This edition of Beyond Butler County, I take you into our neighboring city Wichita. Everyone knows Wichita as the air capital of the world. According to visitwichita.com, the nickname was given in 1928 when the city would roll out 120 airplanes from the production line each week from 16 different airplane manufacturers. Today, only five major manufacturers remain, producing one third of all general aviation planes built in the U.S. Back in the 1940’s, the production was focused on military aircraft.

BUTLER COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO