Three Texoma talent sign letters of intent – February 6, 2023
Jamarion Carroll signs his letter of intent to continue his football career at SMU.
A couple of other talents signing a letter of intent include Windthorst quarterback Logan Cope, who is heading to Hardin Simmons for football, and Old High’s Ayden Ramirez signing with Henderson State to play football.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Comments / 0