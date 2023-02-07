Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
Ybor Speaks Brings the Past to LifeModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
20 Clearwater families fighting eviction after 2-week notice
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Twenty Clearwater families are fighting eviction after they were served notices giving them two weeks to move out. Days later, they received another round of notices saying they now owe thousands of dollars. Tucked away on a dead-end road in Clearwater stands Westchester Apartments, a 20-unit...
Rays upgrade historic St. Pete High School baseball field for spring training
And with the team came a major facility upgrade for free. New grass, dirt, pitching mound, bullpens, batter's boxes, bases and batting cage. It was the ultimate home run.
hernandosun.com
Florida Mermaid Trail Festival and Mobile Mural Unveiling, Feb. 11
Many mer-memories will be made at the Florida Mermaid Trail Festival and Mobile Mural Unveiling, which is a free public event set to take place from 11 am to 3 pm on February 11, at Hernando Park in Brooksville. Now for the first time, two permanent murals will be joining their mobile counterparts in an exhibit “Grown in Brooksville.” This was a theme that focused on the rural community, with artist renditions of this theme encompassing animals, agriculture, gardening or the people and families behind it all – past and present. So, it’s safe to say that you should expect to see lots of glorious oak trees, sunflowers and farm animals.
Man stabbed in the back of the head at Tampa sports bar, police say
A man was taken to the hospital last night after he was stabbed in the back of the head at a sports bar.
Tiger Woods' new PopStroke putt-putt course will open in Lutz next week
This will be PopStroke's 6th location and 5th in Florida.
Missing-Endangered Teen Out Of Tampa Located And Is Safe
TAMPA, Fla. – Deputies were able to locate 15-year-old Karina Perez, and she is now safe and being cared for. “We appreciate the public’s help in the search,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were looking for a missing juvenile who could be endangered. On
iheart.com
Investigation Launched After Altercation Between Mascot and Fan
Sunrise, FL - The Florida Panthers have launched an investigation into an altercation between their team mascot and a Tampa Bay Lightning fan that occurred during a game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise on Monday. The fight was captured on video after the Florida Panther's 7-1 victory over the...
Man dies after crashing truck into Waller Centre in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Moments after hitting a police cruiser and another vehicle, the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into a historic building on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland. “It was definitely, definitely shocking. I’m just glad it seemed like it happened super early so nobody was over there,” said Lindsey Bagent, […]
espnswfl.com
New Food Items At The Florida State Fair In Tampa
The Florida State Fair is a yearly event that takes place in Tampa and this year there’s some amazing new food items. Everyone loves the fair, and with an exciting blend of carnival rides, games and live entertainment, your visit promises to leave you with a smile on your face and memories to last a lifetime. The Florida State Fair kicks off this Friday, February 10th and runs 12 days through February 21st.
St. Pete man to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man from St. Petersburg will soon be buzzing in on "America's Favorite Quiz Show, Jeopardy!" Scott Perry will appear on Thursday's episode to compete against Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, Oregon, and the winner from Wednesday's episode, Dan Whol. He's an associate professor of history at the University of South Florida's Sarasota-Manatee Campus and earned his Ph. D. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Florida's been home to Perry since 2007 when he moved to Tampa from Toronto.
Lakeland steakhouse closes after catching fire overnight
A well-known Lakeland steakhouse has suffered "extensive damage" due to a fire overnight.
17-year-old Hernando High School tennis player killed in Brooksville shooting
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who shot two people in Brooksville on Tuesday night.
1 dead after truck crashes into Lakeland building
A 52-year-old man is dead after he crashed his truck into the side of a building in Lakeland on Wednesday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
HCSO announces that beloved service dog Mason Star has cancer
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister broke devastating news about their beloved service dog Mason Star. “This news is difficult to share, we have learned that Mason Star has an aggressive form of cancer. We are remaining positive during this very difficult time and are making sure Mason, now more than ever, receives all the comfort and love he gives us,” Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted Wednesday.
stpetecatalyst.com
Urgent care practice for pets to open in Pinellas
UrgentVet, a dedicated urgent care clinic for pets, will open its first clinic in Pinellas County this month in the Tyrone community. UrgentVet has three existing clinics throughout Tampa Bay and is a similar concept as an urgent care clinic for humans, filling the gap between primary care and emergency care by providing medical services that do not require hospitalization.
The 9th annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ festival heads to downtown Tampa next weekend
$45 general admission tickets are on sale now.
Raising Cane’s Opens First of Five Greater Tampa Locations in Clearwater
The chicken finger chain is expanding all over the Sunshine State
Darius Rucker is coming to Tampa Bay next month
He's headlining the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor.
Florida State Fair 2023: What to know before you go
Watch the sunset with us atop this coaster. Photo via Florida State Fair You’ve tried the Cuban sandwich, now dig into the Cuban funnel cake sandwich. Photo via Florida State Fair
New Chick-fil-A to open in Polk County this week
A new Chick-fil-A is set to open in Bartow this week.
Comments / 0