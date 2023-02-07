ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Peru Central Bank: Early Info Shows Protests Affecting Growth, Inflation

(Reuters) -Peru's economy and inflation have likely been hit by the ongoing social upheaval that has rocked the Andean nation since December, early indications suggest, the head of the central bank's economic studies unit, Adrian Armas, said on Friday. Protests over the removal and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo...
US News and World Report

American Wealth Has Declined for All Income Groups – Except Those at the Bottom

During the State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden plans to tout the success of his economic strategy, one the administration says is rooted in the principle that “we must build the economy from the bottom up and middle out, not the top down.”. When it...
Flying Magazine

UP.Partners’ Moving World Report Highlights Aviation Trends, Insights

The first edition of the Moving World Report examines supply chain innovation now and in the future. [Credit: Jim Allen/FreightWaves]. Editor’s Note: This infographic originally appeared on FreightWaves.com. Just about any time a new, groundbreaking technology takes off, comparisons to the internet are inevitable and seldom warranted. The smartphone...
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Crypto Is Flat Before Fed Chair Speech; Japan's SBI Building a Metamask Competitor for Yen-Denominated NFT Trading

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:. Prices: What's next for crypto prices? Traders are waiting for a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before they make their next moves. In Japan, one digital assets company wants to build the market for NFT trading in yen.
TEXAS STATE
TechCrunch

Partech hits first close of largest Africa-focused fund, at €245M

The firm, which focuses on early- and growth-stage startups across the continent, intended to raise about €230 million (~$250 million) for its second African fund and reach a first close at €150 million, according to general partners Tidjane Deme and Cyril Collon. However, overwhelming interest from LPs meant Partech Africa II surpassed what was initially set for the entire fund at first close. To add, the African fund will now seek to reach a final close of not more than €280 million (~$300 million), Deme said on the call.
CNBC

European markets close lower as investors assess monetary policy outlook; Stoxx 600 down 1%

European markets closed lower Friday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index finished trading down 1%. Most sectors and major bourses closed in the red, with travel and leisure stocks leading losses, down by 3.8%. Oil and gas stocks bucked the trend with a 2.3% uptick, while telecoms stocks were 0.2% higher.
The Associated Press

Sri Lankan leader appeals for patience amid economic crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president on Wednesday appealed for patience amid the country’s worst economic crisis but promised brighter times ahead. President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a policy speech after inaugurating a new parliamentary session that he had been forced to make unpopular decisions to salvage the country’s finances, including by implementing measures such as higher taxes.
US News and World Report

Revolut to Offer Returns on Crypto Holdings Via 'Staking'

LONDON (Reuters) - Revolut is giving customers the chance to earn cryptocurrency rewards if they allow the lender to "stake" their coins to verify blockchain transactions, in a sign the digital bank is embracing crypto after a series of industry crashes. The feature will be available to customers in Britain...
US News and World Report

China's JD.com Plans to Integrate ChatGPT Methods Into Its Product Services

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce company JD.Com plans to integrate ChatGPT methods and technical points into its product services, it said on Wednesday. Rival Alibaba Group is also developing a ChatGPT-style artificial intelligence (AI) tool that it said was undergoing internal testing. (This story has been corrected to show that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy