistrial after one of the participants was confirmed to have COVID-19. Bonneville County Assistant Chief Deputy Prosecutor Penelope North-Shaul said her office...
Comments / 0