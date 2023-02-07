ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hernandosun.com

Florida Mermaid Trail Festival and Mobile Mural Unveiling, Feb. 11

Many mer-memories will be made at the Florida Mermaid Trail Festival and Mobile Mural Unveiling, which is a free public event set to take place from 11 am to 3 pm on February 11, at Hernando Park in Brooksville. Now for the first time, two permanent murals will be joining their mobile counterparts in an exhibit “Grown in Brooksville.” This was a theme that focused on the rural community, with artist renditions of this theme encompassing animals, agriculture, gardening or the people and families behind it all – past and present. So, it’s safe to say that you should expect to see lots of glorious oak trees, sunflowers and farm animals.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
iheart.com

Investigation Launched After Altercation Between Mascot and Fan

Sunrise, FL - The Florida Panthers have launched an investigation into an altercation between their team mascot and a Tampa Bay Lightning fan that occurred during a game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise on Monday. The fight was captured on video after the Florida Panther's 7-1 victory over the...
SUNRISE, FL
WFLA

Man dies after crashing truck into Waller Centre in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Moments after hitting a police cruiser and another vehicle, the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into a historic building on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland. “It was definitely, definitely shocking. I’m just glad it seemed like it happened super early so nobody was over there,” said Lindsey Bagent, […]
LAKELAND, FL
espnswfl.com

New Food Items At The Florida State Fair In Tampa

The Florida State Fair is a yearly event that takes place in Tampa and this year there’s some amazing new food items. Everyone loves the fair, and with an exciting blend of carnival rides, games and live entertainment, your visit promises to leave you with a smile on your face and memories to last a lifetime. The Florida State Fair kicks off this Friday, February 10th and runs 12 days through February 21st.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete man to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man from St. Petersburg will soon be buzzing in on "America's Favorite Quiz Show, Jeopardy!" Scott Perry will appear on Thursday's episode to compete against Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, Oregon, and the winner from Wednesday's episode, Dan Whol. He's an associate professor of history at the University of South Florida's Sarasota-Manatee Campus and earned his Ph. D. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Florida's been home to Perry since 2007 when he moved to Tampa from Toronto.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

HCSO announces that beloved service dog Mason Star has cancer

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister broke devastating news about their beloved service dog Mason Star. “This news is difficult to share, we have learned that Mason Star has an aggressive form of cancer. We are remaining positive during this very difficult time and are making sure Mason, now more than ever, receives all the comfort and love he gives us,” Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted Wednesday.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Urgent care practice for pets to open in Pinellas

UrgentVet, a dedicated urgent care clinic for pets, will open its first clinic in Pinellas County this month in the Tyrone community. UrgentVet has three existing clinics throughout Tampa Bay and is a similar concept as an urgent care clinic for humans, filling the gap between primary care and emergency care by providing medical services that do not require hospitalization.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

