WFLA

Baby girl born under Syria earthquake rubble

Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week’s devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday.
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
Upworthy

Birds were acting very strange just before the deadly earthquake struck in Turkey

Many devastating videos and images from Turkey's earthquake are going viral. A terrifying video of birds chirping and flying around has just gone viral on the internet, reported MSN News. Reportedly, the footage was taken before Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. Stories about how birds and animals can detect an earthquake before it hits have inundated social media comments. The earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria killed over 2,400 people and wounded thousands. As a result of the devastation across the country, many children have lost their parents. As per a US Geological Survey, the oldest account of peculiar animal behavior dates back to 373 BC in Greece.The video has spooked people, with many stating that it was further proof that animals and birds are more in tune with nature to pick up on signals from the Earth.
The Independent

‘Heinous’ bombing of areas hit by earthquake by Assad’s forces

The UK has condemned the Syrian president for his forces’ “heinous” bombing of a rebel-held town shortly after it was rocked by a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake.The town of Marea, 35km north of Aleppo, faced fierce overnight bombardment by Bashar Al-Assad’s regime, the Commons was told on Wednesday.The chair of the foreign affairs committee told colleagues that the opposition-held enclave in northwestern Syria came under attack as residents attempted to rescue neighbours and family members from buildings flattened by the quake.Alica Kearns’ statement came after rescue teams from the White Helmets issued a letter to leaders urging them to...
The Jewish Press

Update: Israelis Report Third Earthquake in 24 Hours

Residents of Israel’s northern region, along the Mediterranean coast, reported that another earthquake rattled their areas at around9 pm local time Wednesday night. It was the third such earthquake to strike Israel in less than 24 hours. Israel’s Geological Survey reported the tremor measured 4.1-magnitude on the Richter scale,...
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Strikes Taiwan; No Damage or Injuries Reported

The latest local reports said a magnitude of 5.4 earthquakes struck Taiwan on Wednesday that jolted the entire country. Reports said that there were no casualties, injuries and damage to properties. As the world's attention focused on powerful earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, earthquake concerns have alerted many countries. According...
The Independent

Watch live: Aerial views show damage in Turkey as earthquake search enters third day

Watch live aerial footage from Turkey that shows the scale of the devastation caused by massive earthquakes and aftershocks which shook the region on Monday (6 February). The disaster has so far claimed the lives of over 8,700 people across Turkey and Syria, with the WHO warning that that number could rise to over 20,000. “It’s now a race against time,” WHO’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva. “Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes.”Almost 25,000 rescue workers from Turkey and many teams flown in from around the world have flown in to help to find survivors.Aid and rescue teams also face challenging weather conditions, with rain, snow and plummeting temperatures sweeping across Turkey at night. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Aerial footage captures earthquake damage in Syria's IdlibGlobal quake rescue effort hits ground in Turkey, SyriaWatch live: Rescue efforts continue in Turkey as death toll crosses 8,700

