Kechi, KS

‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Goddard residents continue to express concerns and anger at what took place at a city council meeting in January as they question plans moving forward. In a flurry of action taken in less than 20 minutes on Jan. 17, a mayor was voted off the bench, a vote returned a former mayor to the post and a city administrator was fired.
STATE OF MIND 2-9-2023

A Wichita bakery, packed with goodies and sweets, is dealing with an influx of orders for the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day. Sedgwick County judge rules ACLU's challenge to death penalty is valid. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Sedgwick County judge said the American Civil Liberties Union's (ACLU) challenge...
Chicken ordinance to be part of spring update

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new chicken ordinance has not yet come home to roost in the Salt City. After questions from the public, Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis said this week that any changes will come as part of the larger update of all the city's planning and zoning regulations in April.
The State of Aviation in Wichita

'Who is left to run the city?': Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall. Goddard residents continue to express concerns and anger at what took place at a city council meeting in January as they question plans moving forward.
Week of Feb. 13: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring Automotive Mechanic/Repair Technician jobs. MONDAY: School Bus Diesel Mechanic | First Student | Wichita | $21 - $25 $2000 Sign-On Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12406020 | Qualifications: •Valid driver’s license required; Willingness to obtain CDL while employed – We train! •At least 1 year of automotive or diesel maintenance & repair experience •Willingness to participate in ASE certification program |Goodwill First Student has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
Sedgwick County judge rules ACLU's challenge to death penalty is valid

A Wichita bakery, packed with goodies and sweets, is dealing with an influx of orders for the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day.
Wichita bakery busy ahead of Super Bowl, Valentine's Day

Sedgwick County judge rules ACLU's challenge to death penalty is valid. A Sedgwick County judge said the American Civil Liberties Union's (ACLU) challenge to jury selection and death qualification in capital murder cases.
Bed Bath & Beyond confirms closure of NW Wichita location

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bed Bath & Beyond released a statement on Thursday confirming that its store located in Wichita’s New Market Square is closing. 12 News first reported about the closure on Tuesday when we learned that the store’s manager was telling customers that the liquidation process had begun.
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing in northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A manager at Bed, Bath & Beyond in New Market Square is telling customers that the store is closing. Liquidation started Saturday, with the store dropping 10 percent from the price of all items; some items will drop to 50 percent off on Tuesday. There is...
Yuengling beer arrives in Kansas and is set to hit store shelves next month

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Nearly four months after Yuengling announced that it would begin selling beer in Kansas, the popular beer brand has begun appearing at Kansas bars and restaurants. A company spokesperson confirmed the rollout began Monday and that Emerson Biggins West and WalkOns in northwest Wichita hosted launch...
Beyond Butler County

This edition of Beyond Butler County, I take you into our neighboring city Wichita. Everyone knows Wichita as the air capital of the world. According to visitwichita.com, the nickname was given in 1928 when the city would roll out 120 airplanes from the production line each week from 16 different airplane manufacturers. Today, only five major manufacturers remain, producing one third of all general aviation planes built in the U.S. Back in the 1940’s, the production was focused on military aircraft.
Ft. Larned National Historic Site in need of volunteers

WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed. Just looking at him, you wouldn't know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard.
Does It Work? Handy Heater

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On the coldest winter days, sometimes a coat and scarf don’t cut it. The Handy Heater Freedom Wearable Heater is designed to make a difference when layering up doesn’t seem to be enough to warm up. The Handy Heater acts as a portable and...
Spirit AeroSystems to hold job fair Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spirit AeroSystems is looking to hire hourly employees for multiple positions. The aviation manufacturer will hold a job fair at its headquarters in Wichita on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Candidates will have the opportunity for interviews and on-the-spot job offers. Benefits...
Recovering opioid addict emphasizes importance of Narcan accessibility

