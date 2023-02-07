Read full article on original website
Quarter cent sales tax officially levied with Council action Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council finished the process on Tuesday to do what the people voted for in November and continue the 1/4 cent sales tax again through 2029. "It has been pledged and continues to be pledged 47% to street improvements, 15% to property tax reduction,...
‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall
GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Goddard residents continue to express concerns and anger at what took place at a city council meeting in January as they question plans moving forward. In a flurry of action taken in less than 20 minutes on Jan. 17, a mayor was voted off the bench, a vote returned a former mayor to the post and a city administrator was fired.
STATE OF MIND 2-9-2023
A Wichita bakery, packed with goodies and sweets, is dealing with an influx of orders for the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day. Sedgwick County judge rules ACLU's challenge to death penalty is valid. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Sedgwick County judge said the American Civil Liberties Union’s (ACLU) challenge...
Chicken ordinance to be part of spring update
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new chicken ordinance has not yet come home to roost in the Salt City. After questions from the public, Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis said this week that any changes will come as part of the larger update of all the city's planning and zoning regulations in April.
The State of Aviation in Wichita
Week of Feb. 13: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring Automotive Mechanic/Repair Technician jobs. MONDAY: School Bus Diesel Mechanic | First Student | Wichita | $21 - $25 $2000 Sign-On Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12406020 | Qualifications: •Valid driver’s license required; Willingness to obtain CDL while employed – We train! •At least 1 year of automotive or diesel maintenance & repair experience •Willingness to participate in ASE certification program |Goodwill First Student has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
Goddard residents respond to City Hall upheaval with calls for Mayor Larkin to resign
Larkin responded to criticism by quoting Apple co-founder Steve Jobs: “Here’s to the crazy ones.”
Sedgwick County judge rules ACLU's challenge to death penalty is valid
Wichita bakery busy ahead of Super Bowl, Valentine's Day
Bed Bath & Beyond confirms closure of NW Wichita location
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bed Bath & Beyond released a statement on Thursday confirming that its store located in Wichita’s New Market Square is closing. 12 News first reported about the closure on Tuesday when we learned that the store’s manager was telling customers that the liquidation process had begun.
Looking for a chip factory site
When a Kansas school district denied special education services, this family fought back — and won
(Editor’s note: This story refers to a 2021 due process case filed against the Wichita school district by Josh Dutcher and Sara Zafar on behalf of their child, Kaien, or “K.D.” The student now identifies as Lexi and uses the pronouns she/her.) Josh Dutcher and Sara Zafar...
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing in northwest Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A manager at Bed, Bath & Beyond in New Market Square is telling customers that the store is closing. Liquidation started Saturday, with the store dropping 10 percent from the price of all items; some items will drop to 50 percent off on Tuesday. There is...
Yuengling beer arrives in Kansas and is set to hit store shelves next month
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Nearly four months after Yuengling announced that it would begin selling beer in Kansas, the popular beer brand has begun appearing at Kansas bars and restaurants. A company spokesperson confirmed the rollout began Monday and that Emerson Biggins West and WalkOns in northwest Wichita hosted launch...
Beyond Butler County
This edition of Beyond Butler County, I take you into our neighboring city Wichita. Everyone knows Wichita as the air capital of the world. According to visitwichita.com, the nickname was given in 1928 when the city would roll out 120 airplanes from the production line each week from 16 different airplane manufacturers. Today, only five major manufacturers remain, producing one third of all general aviation planes built in the U.S. Back in the 1940’s, the production was focused on military aircraft.
Ft. Larned National Historic Site in need of volunteers
Kansas fishing lake gets full renovation from KDWP
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is planning to fully renovate the water body of Kingman State Fishing Lake to improve aquatic habitat and fishing conditions.
Does It Work? Handy Heater
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On the coldest winter days, sometimes a coat and scarf don’t cut it. The Handy Heater Freedom Wearable Heater is designed to make a difference when layering up doesn’t seem to be enough to warm up. The Handy Heater acts as a portable and...
Spirit AeroSystems to hold job fair Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spirit AeroSystems is looking to hire hourly employees for multiple positions. The aviation manufacturer will hold a job fair at its headquarters in Wichita on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Candidates will have the opportunity for interviews and on-the-spot job offers. Benefits...
Recovering opioid addict emphasizes importance of Narcan accessibility
