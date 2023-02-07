ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Texoma talent sign letters of intent – February 6, 2023

By Dylan Jimenez
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3rqh_0keoO1AR00

Jamarion Carroll signs his letter of intent to continue his football career at SMU.

A couple of other talents signing a letter of intent include Windthorst quarterback Logan Cope, who is heading to Hardin Simmons for football, and Old High’s Ayden Ramirez signing with Henderson State to play football.

