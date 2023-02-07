Read full article on original website
Turkey and Syria: second large earthquake strikes as death toll rises to over 1,200 – latest updates
Desperate rescue operations on the ground as number of dead rises substantially following 4am quake on Monday
VIDEO: Why Was The Earthquake In Turkey And Syria So Devastating?
The massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday has claimed at least 2,500 lives, and the death toll is growing. The quake toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. The quake
Baby girl born under Syria earthquake rubble
Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week’s devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday.
Death toll surpasses 7,700 from earthquakes in Turkey, Syria
How many buildings were destroyed in Turkey earthquake? President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces state of emergency for three months.
Birds were acting very strange just before the deadly earthquake struck in Turkey
Many devastating videos and images from Turkey's earthquake are going viral. A terrifying video of birds chirping and flying around has just gone viral on the internet, reported MSN News. Reportedly, the footage was taken before Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. Stories about how birds and animals can detect an earthquake before it hits have inundated social media comments. The earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria killed over 2,400 people and wounded thousands. As a result of the devastation across the country, many children have lost their parents. As per a US Geological Survey, the oldest account of peculiar animal behavior dates back to 373 BC in Greece.The video has spooked people, with many stating that it was further proof that animals and birds are more in tune with nature to pick up on signals from the Earth.
Turkey Earthquake Map Shows Cause of Devastating Strike
The 7.8 magnitude quake—which has killed hundreds of people so far—was caused by the East Anatolian Fault which runs across southeastern Turkey.
Video shows man dragged from debris of earthquake in Malatya, Turkey
Video posted on social media by a Turkish humanitarian organization showed a man being hauled from the ruins of a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey.Feb. 7, 2023.
‘Heinous’ bombing of areas hit by earthquake by Assad’s forces
The UK has condemned the Syrian president for his forces’ “heinous” bombing of a rebel-held town shortly after it was rocked by a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake.The town of Marea, 35km north of Aleppo, faced fierce overnight bombardment by Bashar Al-Assad’s regime, the Commons was told on Wednesday.The chair of the foreign affairs committee told colleagues that the opposition-held enclave in northwestern Syria came under attack as residents attempted to rescue neighbours and family members from buildings flattened by the quake.Alica Kearns’ statement came after rescue teams from the White Helmets issued a letter to leaders urging them to...
Update: Israelis Report Third Earthquake in 24 Hours
Residents of Israel’s northern region, along the Mediterranean coast, reported that another earthquake rattled their areas at around9 pm local time Wednesday night. It was the third such earthquake to strike Israel in less than 24 hours. Israel’s Geological Survey reported the tremor measured 4.1-magnitude on the Richter scale,...
Syria Says U.S. 'Politicizes' Earthquake After Refusal to Send Aid to Assad
Syria's U.N. Mission told Newsweek that the U.S. was "bragging about providing billions of dollars," while also "looting and plundering the Syrian resources."
Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Strikes Taiwan; No Damage or Injuries Reported
The latest local reports said a magnitude of 5.4 earthquakes struck Taiwan on Wednesday that jolted the entire country. Reports said that there were no casualties, injuries and damage to properties. As the world's attention focused on powerful earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, earthquake concerns have alerted many countries. According...
Watch live: Aerial views show damage in Turkey as earthquake search enters third day
Watch live aerial footage from Turkey that shows the scale of the devastation caused by massive earthquakes and aftershocks which shook the region on Monday (6 February). The disaster has so far claimed the lives of over 8,700 people across Turkey and Syria, with the WHO warning that that number could rise to over 20,000. “It’s now a race against time,” WHO’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva. “Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes.”Almost 25,000 rescue workers from Turkey and many teams flown in from around the world have flown in to help to find survivors.Aid and rescue teams also face challenging weather conditions, with rain, snow and plummeting temperatures sweeping across Turkey at night. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Aerial footage captures earthquake damage in Syria's IdlibGlobal quake rescue effort hits ground in Turkey, SyriaWatch live: Rescue efforts continue in Turkey as death toll crosses 8,700
More than 4,000 dead in Turkey, Syria after two powerful earthquakes
Two powerful earthquakes hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, killing more than 4,000 and leaving nearly 16,000 injured.
Early Photos Show Devastation In Turkey, Syria After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake
The U.S. pledged to provide “any and all” assistance needed as rescue efforts began.
‘We are in shock’: survivor of Turkey earthquake describes aftermath
BJ Richardson, 45, a US citizen who works as a teacher in Gaziantep, near the epicentre of the earthquake in Turkey, describes his experience of the situation unfolding on the ground. We are all in shock. I walked through a small area of Gaziantep on Tuesday morning. Damage is everywhere...
