Many mer-memories will be made at the Florida Mermaid Trail Festival and Mobile Mural Unveiling, which is a free public event set to take place from 11 am to 3 pm on February 11, at Hernando Park in Brooksville. Now for the first time, two permanent murals will be joining their mobile counterparts in an exhibit “Grown in Brooksville.” This was a theme that focused on the rural community, with artist renditions of this theme encompassing animals, agriculture, gardening or the people and families behind it all – past and present. So, it’s safe to say that you should expect to see lots of glorious oak trees, sunflowers and farm animals.

BROOKSVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO